Shop 11 new Cracker Barrel Halloween finds, from blow molds to haunted house projectors.

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It’s only August, so don’t get spooked: Cracker Barrel is already fully invested in Halloween. About a month ago, your favorite Old Country Store started stocking its popular Halloween decorations, costumes, and games. While it might seem early to start decorating your indoor and outdoor spaces with ghosts, pumpkins, witches, and black cats, if you see something you like, I recommend ordering it ASAP. The most popular items tend to sell out long before October 31. Here are the 11 best new Cracker Barrel Halloween finds hitting shelves now.

1 An Animated Skeleton in a Barrel

This Animated Skeleton in a Barrel for $34.99 is so fun and makes spooky sounds, moves, and lights up. “Great quality. It is extremely funny! Me and my sister sat in her vehicle crying from laughing so hard after buying it. Each thing it says is just so hilarious,” one shopper wrote.

2 New Glitter Globes, Like This Poison Bottle

Cracker Barrel shoppers are well aware that the glitter globes are something that Cracker Barrel basically owns. The trademark decorations rotate seasonally and are serious collector’s items. There are a few new Halloween styles, including this Poison Bottle Glitter Globe, a “witches’ brew” themed light-up decoration for $59.99.

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3 Halloween Shelf Sitters

Cracker Barrel “sitter” decorations are a clever, adorable way to add style to a shelf. These ghost-holding-a-cat and mummy-holding-a-pumpkin sitters are so kitschy, with their legs hanging over the side of the shelf.

4 Salt and Pepper Minis

I spotted this bucket of Cracker Barrel’s salt and pepper minis in Halloween shapes, one of the best deals at the store. They come in so many spooky designs this fall, including ghosts, cats, and tombstones. Each is only $1.50.

5 And, New Blow Molds

Blow molds are another trademark, collectible Cracker Barrel product that get revamped every season. Halloween is one of the best times to splurge on a blow mold, because they have adorable but spooky styles. This Vampire Cat Blow Mold, $49.99, is my favorite.

6 A Haunted House Cookie Jar

What is even better than a haunted house decoration? One that doubles as a cookie jar. This haunted house is super spooky and fun, and will look great in your kitchen while also housing Halloween cookies. Get it for $27.99.

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7 Hanging Bats Salt and Pepper Shakers

Over in the kitchen department, this Hanging Bats With Stand Salt and Pepper Set is just $12.99. “These are fantastic! I love bats and Halloween decor in general but these were a must have! They are functional, sturdy, mostly amazing,” writes a shopper. “Love this set! It’s so adorable!” adds another.

8 A Decorative Skull Bowl

This Decorative Skull Bowl is hauntingly beautiful. It is a decoration made for entertaining. It is $22.99. Make sure to get the decorative Skull Platter as well, which perfectly matches it.

9 The Highland Cow Ghost

The Highland cow trend is still going strong. Cracker Barrel decided to give it a Halloween makeover. This Highland Cow Ghost, $49.99, is one of the most unexpected cow-inspired Halloween items.

10 An Animated Haunted House Projector

The Animated Haunted House with Projection, $69.99, “brings spooky magic to Halloween displays,” with “colorful illuminated windows, a moving projection of ghosts and moonlight, and eerie animated effects.” Batteries not included.

11 And, a Ghost Cutting Board

Get your kitchen feeling spooky with this Marble Ghost Cutting Board, just $27.99. And, while you are at it, buy the matching Marble Ghost Coasters, sold in a set of four for $14.99. Both items offer an elevated, bougie Halloween look for anyone on a budget.