Shop 11 new Cracker Barrel bedroom finds, from Donna Sharp quilts to cozy throws.

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Cracker Barrel makes sure to live up to its name when it comes to its Old Country Store retail space. The downhome, rural-themed space is filled with so many cozy finds you would expect to find in a farmhouse-style home, including amazing bedding and pillows. With fall on the horizon, the aisles and website pages are filling up with so many autumn-inspired bedroom items that will make your sleeping space look and feel cozy. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 11 best new Cracker Barrel bedroom and cozy decor finds.

1 A Christmas Tree Tapestry Throw

This Christmas Tree Woven Tapestry Throw is an inexpensive but festive find for just $34.99. It honestly looks like something your grandmother spent weeks knitting for you, and will add a touch of Christmas wherever you throw it.

2 And, This Hydrangeas Quilted Throw

This Hydrangeas Whole Cloth Quilted Throw is a great decorative blanket for anyone obsessed with the beautiful blooms. It costs just $49.99 and is well worth it. “This is so perfect for any setting in my house!” a shopper writes. “It’s the perfect accent of warm and welcoming to all! I have it draped over a chair in my guest room. Very inviting.”

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3 A Cat Pillow with a Tail

My daughter spotted this Cat Pillow in the store, on sale for $13.79 from $22.99, and couldn’t believe how adorable it was. Unfortunately, it is currently sold out online. However, it was still on shelves in the store a week ago.

4 So Many Beautiful Donna Sharp Quilt Sets

There are so many gorgeous colors and patterns of the Donna Sharp Blue Pastures 2 Piece Cotton Twin Quilt Set, starting at $124.99 for the smaller size. I love this blue patchwork pattern. “Just what I was looking for,” a shopper writes. “Love it. Cotton, light weight quilt. Comfortable, well made.”

5 A Personalized “Heaven in Our Home” Pillow

If you lost a loved one or are shopping for a gift for someone who did, this Heaven In Our Home Embroidered Pillow is a great item for $21.99. “This pillow does much more than bring comfort, it is beautiful and so well put together. It is very personal in that we add our own photo of a loved one,” a shopper wrote.

6 A Decorative Brown Pillows

Shoppers love the earthiness of the Donna Sharp Nature’s Collage Brown Decorative Pillow for $27.99. “Great look and well made,” one fan writes in a review. “Great look and well made.”

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7 A Coastal Quilt with Matching Shams

Cracker Barrel does the whole coastal vibe so well. This Seaside Whole Cloth Quilt – Standard Sham matches the accompanying quilt. You can also use it with whatever bedding you already have. It’s just $14.99. “I immediately put in on bed with new bed skirt. It looks great! Love the beachy vibes!” a shopper exclaimed.

8 A Fox Pillow

Shoppers also love this adorable Fox Decorative Pillow By Donna Sharp for $49.99. “I would buy this product again and other matching items!” writes a shopper. “Accent pillows in family room. LOVE them!”

9 A Chunky Knit Throw

If you are looking for a coastal-colored throw blanket that looks like a relative knit, head to Cracker Barrel and get the Chunky Knitted Throw – Aqua for $99.99. “It is very nice and warm,” a shopper confirmed.

10 A Woven Yellow Throw

The Cotton Woven Jacquard Throw – Yellow is a sophisticated, lightweight throw blanket that will look great draped on your sofa or chair. It is only $19.99. “Nice blanket,” a shopper confirms. “The blanket is well made. Worth the price.”

11 And, the Entire Lavender Rose Donna Sharp Collection

One of my favorite patterns at the store right now? The Lavender Rose Quilted Throw Blanket by Donna Sharp is $94.99, but giving major LoveShackFancy vibes for less. “I would recommend this product!” a shopper says. “It is beautiful! It’s cotton so it’s not hot. Very good size for a throw.”