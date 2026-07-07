11 Best New Harbor Freight Items Shoppers Say Are Worth Every Penny

Customers are already huge fans of these power tools, automotive products, and workshop essentials.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

After so many consecutive months of great Harbor Freight finds, we’ve started to consider ourselves experts on the store’s ever-increasing inventory. But as always, there are some true die-hard supporters of the value hardware and tool retailer that really know their way around the shelves. In fact, it’s their attention to detail that’s helped bring some incredible products onto our radar, including power tools, workspace essentials, car care items, and so much more. The best part? They’re all at the store’s super affordable price point. Here are the best new Harbor Freight items shoppers say are worth every penny.

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1 Bauer 1/2 in. High-Torque Impact Wrench Kit

There are power tools, and then there are powerful tools. This Bauer 1/2 in. High-Torque Impact Wrench Kit ($159.99) certainly falls into the latter category, providing 1000 ft-lbs of bolt breakaway torque and up to 650 ft-lbs of fastening torque.

Customer enthusiasm over the product is also incredibly high. One reviewer says it’s “one of the better, if not the best, combinations of power and price,” while others call it “unbelievably powerful” and a “must-have DIY all-around tool.”

2 Atlas 80V Backpack Blower Kit

We have nothing against handheld blowers. But when you’re working with a larger area, this Atlas 80V Backpack Blower Kit ($499.99) might be better suited to the task. Harbor Freight shoppers love that the battery-powered unit is much lighter and quieter than gasoline-powered alternatives, all while still being able to provide 190 mph of force.

“I was pleasantly surprised by the length of time this thing ran,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “I was able to complete tasks all day with this blower and still had juice for more. I received a fast charger, two big batteries, and the tool for the cost of the batteries alone. I’m very happy thus far.”

3 Grant’s XXL Ultimate Microfiber Drying Towel

It pays to be a little picky when shopping for car care items. But if you ask regular Harbor Freight customers, they’d gladly point you towards this Grant’s XXL Ultimate Microfiber Drying Towel ($10.99) for your post-wash finishing tool. This six-square-foot piece provides plenty of material to wick away any remaining moisture on your ride.

One shopper (who admits they are a little overboard when it comes to taking care of their vehicle) says they especially appreciate this product. “This towel is large, super-soft, super-absorbent, and costs half or even 1/3 of what similar drying towels cost,” they write in their review.

Others are just as emphatic, calling it “the best drying towel for the price” and “excellent quality.”

4 U.S. General 1-Drawer Service Cart

Even if your shop isn’t massive, it can help to have a set of wheels to work with. This U.S. General 1-Drawer Service Cart ($139.99) has 3,780 cubic inches of storage space, as well as a generous worktop for extra space. And like other products from the lineup, it features a truly durable steel construction (and is available in a wide range of colors).

“Great value and a good addition to any garage,” a customer writes in one of the more than 860 5-star reviews. “Very convenient, helps you stay organized and keep your tools in one easy-to-find location as you work.”

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5 Icon Professional Mechanics Screwdriver Set, 8-Piece

It can be all too easy to assume you’ve got all the tools you need on hand, especially when it comes to the basics. But as one of the more popular items available at Harbor Freight, you might still want to consider this Icon Professional Mechanics Screwdriver Set ($54.99) to round everything out. The eight-piece ensemble includes all of the different sizes and formats you’ll ever need, which customers appreciate.

Just how popular is it? According to the store’s website, 97 percent of shoppers who’ve purchased it say they would recommend the set.

“These screwdrivers meet and exceed my expectations,” writes one of the over 260 5-star reviewers. “They have the quality I expected and feel good in the hand. Very happy with the purchase.”

6 Braun LED Rechargeable Heavy Duty Clamp Light

Getting the job done right doesn’t just require the right tools: It also means being able to see what you’re doing with them. This Braun LED Rechargeable Heavy Duty Clamp Light ($49.99) is considered a workspace must-have by Harbor Freight shoppers, providing 4,200 lumens where you need it most.

Customers say the item is “heavy duty and so bright,” saying it comes in handy as a snowblower add-on or during a power outage.

7 Meguiar’s 1 Gallon Hyper-Wash

Washing your own car can help you save money while giving you that precise finish you want. But if you ask a regular Harbor Freight shopper, they’d likely tell you you’re missing out if you’re not using Meguiar’s 1 Gallon Hyper-Wash ($34.99). Many go so far as to say that this concentrate provides “the best clean,” especially for the price.

8 HFT 9-Pattern Car Wash Nozzle with Soap Dispenser

Now that you’ve got your new go-to car shampoo, you’re going to need an easy way to apply it! This HFT 9-Pattern Car Wash Nozzle with Soap Dispenser ($11.99) saves a big, messy step in the cleaning process, with a quick connection to a garden hose thread for easy use.

Customers on the Harbor Freight website say they also appreciate how they can easily switch from soap dispensing to regular water for rinsing.

“Versatile and a great value considering its features and price point. Highly recommended,” writes one 5-star reviewer.

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9 Hercules Cordless 10 in. Dual-Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw

When it comes to power tools, sometimes opting for a value option can mean sacrificing performance. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case with this Hercules Cordless 10 in. Dual-Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw ($339.99), which Harbor Freight shoppers have given a 4.8-star averasge rating.

“I bought this when they first came on the scene. This saw will keep up with ANY other saw on the market, at less than half the price,” writes one.

10 1200 lb. Capacity Steel Utility Cart

We don’t want to oversell anything, but if you ask us, yardwork is so much easier when you have a tool like this 1,200 lb. Capacity Steel Utility Cart ($189.99) at your disposal. And Harbor Freight customers appear to agree: Many of the reviewers appreciate how easy it is to assemble and how it lives up to its ability to carry so much at once. Others say their only complaint is that they didn’t buy it sooner.

“So much easier to use than a wheelbarrow or wagon to move around mulch, lumber, rocks, trash, and everything in between,” writes one. “The large tires make it glide over gravel and through dirt.”

11 Storehouse 11 in. Twist-and-Cut Cable Ties, 50-Pack

Cord management is always one of those projects that you think should be easy, but often gets quickly complicated. That’s why we’re thrilled to see this 50-pack of Storehouse 11 in. Twist-and-Cut Cable Ties ($3.99) hitting shelves at Harbor Freight. Besides the obvious use case, they also have a special design that allows them to be clipped without the need for a second tool.

Even though it’s brand new, it’s still managed to retain a perfect 5-star average rating from customers who call it an “absolutely genius” product.

“These make it so easy to get a great flush zip tie,” writes one. “They’re especially great for tight spaces where you do not have room to get your snips into position. Just twist, and the small razor in the head will cut your excess off, no problem.”