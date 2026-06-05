11 Tractor Supply Home Finds Shoppers Say Are Hidden Gems

Spruce things up around the house with items for the bathroom, kitchen, and bedroom.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

All spring long, we’ve been using Tractor Supply for garden glow-ups with their impressive supply of outdoor decor. But that’s not all the rural retailer offers, with plenty of items for decorating indoors, too! Regular customers already know this is the case, as evidenced by some of the best sellers in the category on the store’s website. From bathroom essentials to kitchen appliances, you might be surprised what you’ll find in the lineup. Here are the Tractor Supply home finds shoppers say are hidden gems.

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1 SKL Home Dotty Waves Fabric Shower Curtain

If you ask us, one of the easiest ways to overhaul the entire look of your bathroom is to simply swap out the most eye-catching item in it. That’s why this SKL Home Dotty Waves Fabric Shower Curtain ($33.99) could be the easiest way to move towards that big renovation you’ve been planning for months!

2 SKL Home Good Vibes Lotion/Soap Dispenser

When it comes to home goods, it can pay to put some attention into the items we use the most. This SKL Home Good Vibes Lotion/Soap Dispenser ($26.99) is a perfect addition to your bathroom, kitchen, or bedroom, with a powder orange exterior that brightens up any countertop.

3 Granitestone Nutri Slicer Mandoline

Home chefs know there are some slices you simply can’t achieve without the right tools. This Granitestone Nutri Slicer Mandoline ($49.99) is an essential for those paper-thin cuts and juliennes, but we also love all of the built in safety features that make this a true standout in the category.

4 Red Shed Metal Touch Table Lamp

When you’re looking to create the right ambiance at dinner, we absolutely love this Red Shed Metal Touch Table Lamp ($19.99). The rechargeable light source is super popular with Tractor Supply customers at the moment, with three different brightness levels you can adjust with a simple tap.

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5 YETI 26 oz. Rambler Water Bottle

Staying hydrated should be a year-round health goal, but it becomes super important during the warmer months. That’s why we’re picking up this YETI 26 oz. Rambler Water Bottle ($40) to sip on all summer. With an easy carry handle, built-in straw, and double insulation that keeps drinks cool for hours, it’s the way to go!

6 Country Living 1 Gallon Iced Tea Pitcher

Speaking of staying refreshed this summer, we’ve officially found one of our new favorite items: The Country Living 1 Gallon Iced Tea Pitcher ($42.99). With a built-in defuser, this kitchen must-have can make, store, and serve everyone’s favorite cool hot-weather beverage.

7 TRINITY 80 qt. Stainless Steel Cooler

If you’re hosting a backyard or pool party this summer, we highly recommend picking up this TRINITY 80 qt. Stainless Steel Cooler ($239.11). This wheeled service option removes the onerous task of lugging heavy coolers to and fro, with enough space for 96 cans and a stainless steel build that ensures it will last for many summers to come.

8 Greenmade 27 gal. Storage Container

Spring may be the season for cleaning, but storage solutions are a year-round effort. This Greenmade 27 gal. Storage Container ($15.99) is a sturdy go-to, and we especially love how well-priced this brand it at Tractor Supply!

“This is a very durable and sturdy storage container,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “I liked it so much I bought four,” adding that their easy stackability is another huge plus.

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9 KitchenAid 7 qt. Bowl Lift Stand Mixer

What else can we say about a venerable kitchen classic like the KitchenAid 7 qt. Bowl Lift Stand Mixer ($649.99) that hasn’t been said before? Any home baker knows this is a no-brainer buy, especially at this price!

10 Jaxx Palmetto Round Outdoor Bean Bag Chair

Sometimes, the best way to make your backyard feel like a true living room is to go extra plush. This Jaxx Palmetto Round Outdoor Bean Bag Chair ($319.99) caught our eye for being a fun and unique option for those summer get-togethers. It’s also made from durable Sunbrella fabric, making it much sturdier than your average pouf.

11 Red Shed Timberland Pine Room Spray

We’re all about home aromatherapy. But if you don’t want to keep a candle burning at all hours, we’d suggest picking up some of this Red Shed Timberland Pine Room Spray ($9.09). It’s a fantastically woodsy aroma with hints of juniper sprig and bergamot that will truly brighten your space!