7 Target Bedding Finds Shoppers Keep Going Back for More

From cooling sheets to cozy comforters, these top-rated items are reviewer favorites.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Target‘s bedding section is one of my favorite things about the store (and I have plenty of favorite things to pick from!). The quality and value for money is fantastic, for everything from basic bedsheets to luxury blankets. The designs are impressive across the board and the kids’ bedding is just so cute I want all of it. But which are the items shoppers love so much they go back to it again and again? Here are seven Target bedding finds to add to your list right now.

1 Room Essentials Solid Microfiber Sheet Set

There’s a reason the Solid Microfiber Sheet Set from Room Essentials is a bestselling item—it’s incredible value ($20.00) for one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and pillowcases. “Stayed at an Airbnb that didn’t have sheets so we bought these,” one shopper said. “Quality is great, they are nice and soft, and cooling. 2 pillow cases, fitted and flat sheet came in the set which is great for the low price we paid. Would absolutely buy more of these for our home.”

2 Pillowfort Twin Garden Floral Kids’ Comforter Set

The Pillowfort Twin Garden Floral Kids’ Comforter Set is a beautiful set for $45, a bright and cheerful design ideal for children. “This is such a cute, girly bedspread! My 7 year old wanted to upgrade her space to a ‘big girl room’ and chose this set all on her own. It did wrinkle a bit with wash, but that wasn’t a huge concern,” one shopper said.

3 Watercolor Striped Bedding Set

The 5pc Queen Watercolor Striped Bedding Set (Blue) has a lovely coastal vibe to it, on sale right now for $79.00 down from $89.00. “I actually love this comforter set more than I anticipated I would. I needed a new set that would lighten and brighten things in my master bedroom up, as I am remodeling and trying to modernize it a bit more,” one shopper wrote in the reviews.

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4 Coop Sleep Goods Original Adjustable Pillow

Coop Sleep Goods Original Adjustable Pillow ($89.00) is perfect for stomach and side sleepers. A blend of Viscose Rayon and Polyester is designed to help regulate your temperature and keep you cool, the brand says, and it won’t heat up like memory foam can. “The perfect blend of fluff and support, cozy to sink into, but not smothering or stiff. They fluff up well after a night’s sleep. I know we are going to love these pillows, and they have a five year warranty!” one shopper said.

5 Peace Nest Ultra Soft Noiseless Down Comforter

The Peace Nest Ultra Soft Noiseless Down Comforter is a fluffy, beautiful cloud of a blanket on sale right now for $82.99 down from $165.98. “I love this blanket. It keeps my husband cool while also keeps me warm. It’s so soft and comfortable with or without a cover. I will need to buy a few more for the other beds in the house,” one customer shared.

6 SquishPillow by Original Squishmallows

SquishPillow by Original Squishmallows Medium Bed Pillow is a comfortable pillow ($29.99) that just happens to be adorable. “Love how soft it feels! Been searching for a comfortable pillow. This is the one! Bought another for my granddaughter!” one shopper said.

7 Room Essentials Weighted Blanket

This 50″x70″ 12lbs Weighted Blanket in Gray from Room Essentials is a fan-favorite bedding item for just $25.00. “I had the best sleep of my life last night!!! I’ve always been a bad sleeper waking up 2 to 3 times in the middle of the night… But this blanket is the truth!!! I’m never sleeping without a weighted blanket!” one shopper raved.