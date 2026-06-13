11 Target Organization Finds Under $15

Affordable organizing solutions for a clean, mess-free home.

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Now that you’ve conquered your spring cleaning checklist, it’s time to get your home in order—and organizer bins are the best place to start. Storage bins, tiered shelving, and rotating trays are a convenient way to maximize space and eliminate clutter in cabinets, closets, under the bed, and on countertops. Here are 11 smart and savvy organization finds at Target for less than $15.

1 8-Piece Drawer Organizer Set

Get your junk drawer in order with help from this 8-Piece Drawer Organizer Set ($12). The slim, elongated bins are ideal for storing pens and pencils, while the larger compartments easily hold scissors, tape measures, and small tools like screwdrivers. Use the square bins for rubber bands, paperclips, pins, and other small items.

RELATED: 11 Target Kitchen Finds That Look Like Williams Sonoma for Less.

2 Hydration Bottle Storage

Clearly see and access water bottles and tumblers with the Hydration Bottle Storage ($12).

“This is such a rare example of a product that does exactly what I wanted it to do. I have an assortment of water bottles and coffee travelers of different sizes and they all fit in this apparatus,” raved one shopper.

3 Kitchen Lid Organizer

Free up valuable cabinet space by stacking pans and keeping lids neatly organized with this Kitchen Lid Organizer ($14). It also doubles as a convenient organizer for cutting boards, baking sheets, and pans.

4 Underbed Shoe Fabric Organizer

You can fit up to 12 pairs of shoes in this savvy Underbed Shoe Fabric Organizer ($12). A clear cover supplies unobstructed visibility and reinforced handles allow for hassle-free maneuverability.

5 Freestanding 3-Tier Spice Rack Shelf

A stair-step design provides a clear view of your spices and herbs, making them easy to access and helping you quickly spot seasonings that need replenishing. Not only does the Freestanding 3-Tier Spice Rack Shelf ($12) accomplish that, but it can expand to twice its size, instantly doubling your storage space.

6 Coffee Pod Organizer with Lid

The Coffee Pod Organizer with Lid ($14) can hold 29 single-serve pods, including espresso capsules, K-cups, and coffee pods. The second tier is also removable to accommodate bigger sizes.

7 Large Organizer Bin with Handles

This multifunctional Large Organizer Bin with Handles ($7) works in the pantry for packaged foods and canned goods, or in the bathroom for towels and makeup products. It also fits neatly under the sink for cleaning supplies.

8 Turntable Makeup Organizer

Speaking of makeup and beauty products, this Turntable Makeup Organizer ($10) is a smart addition to your vanity or bathroom counter. More than 6,000 shoppers have picked up this organizer in the past month.

RELATED: 11 Best New Kirkland’s Decor Finds Selling Fast.

9 6-Shelf Hanging Closet Organizer

While commonly used to store shoes and sweaters, this 6-Shelf Hanging Closet Organizer (on sale for $7) is just as helpful for organizing scarves, purses, jeans, loungewear, and even linens.

10 4-Compartment Desktop Organizer

Clean up your work desk by filing notepads, journals, paperwork, and micro supplies in this 4-Compartment Desktop Organizer (on sale for $14). Alternatively, you can use it in the kitchen to house cookbooks, recipe cards, and measuring tools.

11 Plastic Fridge Organizer Bin

Store everything from yogurts and fresh produce to sodas in this Plastic Fridge Organizer Bin ($9). The slotted sides and handles make access simple and convenient.