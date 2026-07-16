11 Best Harbor Freight Sales Starting This Week

You can save even more on these power tools, workspace essentials, and hardware right now.

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We regularly keep an eye on the Harbor Freight website for any new items that may pop up. But this week, we were surprised to find something even better: a brand-new sale. The value tool and hardware retailer is cutting its already low prices even further on some fantastic products for members of its Inside Track customer loyalty program, with some savings totaling well over $100. It’s also a wide selection of items, spanning across categories like garage accessories, power tools, essential safety equipment, and so much more. Want to see how much you can save? Here are the best Harbor Freight sales starting this week.

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1 Icon Professional Metric Combination Wrench Set, 14 Piece

Savings: $20

Precision work requires precise tools! This Icon Professional Metric Combination Wrench Set ($99.99) is the kind of one-time investment home mechanics and tinkerers will eventually make anyway. We’re just excited we’ll be spending so much less on such a great ensemble now!

If you’re still not convinced, the set has also earned an impressive 4.9-star average rating, with over 375 five-star reviews from happy customers.

“If you are looking for a professional-grade tool set without paying the ‘tool truck’ premium, the ICON Professional Combination Wrench Set is easily one of the best options on the market,” writes one, adding that the line itself is “top-notch” and “feels like quality.”

2 Pittsburgh Telescoping Magnetic Pickup Tool

Savings: $3

Like mom always said: Work smart, not hard! This Pittsburgh Telescoping Magnetic Pickup Tool ($2.59) is the kind of product you’ve probably never thought to grab for yourself, but will likely end up becoming one of your favorites. It’s perfect for grabbing out-of-reach items and dropped parts, all while shrinking small enough to fit in your pocket.

In fact, customers in the overwhelmingly positive review section call it a “must-have” item for any workshop. “Drop a screw, and it rolls under the bench where it is hard to reach? This is the perfect tool to pick it up,” writes one. “The price is low enough that you can buy several and always have one in reach.”

3 Icon Dual-Sided Rechargeable Slim Bar Light

Savings: $15

Sometimes, a spare light isn’t just a way to brighten up your workspace. This Icon Dual-Sided Rechargeable Slim Bar Light ($44.99) has four different modes, including flashlight, high color rendering (for paint and color inspections), wide-area light, and a UV light for leak inspection. We also love that it folds down for super easy storage.

“This light is amazing,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “The magnets are strong, and with the different selection of what side of the light to use with the adjustable head. It has worked perfectly. The light is also very bright. Extremely happy.”

4 U.S. General Roll Cab, Series 3

Savings: $120

When you buy as many tools as we do, there comes a point where investing in a proper tool chest becomes the only viable option. This U.S. General Roll Cab, Series 3 ($779.99) can hold up to two tons of tools in its 23,500 square inches of storage space while still being portable around the garage.

“This rolling chest is durable, heavyweight, and pure quality at less than a quarter of the price of the others. Even if I were a full-time mechanic, I would probably turn to this box,” writes one happy customer.

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5 Pittsburgh Ratcheting Screwdriver Set, 26-Piece

Savings: $5

No matter how expansive your tool collection gets, you’ll never escape the need for a wide array of the basics. This Pittsburgh Ratcheting Screwdriver Set ($8.99) is the kind of item you really can’t live without, complete with 24 driver bits and a super handy carrying case for keeping everything organized.

Customers also appreciate the value, saying it’s “worth every penny,” especially at this sale price. “Love the price and portability of this set,” writes one. “You get all the adapters you need, and it even comes all together in a portable case. It was exactly what I needed.”

6 Hercules Random Orbit Palm Sander

Savings: $15

It doesn’t take a financial wizard to realize sales are the best opportunities to get those essential power tools for even less. This Hercules Random Orbit Palm Sander ($44.99) is a true workbench mainstay, capable of delivering up to 13,000 orbits per minute to speed up those hard jobs.

“This sander does an outstanding job, as good as or better than a Bosch sander I have at about a quarter of the price,” writes one impressed customer. “Dust collection is very good, and hand fatigue is as good as you can get.”

7 Bauer 24 in. Tool Bag with 16 Pockets

Savings: $8

Having all those tools on hand won’t be worth much if you don’t have a place to stash them. This Bauer 24 in. Tool Bag with 16 Pockets ($21.99) is great for anyone who appreciates being able to take their instruments on the go, made from tough, tear-resistant fabric and designed with a wide mouth for easy access to your items. And with a 4.8-star average rating, it’s clear Harbor Freight shoppers agree it’s a worthwhile purchase.

8 Bauer Cordless Inflator

Savings: $10

Don’t waste your entire summer huffing and puffing! This Bauer Cordless Inflator ($19.99) is the truly portable solution to pumping up everything from pool floats to bike tires in a jiff.

“Exactly what it says it is, but better than any I have ever had before,” says one shopper in a 5-star review. “You don’t have to wait around as the tire is slowly filled; this is done from flat to full in just a minute or so. It also has an old-school display for the pressure, not digital, which I love.”

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9 Bauer Cordless Hedge Trimmer

Savings: $17

Now that we’re deep in the heart of yardwork season, you’re probably realizing you’re lacking a few essential tools. This Bauer Cordless Hedge Trimmer ($37.99) is the kind of addition you need to make for manicuring bushes and shrubs with ease, capable of cutting shoots and branches up to 9/16 in. thick.

Customers in the reviews mention how it typically surpasses expectations. “I bought this thinking it would be convenient just for touch-up based on the ease of use of a battery-operated unit. However, I discovered that it works just as well as my corded one, just as powerful, and I have used a lot more than I anticipated,” writes one.

10 Hardy Latex-Dipped Work Gloves

Savings: $2

It’s time to get a grip! These Latex-Dipped Work Gloves ($2.99) are great for getting into the garden, moving building materials, and so much more. Customers in the reviews gush that they’re a “great price,” “rugged,” and “really durable.”

11 Storehouse Large Water-Resistant Storage Container

Savings: $2

We’ve previously recommended this Storehouse Water-Resistant Storage Container ($5.99) as a fantastic addition to your workbench for stashing nuts, bolts, bits, and more. But according to customers who’ve purchased the product, it’s actually pretty versatile around other parts of the house, too.

“My daughter stores her jewelry-making beads in these containers, and it works perfectly. Excellent product, just the right size and price,” writes one.

“I purchased this to organize and store my crayons and oil pastels. Using the dividers to divide each row into 3 sections creates perfectly sized compartments,” says another. “As usual, Harbor Freight delivers a quality product at a fraction of the price that competitors offer for the same thing.”