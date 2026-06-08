11 Best New Dollar Tree Bathroom Finds Under $10

Shop the best Dollar Tree bathroom finds under $10, from Scott toilet tissue to a cotton bath towel.

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The bathroom is the room where most people dramatically overpay for basics. Toilet bowl cleaner, bath mats, washcloths, foam bathroom spray — these are not glamorous purchases, but practical ones. None need to cost what they often do at a drugstore, and no one will be the wiser if you save. This week’s selection at Dollar Tree covers cleaning supplies, towels, accessories, and a bubble bath tub mat in assorted colors. All of it is under $10, and most of it is under $2. These are the best Dollar Tree bathroom finds for under $10.

1 Essentials 2-in-1 Bathroom Mop Head

A 2-in-1 bathroom mop head handles both scrubbing and wiping without requiring two separate tools — a practical cleaning find that makes bathroom floor maintenance faster and less annoying. This Essentials 2-in-1 bathroom mop head is $1.50 and the utilitarian purchase that pays off every time the floor needs attention.

2 Scott Comfort Plus Bathroom Tissue—4 Count

Scott is one of the most consistently reliable names in bathroom tissue, and finding a Scott Comfort Plus bathroom tissue 4-pack for $1.50 at Dollar Tree is the kind of stock-up opportunity that makes the trip worthwhile on its own.

3 Scrub Free Foam Bathroom Cleaner—12 oz

Foam bathroom cleaner clings to vertical surfaces rather than running straight down, giving the cleaning agent time to work before it needs to be rinsed. This Scrub Free foam bathroom cleaner is 12 ounces for $1.50 and one of the most straightforwardly useful finds on this list.

4 Home Collection Clear Bath Mat

A clear bath mat disappears visually on any floor color — the version that doesn’t fight with tile patterns or grout lines for visual attention. This Home Collection clear bath mat is $1.50 and the practical safety upgrade that works in every bathroom regardless of the existing color scheme.

5 Grey Cotton Bath Towels—52×27 Inch

Yo never buy just one towel, which means they should be cost-effective. These grey cotton bath towels are 52×27 inches for $3, making it easy to buy in multiples and restock your guest bathroom collection.

6 Solid Color Bathroom Accessories

The right athroom accessories — soap dishes, toothbrush holders, and the like — can transform a bathroom, but you don’t need to spend a fortune for something that holds a bar of soap. These solid color bathroom accessories are $1.50 and come in coordinating colors that make a bathroom counter look more unified without a renovation.

7 Homebright Lavender Vanilla Scented Toilet Bowl Cleaning Strips—24 Count

Toilet bowl cleaning strips dissolve with each flush and keep the bowl clean continuously — the set-it-and-forget-it bathroom cleaning solution. This 24-count pack of lavender vanilla toilet bowl cleaning strips is $1.50 — nearly a month of continuous cleaning for less than the cost of a standard toilet bowl cleaner.

8 LA’s Totally Awesome Fresh Scent Bathroom Cleaner—32 oz

LA’s Totally Awesome Bathroom Cleaner has built a cult following for delivering cleaning power that competes with products at three times the price. Thirty-two ounces of fresh scent bathroom cleaner for $1.50, this is the cleaning supply find that’ll make you want to switch brands for good.

9 Assorted Plastic Bathroom Accessories—3 Count

Three bathroom accessories for $1.50 is the counter organization purchase that costs less than a cup of coffee and makes a bathroom look more put together in about thirty seconds. These assorted plastic bathroom accessories cover the basics without requiring any additional investment.

10 Bubble Bath Tub Mat—Assorted Colors

A bubble bath tub mat is all about safety and comfort, but it also happens to look cheerful on the floor of a tub. This $6 bubble bath tub mat is the highest price point on this list and still the kind of purchase that makes the alternative — a $20 tub mat from a home goods store — feel like a waste of money.

11 Home Collection Washcloths—2 Count, 13×13 Inch

If you’re restocking a bathroom linen closet, don’t miss out on these 13×13-inch washcloths for $1.50. These Home Collection washcloths are the bathroom essential that wears out faster than most people replace it — at this price, staying on top of the rotation is a snap.