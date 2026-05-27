11 Best New Aldi Summer Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week

Aldi's summer lineup has pool toys, loungers and beach essentials.

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Now that Memorial Day weekend is behind us, summer has officially arrived! If pool setup is still a work in progress, or you’re on the hunt for a new beach tote or cooler bag, you’ve come to the right place. Aldi‘s limited-time summer lineup is packed with pool toys, loungers, waterproof accessories, picnic gear, and more. Here are 11 of the best new summer finds flying off Aldi shelves this week.

1 2’x6′ Reversible Indoor/Outdoor Runner

Elevate your patio tablescape with this striking 2’x6′ Reversible Indoor/Outdoor Runner ($8). Its flat-weave construction won’t cling to crumbs or spills, making it super easy to clean and maintain. The fade-resistant palette stays vibrant season after season.

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2 2-Piece Cooler Bag Set

Ideal for picnics, beach days, and outdoor gatherings, this 2-Piece Cooler Bag Set ($8) features insulated interiors to help keep food and drinks fresh, plus reinforced straps for easy, secure carrying. The larger cooler is roomy enough for water bottles, sodas, and shareable dishes, while the smaller bag is perfect for snacks and other grab-and-go essentials.

3 Pickleball Paddle Set

It’s never too late to hop on the pickleball bandwagon! Hit the court in style with your own Pickleball Paddle Set ($25), which can accommodate a two-player match.

4 Pool Loungers

Your poolside cabana may be open for the season, but don’t forget a lounger for the water, too. Drift into relaxation with the Full-Body Pool Lounger ($10), designed with a built-in pillow, mesh center, and cushioned sides for added comfort and support. Alternatively, the Pool Lounge Seat ($10) is ideal for reading in the pool or watching over your little ones in the shallow end.

5 Collapsible Pet Pool

Your pooch deserves to join in on the summer fun, too. Set up this Collapsible Pet Pool ($13) so they can splish-splash and play alongside you while staying cool in the grueling heat.

6 Checkered Cooling Pet Bed

But if your dog isn’t a fan of water, upgrade their lounge setup with this Checkered Cooling Pet Bed ($20). Made with breathable, moisture-wicking fabric, it helps keep them cool and relaxed even on the hottest days.

7 Waterproof Phone Pouch

Go hands-free with the Waterproof Phone Pouch ($9), which can be worn to the beach, amusement parks, sporting events, concerts, and more. It securely stores your phone, credit cards, ID, and other small valuables, shielding them from water, sand, and most importantly, pick-pocketers.

8 “On Beach Time” Straw Tote

Carry all your beach day essentials in style with the “On Beach Time” Straw Tote ($13). Spacious and durable, it can fit sunscreen, towels, snacks, sunglasses, and reading materials, while its foldable design makes it easy to pack for vacation or use as a convenient travel carry-on bag.

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9 Pool Saddle Seat

Made from buoyant foam, the Pool Saddle Seat ($17) keeps you comfortably upright in the water while allowing your arms and legs to move freely. Although a water lounger, it won’t drift you off to sleep like an inflatable sunbed.

10 Kids’ Pool Toys

Aldi’s summer lineup includes an assortment of diving sticks, water frisbees, and toys for all-day fun.

11 40-Ounce Coastal Thirst Crusher Tumbler

Why spend upwards of $40 on a Stanley tumbler when you can just purchase this 40-Ounce Coastal Thirst Crusher Tumbler for $10 instead? It features a reusable plastic straw lid and a pedestal base that’s compatible with most cup holders.