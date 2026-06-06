7 Best New Dollar Tree Storage Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week

Shop 7 new Dollar Tree storage finds, from acrylic wine holders to viral buckets.

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Are you on the hunt for the best little items to help you organize and store all of your stuff? Head to Dollar Tree. Not only does the discount store have a ton of ready-to-go storage bins, baskets, and containers, but it also offers plenty of DIY storage projects using cheap Dollar Tree items. What should you shop for right now? Here are the 7 best Dollar Tree storage finds flying off shelves this week.

1 Acrylic Wine Holders

Liz Fenwick DIY is all about the wine bottle holders. “Dollar Tree organization hack! 😍 These acrylic wine holders are great for storing water bottles, and you can’t beat the price tag! Have you found these at your Dollar Tree?” she captioned a post.

2 Checkered Food Storage Containers

Whether you meal prep or pack lunches, Dollar Tree has everything you need to store food. Liz Fenwick recently shared about some of the preppiest new items. “New at Dollar Tree! 🤩 These checkered food storage containers are so cute and come in 4 colors!” she wrote. “These are sooo cute,” a follower added.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar Tree Summer Decor Finds Selling Fast

3 Subhead Goes Right Here

Liz Fenwick also shared about the viral Dollar Tree buckets, perfect for organizing anything from cleaning supplies to outdoor essentials, like bugspray or sunscreen. “Viral buckets are BACK at Dollar Tree! I love using these as a cooler and for summer storage!” she wrote.

4 Decoupaged Acyrlic Organizers

Do It on a Dime shared a genius idea for making plain old acrylic organizers look designer for less. “Dollar Tree Organization but make it LUXURY!” she wrote, sharing the details on how to decoupage plain plastic or glass using napkins. “Oh my gosh that looks so upscale!” a follower commented.

5 A DIY Spice Rack

Do It on a Dime shared another genius idea for building a spice rack using just a few Dollar Tree items. “Genius dollar tree

Storage hack,” she captioned the post. All you need is two plastic drawer bins and two metal paper towel holders.

6 Little Organizers

Kraft Me Plz Kreation shared her favorite cheap-but-effective organizing find from Dollar Tree. “Dollar Tree really be testing my self-control every single time 😭✨ If you know me, you know I can’t resist a good organizer/caddy situation… it’s a lifestyle at this point,” she wrote.

7 The Perfect Organizer for Hair and Makeup Stuff

One professional makeup artist shared her go to product. “I found this $1.50 organizer at Dollar Tree and it’s officially a staple in my pro kit 💼✨ I separated my bobby pins by size and added clear + black hair ties and Bobby pins for quick fixes on set or with clients. This is PERFECT for both makeup artists and hairstylists who need a quick, organized emergency kit on hand,” she wrote.