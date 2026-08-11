Shop 11 new Cracker Barrel fall kitchen and dining finds under $30, from haunted house cookie jars to marble ghost cutting boards.

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Are you looking for a few affordable and functional fall items to spruce up your kitchen and dining room? Head on over to the Old Country Store at Cracker Barrel. The store is filling up with so many must-buys for fall that will elevate your food prep, cooking, eating, and cleaning up game. What should you shop for this month, before the most popular items are sold out? Here are the 11 best new Cracker Barrel fall kitchen and dining finds under $30.

1 A Decorative Skull Bowl

This Decorative Skull Bowl is hauntingly beautiful and perfect for use as a candy or fruit bowl. It is a decoration made for entertaining. It is $22.99. The decorative Skull Platter perfectly matches it. “I ordered this online last year… I really liked it because it’s very detailed and a great size but it’s very fragile,” says a shopper.

2 A Haunted House Themed Cookie Jar

A haunted house decoration that doubles as a cookie jar? Yes, please. This haunted house is super spooky and fun, and will look great in your kitchen while also housing Halloween cookies. I saw it in the store and was obsessed. Get it for $27.99.

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3 A Cat and Pumpkin Mug

Cracker Barrel always has an abundance of cat-themed products. This Ghost Cat Mug, just $7.99, is a fun Halloween find. “I didn’t think I would like this, but I actually did. I’m not going to use it as a cup for coffee. I have a dinner set that is all Halloween and I put it out on my dining room table for decoration so this will be out with it,” a shopper raves.

4 Hanging Bats Salt and Pepper Set

This Hanging Bats With Stand Salt and Pepper Set is just $12.99 and another great functional Halloween-themed find for the kitchen or dining room table. “These are fantastic! I love bats and Halloween decor in general but these were a must have! They are functional, sturdy, mostly amazing,” writes a shopper. “Love this set! It’s so adorable!” adds another.

5 So Many Salt and Pepper Minis

This bucket of Cracker Barrel’s salt and pepper minis in Halloween shapes was filled to the brim with so many spooky designs. Choose from ghosts, cats, and tombstones. Each is only $1.50.

6 Or, This Squirrel Set

Shoppers are also loving this Squirrel Salt and Pepper Set for fall. The adorable item is selling for $12.99, and features two squirrels hanging off a tree covered in fall leaves.

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7 A Christmas Themed Dish Drying Mat

Cracker Barrel usually has a few next-to-sink dish drying mats in stock. The store recently dropped its new holiday collection, which includes this Christmas Ribbons Drying Mat for $9.99.

8 Autumn Wall Art

The new Harvest collection is also a big hit at Cracker Barrel and has lots of items under $15. There are some great little affordable items in the line that are perfect for kitchen decor, including this Pumpkin Shaped Block Sign for $9.99.

9 Christmas Measuring Cups

Another fun new holiday item that is functional and decorative? This Christmas Stoneware Measuring Cup Set 4 for $14.99. It comes with four different-sized cups, each with a decorative Christmas theme.

10 A Ghost Cutting Board

Cracker Barrel is also famous for its marble kitchen items, which look super bougie but are shockingly affordable. Your kitchen will feel spooky with this Marble Ghost Cutting Board, just $27.99.

11 And, Matching Coasters

Another trademark Cracker Barrel item for under $15? Marble coaster sets. They add new designs seasonally, and the newest addition is the Marble Ghost Coasters, or as we like to call them, ghosters. These are sold in a set of four for $14.99 and come wrapped in twine.