11 Best New Tractor Supply Garden Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

We're rolling from spring into summer with planting essentials, maintenance items, tools, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

We all know that summer is the season when your backyard gets the most use—and apparently, Tractor Supply is no exception. The rural retailer has become one of our go-to resources for gardening and yardwork equipment, especially now that we’ve officially transitioned out of our spring preparation phase. This week, we found so many items that will help us flesh out our growing plans for the year, from essential tools and maintenance products to planters and seeds. If you’re ready to get growing, here are the best new Tractor Supply garden finds hitting shelves this week.

RELATED: 11 Best New Home Depot Garden Finds Under $20.

1 Veikous Galvanized Steel Raised Garden Bed

We’ve made no secret about how much we love a raised garden bed. They can be the best way to bring greenery to new corners of your yard, make it easier to get a coherent vegetable or herb garden going, and are even functionally easier to tend to by removing the need to bend down.

That’s why we were thrilled when we saw the Veikous Galvanized Steel Raised Garden Bed ($94.99) at Tractor Supply. It’s a fantastic price for a sturdy, easy-to-assemble yard add-on. It also doesn’t hurt that it comes in nine different configurations, making it truly versatile!

2 Bonide Neem Oil

At this point in the growing season, there’s a good chance you’ve started encountering your first set of problems with your plants. Fortunately, this Bonide Neem Oil ($11.99) is an effective multi-purpose fungicide, insecticide, and miticide for taking on those pesky infections and infestations, both indoors and out.

Tractor Supply customers say they love how this natural product (meaning it’s acceptable for organic growing) is so multi-functional.

“As an avid gardener, I’ve tried numerous products to keep pests and diseases at bay, but Captain Jack’s Neem Oil stands out as a game-changer,” writes one in a 5-star review. “This ready-to-use formula is a triple threat, serving as an insecticide, miticide, and fungicide, making it a versatile ally for any garden. Its effectiveness spans across various plants, from roses to vegetables, and even houseplants. What sets it apart is its ability to target all stages of insects, ensuring no pesky eggs, larvae, or adults are spared,” adding that it’s “a must-have for anyone looking to nurture their garden with care and confidence.”

3 Burpee Supertom Tomato Seeds

There’s nothing—and we mean absolutely nothing—that beats eating a homegrown tomato plucked fresh from the vine. That’s why you might want to grab these Burpee Supertom Tomato Seeds ($2.84) and get planting! This hybrid species is perfect for everything from salads to sauces and soups to sandwiches.

4 DeWalt Trimmer/Blower Combo Kit

We’ve long said that finding a great deal on yardwork equipment can be all we need to pull the trigger on a purchase…and apparently, that’s happening right now at Tractor Supply! This DeWalt Trimmer/Blower Combo Kit ($269) provides tremendous value on a pair of truly essential yardwork tools. It’s also perfect for anyone who’s looking to finally make the switch from gasoline products to battery-powered ones!

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Deals Hitting Shelves in June.

5 GroundWork Camp Axe

There’s nothing worse than working with yard tools that just don’t cut it. That’s not an issue with GroundWork Camp Axe ($17.99), which is perfect for cutting through branches, managing small logs, and more. We especially love the fiberglass handle that both promotes durability and makes each swing easier on your hands.

6 Feasto Garden Potting Bench

As a gardener, your workspace is often in the yard. But if you’re potting, transplanting, or tackling any other non-garden-bed-based task, this Feasto Garden Potting Bench ($129.99) provides the perfect workspace. With a durable build and a convenient place to stash tools and supplies, it’s the perfect garden shed annex or patio addition.

7 Yard Commander Dump Cart

If you’re looking for an easier way to lug items, supplies, and materials around your yard, look no further than this Yard Commander Dump Cart ($189.99). With more stability than a traditional wheelbarrow and up to 1,000 pounds of capacity, it’s the extra set of hands you’ve always wished you had!

8 GroundWork Garden Trellis with Finials

Once your garden has grown out, the only thing left to do is to let it literally grow up! This GroundWork Garden Trellis with Finials ($19.99) is an affordable yet effective addition that gives those flowering vines, vegetables, and more a way to get off the ground.

Customers have also heaped praise on this essential item, saying it’s of “nice quality and [a] great price” and “looks great in the yard.”

RELATED: 11 Best Harbor Freight Yard Tools Under $20.

9 Barn Star Garden Tool Set

It can be easy to jump right into the heavy-duty equipment when filling out your gardening shed. But if we’re being honest, the true essentials are the tools featured in this Barn Star Garden Tool Set ($9.99). These durable pieces are perfect for planting, repotting, transplanting, and soil preparation, meaning you’ll be set for practically anything.

“For the price, these tools do the job for the garden,” writes one happy customer. “Lightweight but sturdy enough to use every once in a while,” adding that it’s also a “great gift idea for a budding green thumb.”

10 Greenworks Cordless Battery Push Lawn Mower

Lawn management gets a lot easier when you’re working with a Greenworks Cordless Battery Push Lawn Mower ($299.99). Customers who’ve made the switch from gasoline to battery-powered say this model is better for quick starts, quieter runs, and more convenient storage.

One happy owner say they “love how fast the battery charges” and that “the ease of using the mower is beyond words.”

“It’s much quieter than our old corded mower. I don’t have to worry about annoying my neighbors with a loud mower at 7 a.m.!” they jokingly add.

11 VegTrug Modern Plant Stand

So, you’ve finally got all your planters ready to go. Now what? We suggest propping them up on a VegTrug Modern Plant Stand ($129.99)! With three shelves for your flowers and greenery (not to mention other decor), it’s a perfect patio addition.