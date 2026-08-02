11 Best New Harbor Freight Workshop Storage Finds Under $20

Get all of the bins, boxes, and racks you need to store tools and hardware.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Over the summer, Harbor Freight helped us build out our workbenches as well as find effective ways to organize everything without spending too much money. And now that our tool collection is larger than ever, the reliably affordable retailer has come up with even more workspace storage solutions that fall squarely within our budget. We’re especially excited about all of the options available for storing parts and hardware, but there are also simple bins, racks, and boxes that will help keep everything in order. Here are the best new Harbor Freight workshop storage finds you can get for under $20.

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Workbench Accessories Under $15.

1 Yukon Clear Stacking Bin

In our experience, simplicity is key when it comes to storage solutions. This Yukon Clear Stacking Bin ($3.99) provides the perfect base for stashing everything from paint supplies to spare parts, all within a modular system that can be built out to fit your needs.

Customers in the reviews all say they appreciate the sturdiness of the bins, ultimately giving the product an impressive 4.8-star average rating. Others appreciate the transparent material that makes it easy to see what’s inside each bin.

2 Portable Storage Case

Staying organized isn’t just about keeping your workbench tidy. This Portable Storage Case ($6.99) ideal for those moments when you need to take your tools and parts on the go, complete with eight removable dividers and a snap-latch lid.

“Keeping track of little, yet critical parts of a project takes away from productivity. The Storehouse case is an economical solution,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “I have my fasteners stored in them… When I need [one] it’s quick and easy to find them.”

3 Tactical Ammo/Utility Box

Need something sturdy to store your heavier items? This Tactical Ammo/Utility Box ($12.99) is made from a dent-proof heavy-gauge polypropylene and comes complete with a water-resistant O-ring seal to keep contents extra safe from the elements.

“I really like this box because of the perfect size for all the stuff I need to put in it,” writes one happy customer. “It’s also made of quality heavy-duty plastic, no cheap material, and it is very durable to handle the weight and rugged use I put it through.”

4 Storehouse 12-Drawer Storage Organizer

Bins can be great, but sometimes, drawers can offer more. We love this Storehouse 12-Drawer Storage Organizer ($9.99) for stashing parts, smaller tools, and other hardware. Harbor Freight shoppers in the review section also point out that the drawers themselves are made of a sturdy plastic that doesn’t break as easily as other brands.

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Outdoor Lighting Finds Under $25.

5 U.S. General 6-Compartment Drawer Organizer

Even if you’ve already purchased yourself a solid tool chest, it can still unfortunately become its own version of a chaotic mess. Instead of masking the disorder, set yourself up for success with this U.S. General 6-Compartment Drawer Organizer ($6.99).

“For the price, it can’t be beat,” writes one reviewer. “Super easy to cut down cleanly too. I have several from my garage to office for organization use.”

6 U.S. General Wire Pliers Rack

Speaking of simple and cost-effective solutions, it really doesn’t get much easier than adding a U.S. General Wire Pliers Rack ($12.99) to your setup. With room for up to 16 pliers, it’s one of the best ways we’ve seen to keep those essential tools within reach and easy to find.

In fact, Harbor Freight shoppers say it’s a great way to organize your toolbox. “Instead of rummaging through your drawer, this pliers rack will allow you to organize your pliers or ease abuse and store more of them in each drawer,” writes one in a 5-star review. “It seems like I was able to triple the amount of pliers in my toolbox. Organizing them by type and size makes it much easier to find what you need.”

7 Storehouse 15-Bin Small Portable Parts Storage Case

It’s ironic how smaller parts can create big problems when it comes to devising a way to organize them. Fortunately, this Storehouse 15-Bin Small Portable Parts Storage Case ($5.99) not only makes it easy to stash them away, but also makes it easy to take them wherever they’re needed.

8 U.S. General Magnetic Bit Storage

Having all those bits on hand is only helpful if you can actually find them! This U.S. General Magnetic Bit Storage ($9.99) solves the age-old problem of spending more time searching than drilling, securely holding your hardware in place between uses.

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Outdoor Finds Under $25 Hitting Shelves Now.

9 Storehouse 20-Bin Rail Mount Stackable Parts Storage

Not to hammer home the “small parts are a pain” bit, but we’d go so far as to argue all well-maintained workspaces have something like a Storehouse 20-Bin Rail Mount Stackable Parts Storage ($14.99) unit installed. Besides being well-priced, this unit is perfect for keeping bits, bolts, screws, nails, and components within easy reach.

10 Storehouse 4 in. Stacking Tilt Bin

As no two workspaces are exactly alike, modular solutions are often the best. That’s why we’re big on these relatively small Storehouse 4 in. Stacking Tilt Bins ($2.99), which both store and contain your items while keeping them visible from the outside. The best part is that you can stack and arrange them however you need to!

11 Storehouse Toolbox Organizer with 4 Drawers

Just because you don’t have the budget for a giant tool chest doesn’t mean you have to leave your tools scattered about. You can keep your workspace nice and organized with this Storehouse 4-Drawer Toolbox Organizer ($19.99). Thanks to its compact build, it can be useful pretty much anywhere!

Customers in the reviews point out that this is helpful for everything from storing fishing lures and spare nuts and bolts to LEGO pieces and screws—all for a low price.

“I’ve bought several of these boxes for various uses, such as organizing hardware and crafting supplies. Good quality,” writes one reviewer.