11 Best New Dollar General Back-to-School Finds Under $10

Affordable classroom essentials from Dollar General under $10.

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Growing up, back-to-school shopping was my absolute favorite. And even as an adult, I plan on taking advantage of Dollar General‘s school supply section to stock up on gel pens, sheet protectors, copy paper, highlighters, and more. The discount retailer has all your classic classroom essentials for less than $10, so start shopping below.

1 Poly Index Dividers

These Poly Index Dividers ($1) make it easy to organize binders by class subject with five multicolored dividers and easy-to-label round tabs. At just $1 a pack, they’re worth stocking up on before back-to-school shopping ramps up.

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2 Gel Pens

Gel ink that doesn’t smear or smudge? It almost sounds too good to be true, but that’s exactly what you get with Sharpie’s Gel Pens (four-pack for $5). They also feature a soft comfort grip, so you can write for hours without hand cramps or strain.

3 Three-Ring Pencil Pouch

Designed with three-ring binder grommets, this Three-Ring Pencil Pouch ($1) clips securely inside your binder for easy access and keeps pens, pencils, and other writing tools neatly organized. It comes in five colors, including hot pink, neon orange, lime green, ocean blue, and black.

4 2-Inch Binder

Speaking of binders, Dollar General is one of the few places where you can still snag a 2-Inch Binder for just $4. Comparable options at Target, Walmart, and Staples typically cost more than $5. This binder features two interior pockets and holds up to 450 sheets of paper.

Dollar General has all the classic coloring essentials, including crayons, markers, colored pencils, and more for less than $5. Stock up on:

6 Composition Notebook

This classic, wide-ruled Composition Notebook retails for just $1 and comes in eight colors. The bound notebook is ideal for journal entries, note-taking, or assignments that don’t require tearing out pages.

7 3″x5″ Notecards

As far as studying hacks go, these 3″x5″ Notecards ($1) are a life saver. Write a question or vocabulary word on one side and the answer on the other for easy self-quizzing, or use them as presentation note cards. The pack includes 100 cards, and their compact size makes them easy to stash in a backpack or pencil pouch.

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8 Multicolor Dry Erase Markers

If whiteboard markers are on your child’s classroom list, pick up this 10-pack of Multicolor Dry Erase Markers for $5. They feature a bullet tip for smooth, clean writing, and the colorful ink is a fun change from the standard black markers found in most classrooms.

9 Zippered Pencil Case & Charms

Skip the basic pencil case and opt for this Zippered Pencil Pouch with Star Cutouts ($3), which kids can personalize by adding their favorite charms. Dollar General has Country-Themed Charms and School-Themed Charms for just 90 cents each.

10 Pastel Erasable Highlighters

Upgrade your note-taking routine with these Pastel Erasable Highlighters ($4) in yellow, blue, and pink. The chiseled tip allows for more precise highlighting.

11 Sheet Protectors

Preserve important documents and keep classwork looking neat with these Sheet Protectors (20 sheets for $1). They feature a non-glare finish and three-hole-punched design, so they’re ready to add to any binder.