Discover 7 items at Dollar Tree that even wealthy shoppers buy on repeat to save money.

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Earlier this year, a Bloomberg article went viral, highlighting that Dollar Tree is not just targeting lower-income shoppers. Per the research highlighted in the feature, almost half of the new Dollar Tree locations over the last six years opened in the wealthier ZIP codes of metropolitan areas. There is no place where this is more evident than on social media, where bougie influencers are sharing endless videos of their store finds. And on Reddit, even store employees reveal that rich people are always in the store. “My store is within a mile of a country club and we get a lot of the wealthy crowd. Like I’ve literally seen a woman walk in with a $5k Gucci outfit straight out of Vogue,” one Redditor said. What are rich people buying at Dollar Tree? Here are the 7 Dollar Tree items even rich people buy on repeat.

1 Home Decor

Home decor is a big draw for the wealthier shoppers. “Some customers have mentioned that they buy decorations,” the same Redditor says, “for their multiple airbnb properties at dollar tree.” There are also great odds and ends throughout the store that keep shoppers coming back for more. “Dollar Tree has cute little knick knacks,” one person writes.

2 Cleaning Supplies

Who wants to spend retail prices on cleaning supplies? Not rich people, apparently. The same employee who works near a country club maintains that rich people buy “cleaning supplies” at the store. There are regular videos featuring all the great cleaning products at the store.

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3 Toys

Rich people also shop for toys, especially with their kids in tow. There are lots of little name-brand options that are super cheap. “My kids get chore points over the week. At 100 choice points, they get one toy from dollar tree. It’s been working great,” a person writes.

4 Disposable Plates and Utensils

Disposable plates and utensils are also on the shopping lists of rich people. “Our annual household income is 7 figures but we still go to Dollar tree and Walmart. Cheap prices are cheap prices. $1-2 Plastic utensils and plates perform equally as well as $10 ones,” writes a Redditor. “Anything we consider disposable crap, we buy as cheap as possible. These are old habits from when we used to earn 5 figures.”

5 Greeting Cards

Another item that high-earners shop for at Dollar Tree? “Birthday cards for $1.25 are just as good as $9 Hallmark ones,” the same Redditor reveals. There is usually an extensive collection of cards at any given store, ranging from Thank You cards to birthday ones.

6 Party Supplies

And, the party supplies section is a hidden treasure. “I’m what my financial advisor would describe as a VHNWI (Very High Net Worth Individual) and I shop at the Dollar store….not all the time, but pretty frequently. Am I buying my clothes and food there, no,” another says. I’m buying party supplies. Tablecloths for outdoor tables and cheap plastic plates and cups (no glass in or around the pool) holiday themed decorations, balloons (you think I got all this money by paying $75 for balloons at Party City when the dollar tree is 2 stores down and I can buy the same arrangement for $10?) chafing dishes and sternos, plastic serving bowls and serving spoons, fake flowers for centerpieces etc etc etc.”

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7 Wrapping Paper and Gift Wrapping Supplies

And, one item I always buy there? Gift wrapping supplies. “I fall into your wealthy category & buy stuff at the Dollar Tree,” another person claims. Their number one purchase? “Wrapping paper.”