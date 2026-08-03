7 Best New Five Below Locker and School Finds Under $5

Affordable Five Below finds to upgrade lockers and school routines.

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Back-to-school season is here, and Five Below has class supplies and locker essentials to get your little ones excited for the new year. From fun accessories to personalize their space to stylish supplies they’ll actually want to use, these budget-friendly picks prove you don’t have to spend a lot to feel prepared and confident. Here are the best Five Below school finds you can snag for under $5.

1 Magnetic Frame Holder

Keep your favorite memories close with this Magnetic Frame Holder ($4). It sticks securely to the inside of your locker, making it easy to show off Polaroid-style snapshots of you and your besties.

RELATED: 7 Best New Sam’s Club Back-to-School Finds Under $20.

2 Zippered Pencil Pouch

Is it just me or does this Zippered Pencil Pouch ($3) look like a mini Longchamp bag?! The structured fabric case features both a zipper and flap closure to keep pens, pencils, highlighter, and other writing tools from spilling out. It’s a sleek upgrade from plastic and nylon styles that feel more adolescent.

3 Index Card Holder

Available in six prints, this Index Card Holder ($1) keeps your study flashcards organized, protected, and easy to grab on the go. The sturdy front and back covers help prevent cards from getting bent or torn, while the elastic closure keeps each deck neatly contained. Choose a different color for every subject—green for science, purple for literature, and more—for effortless organization.

4 Composition Notebook

Who says school supplies have to be boring? This Composition Notebook ($3) puts a colorful spin on the classroom staple, complete with 70 sheets of wide-ruled paper for note-taking, journaling, and more.

5 Lanyard ID Holder

No more digging through your locker or backpack to find your student ID card. This stylish Lanyard ID Holder ($4) keeps your badge within easy reach, and the clear window makes it simple to scan to get into classrooms, dorms, libraries, and other campus buildings.

6 Dry Erase Board Accessory Kit

Everything you need to make the most of your locker dry erase board comes in this $3 Dry Erase Board Accessory Kit. It includes two magnetic dry erase markers with built-in eraser caps, plus two bow-shaped magnets for displaying photos, quiz reminders, and other notes.

7 Handle Mirror

For quick touch-ups throughout the day, stash this Handle Mirror ($4) in your locker. Want to save space? Add a magnet to the back so it sticks to the inside of your locker door, leaving more room for books and school supplies.