11 Best New Lowe’s Storage Finds Hitting Shelves This Month

These organizational solutions cover pretty much every room in the house.

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By now, you’ve probably noticed that the Best Life team is all big fans of staying organized, especially if we can make it look good. And now, Lowe’s is giving us even more to work with when it comes to storage solutions that we absolutely love. Whether it’s tidying up your living room or getting your fridge in order, there’s a ton to work with that can help streamline any decluttering and cleanup. Here are the best new Lowe’s storage finds hitting shelves this month.

RELATED: 11 Walmart Storage Finds That Look Like The Container Store for Less.

1 LUXEYARD Storage Ottoman

Your living room should always feel welcoming, which is hard to do if it looks cluttered. Fortunately, you can solve that issue with a LUXEYARD Storage Ottoman ($255.20), which doubles as a place to stash blankets, pillows, magazines, and more, while also operating as a place to kick up your feet or a coffee table. It’s the kind of functional solution we love!

2 ClosetMaid Cube Organizer

Running low on closet space? This ClosetMaid Cube Organizer ($128.04) is an easy room addition that’s neutral enough to work with practically any existing decor, providing a deeper storage space than most bookshelves.

“Good quality and fairly easy to assemble. I was able to put it together in about 40 minutes,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “It looks great in my office.”

3 Allen + Roth Water Hyacinth Decorative Basket

Need something to fill your new shelves? This Allen + Roth Water Hyacinth Decorative Basket ($22.98) is the perfect cubby container, but can also work as a place to stash items in your closet, pantry, under the bed, and more. And it looks great!

4 Commander Large Heavy Duty Stackable Storage Tote

If you’re pressed for time and need to pick at least one storage solution, this might be your best bet. A set of Commander Large Heavy Duty Stackable Storage Totes ($9.98) makes it that much easier to stash everything from holiday decorations and winter clothing to mementos and daily essentials. They’re also uniquely designed to help with securing stacking, and they nest together very efficiently when not in use.

RELATED: 11 Best Lowe’s Outdoor Living Finds Disappearing From Stores.

5 iDesign Medium Clear Plastic Bin

It’s shocking how even the most organized people can overlook how chaotic their fridges are. This iDesign Medium Clear Plastic Bin ($17.98) can make it easy to stash, store, and access your food items. They also stack, which is a major bonus!

6 Hastings Home 3-Tier Spice Rack

Speaking of chaotic food areas, there’s a better-than-decent chance your dry storage isn’t nearly as organized than you’d like it to be. This Hastings Home 3-Tier Spice Rack ($13.34) was a genuine game-changer in our own kitchen clean-up journey, making it easier (and faster) than ever to find exactly the ingredient you’re looking for.

7 Style Selections Metal Shoe Rack

Even if you’re not a shoe obsessive, it doesn’t take too many pairs to make a mess. This Style Selections Metal Shoe Rack ($49.48) is ideal for entryways or a perfect closet add-on for keeping your kicks nice and organized.

“I love it,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “It was easy to assemble, very lightweight, and holds a lot. I also love how compact it is. It’s in my upstairs hallway and doesn’t feel like it’s in the way.”

8 OIAHOMY Cotton Rope Woven Storage Baskets

Some of the very best storage solutions can hide in plain sight. These OIAHOMY Cotton Rope Woven Storage Baskets ($67.46) can work in pretty much any room, whether that’s a place to stash your kids’ toys in their playroom, blankets and pillows from the living room, or even a backup hamper for the bedroom.

RELATED: 11 Best Costco Home Improvement Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week.

9 Simplify Metal Storage Drawer Tower

Dressers aren’t just for bedrooms! We love how surprisingly versatile this Simplify Metal Storage Drawer Tower ($48.48) is, providing plenty of space to store clothing and other items wherever you need them around the house.

10 Costway 15-Drawer Art and Craft Storage Cart

Looking for a more specialized dresser? This Costway 15-Drawer Art and Craft Storage Cart ($89.99) is perfect for creative types who don’t want their workspace to become overrun with clutter.

11 Sterilite 20-Qt. Storage Container Tote with Latching Lids, 24 Pack

Sometimes, the sheer volume of storage options out there can make it hard to get started. That’s where this Sterilite 20-Qt. Storage Container Tote with Latching Lids 24 Pack ($259.59) can come in handy: It’s the perfect one-stop shop to give you everything you need to get things organized. And with secure lids and a stackable design, it’s hard to beat!