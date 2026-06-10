11 Best New Tractor Supply Finds Hitting Shelves in June

The rural retailer just got in some great summer essentials, decor, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

We’ve already found plenty of reasons to shop at Tractor Supply this month, from great home finds to outdoor supplies. And now, it doesn’t appear we’ll be slowing down either, thanks to a drop of some great new items we’ve already got our eyes on. Whether you’re getting organized, decorating your patio, or planning a day in the sun, there’s a little something for every occasion. Here are the best new Tractor Supply finds hitting shelves in June.

RELATED: 11 Best New Home Depot Finds Hitting Shelves in June.

1 Leigh Country Char-Log Single Rocker

Adirondack chairs aren’t the only option if you’re going for that rustic cottage look with your outdoor decor. This Leigh Country Char-Log Single Rocker ($149.99) is made from sturdy pine and fir logs that have been charred and sealed to preserve their integrity. It’s pure porch or patio perfection!

2 Safavieh Ashlan Bird Bath

We’re all about anything that invites more wildlife into our yards. Along with a birdfeeder, this Safavieh Ashlan Bird Bath ($89.99) is sure to bring about plenty of winged visitors over the summer and beyond.

3 JobSmart Mini Toolbox

If you know anything about the Best Life crew by now, it should be that we’re all for sustainable organizational systems. And if you’re still struggling to declutter your workspace (which is often the hardest to tackle, to be fair) we think this JobSmart Mini Toolbox ($19.99) is a potential well-priced solution. With two drawers and a flip top, it’s perfect for stashing everything from tools and small parts to crafting supplies.

4 Aiper Intelligent IrriSense N2 Smart Lawn Irrigator

Lawn work can be fulfilling on many levels, but when it comes to some of the rote basics, there’s no harm in outsourcing your duties to a robot. We love this Aiper Intelligent IrriSense N2 Smart Lawn Irrigator ($499.99) for being able to accurately water targeted areas of the lawn, thanks to its handy mapping capabilities. Because of this, it’s also a great way to save water, including by holding back on watering when it’s recently rained.

Still skeptical? Don’t take our word for it: Tractor Supply shoppers have given it a 4.8-star average rating on the company’s website.

“This is the best thing I have come across for keeping my garden and lawn watered,” writes one. “I can set the controls the way I want on the app, and it saves them and is the exact same every day when it turns on. Super easy to set up: It just hooks right to your garden hose, and you set the rest with your phone from the comforts of your couch to wherever. Really cuts back on the water use. [It’s made of] thick, durable plastic and [is] real lightweight, making it easy to move around where I need it next.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Outdoor Living Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now.

5 Upland Adirondack Square Side Table

Upland Adirondack Square Side Table ($58.99)

https://www.tractorsupply.com/tsc/product/upland-adirondack-square-side-table-184-in-hdpe-outdoor-end-table-weatherproof-rustproof-low-maintenance-6102360

6 Costa Farms 24 in. Bird of Paradise Houseplant

You’ve already put a lot of energy into perfecting your garden’s greenery, but you can’t lose sight of your interior space in the process! This Costa Farms 24 in. Bird of Paradise Houseplant ($27.99) is the kind of summer addition to your living room that will really liven things up. We’re even considering adding an extra to our entryway, too!

7 Red Shed Metal Ice Bucket

Now that outdoor dining and entertaining season is fully upon us, you’ve probably realized you’re short a few service items. This Red Shed Metal Ice Bucket ($27.99) could easily become your go-to for chilling your wine bottles, storing those cold beers, or doling out chilled refreshments.

8 YETI Daytrip Lunch Bag

Taking your meals on the go requires a little extra preparation during the warmer months. This summer, we’re packing our YETI Daytrip Lunch Bag ($145) for all those trips to the beach, outings at the park, and days on the lake, with enough insulation to keep your food and snacks cool for hours.

“It works incredibly well and keeps everything at the perfect temperature for my 12-hour work shifts,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “It’s easy to clean [and] holds more than I expected. Overall, I couldn’t be happier with this purchase.”

RELATED: 11 Walmart Storage Finds That Look Like The Container Store for Less.

9 Banzai Splash Fun Barn House

Summer is a truly special time to be a kid, especially when you have setups like this Banzai Splash Fun Barn House ($31.99) on hand. It’s a fun and affordable way to cool off and turn your backyard into your own private water park.

10 Red Shed 11 in. Wood Lazy Susan

We can’t really overstate how much we appreciate home items like this Red Shed 11 in. Wood Lazy Susan ($17.49). Made from acacia wood, this is the kind of functional decor that always keeps those essential items within reach.

11 GOGO BBQ Waterproof Tote Bag

Even though summer is the time of year we tend to prioritize relaxing, it’s also a season of being on the go. This GOGO BBQ Waterproof Tote Bag ($39.99) is an ideal way to stash all of your items for those beach days, trips to the store, and more.