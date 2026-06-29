11 Best New Tractor Supply Workshop Finds Under $25

Get your hands on safety equipment, storage solutions, lighting options, and more.

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If summer is the season of peak productivity, that means it’s time to get your workshop in working order. But even if you’re not looking to divert too much of your budget, you can still get some serious upgrades at affordable prices from Tractor Supply. The rural retailer (who is no stranger to decking out workspaces) is currently well-stocked with all kinds of must-haves. So, what can you expect? Think essential safety equipment, handy tool kits, storage solutions, and so much more. Here are the best new Tractor Supply workship finds you can pick up for under $25.

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Workshop Finds Under $25.

1 Stanley Over the Glass Safety Eyewear

Whether you’re working with power tools or making a dusty mess, it’s essential to protect those peepers! This Stanley Over the Glass Safety Eyewear ($11.99) should be as much a mainstay of your tool collection as hammers and drills, designed to be worn on top of other glasses.

“These give you great protection and are not cumbersome,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “You almost forget you have them on.”

2 Johnson 9 in. Magnetic Aluminum Torpedo Level

Precision is paramount if you want to get the job done right. This Johnson 9 in. Magnetic Aluminum Torpedo Level ($19.99) will help ensure everything is literally on the level, complete with three vials for ultra-accurate readings. Its magnetic build also makes it super easy to mount!

3 GreatNeck Homeowner’s Tool Set, 39 pc.

All workshops need to start out somewhere! If you’re just beginning your DIY era, this GreatNeck Homeowner’s Tool Set ($24.29) is a perfect one-stop shop for practically everything you’ll need to take care of quick repairs around the house.

The 39- piece ensemble includes slip joint pliers, a curved claw hammer, a 10 ft. tape measure, 8 in. scissors, a snap-off utility knife, four precision screwdrivers, eight hex key wrenches, and more. It also makes for a fantastic gift for recent homebuyers or grads!

4 Stanley 25 ft. Powerlock Tape Measure

Can you even start a project without a proper way to take accurate measurements? A Stanley 25 ft. Powerlock Tape Measure ($12.99) should be the first product you pick up when starting a tool collection. But if we’re being honest with ourselves, you’ll always need more than one on hand for those times it inexplicably goes missing. It’s a true essential for any workbelt—and it certainly won’t break the bank!

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Garden Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

5 Stanley 6 Outlet ShopMAX Pro 2 ft. Surge Protector Power Bar

Besides being disorganized, one of the all-too-common problems plaguing workshops worldwide is a dire lack of places to plug in. Fortunately, this Stanley 6 Outlet ShopMAX Pro 2 ft. Surge Protector Power Bar ($24.29) easily solves that problem, with half a dozen spots to juice up your power tools, devices, or lighting sources.

The best part? This power bar is designed with well-spaced outlets, making it suitable for those oversized plugs or bulky adapter bricks.

6 Archipelago Lighting Shop Light

With the amount of attention to detail required, workshops require a little more brightness than other places around the house. This Archipelago Lighting Shop Light ($23.39) is easy to install and provides 2,500 lumens. The best part? It uses half as much energy as older fluorescent-based versions, making it a truly energy-efficient upgrade.

7 Tub O’ Towels Heavy Duty Dual Texture Wipes

Even the most skilled workers make messes. That’s why we always have these Tub O’ Towels Heavy Duty Dual Texture Wipes ($8.99) to help handle spills, smudges, and stains.

“These are absolutely fabulous,” writes one of the many 5-star reviewers. “They cut through grease and grime, do a great job lifting up dirt because of the more scratchy side, and the towels are quite large, which is another bonus.”

8 JobSmart Mini Toolbox

Working with a smaller workspace or indoor workshop? We think this JobSmart Mini Toolbox ($19.99) is a potential well-priced (and well-sized) solution. With two drawers and a flip top, it’s perfect for stashing everything from tools and small parts to crafting supplies.

RELATED: 11 Best Harbor Freight Finds Every Homeowner Should Own.

9 VisionAir 9 in. High Velocity Floor Fan

Summer is the season of productivity, but it’s also the time of year we can expect sweltering temperatures. Instead of sweating all the way through your project list, stay cool with this VisionAir 9 in. High Velocity Floor Fan ($19.99). In fact, we’ve yet to find a better price on a unit like this!

10 JobSmart 22-Drawer Cabinet

In many cases, the hardest part about workshop maintenance is finding a place to put everything. That’s why we jumped right onto this JobSmart 22-Drawer Cabinet ($21.99): Not only does it have plenty of space for tools, spare parts, and hardware, but it’s small enough to fit on a workbench or countertop without taking up too much space.

11 Wrap-It MagSnap Magnetic Snap Wristband

If we’ve learned anything on the job, it’s that two hands are never enough! But thanks to this Wrap-It MagSnap Magnetic Snap Wristband ($16.99), we feel like things have gotten much easier. Now, we’re not losing those nuts, bolts, and bits to the bottom of our pockets (or even worse, onto the floor and under equipment or appliances). It’s also an ideal gift!