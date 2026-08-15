Shop 11 Cracker Barrel fall living room finds under $30, from pumpkin coasters to cozy knit throws.

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Are you looking for some new items to make your living room cozier? Head over to Cracker Barrel, where there are so many great items for fall. From wall decor and shelf sitters (a Cracker Barrel classic) to throw pillows and blankets, you will be shocked by what you can get for under $30. What should you pick up on your next shopping trip, or order online? Here are the 11 best new Cracker Barrel fall living room finds under $30.

1 This Cozy Pumpkin Wall Art

The new Harvest collection is ultra cozy and fallish, with lots of pumpkins and gourds. There is even wall art like this Pumpkin Shaped Block Sign. I love that it has an inspirational message on it. The price? Just $9.99.

2 A Decorative Pumpkin

There are so many pumpkin options for decorating this fall season. Get the Decorative White Pumpkin for $5.99 or the Decorative Green Pumpkin for $6.99. Both are super life-like and look real.

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3 A Squirrel and Pumkin Sitter

Cracker Barrel shelf sitters are a Cracker Barrel exclusive. Every season, new styles are introduced. Each sits on a shelf with legs hanging down. This Squirrel with Pumpkin Sitter is new for the fall season and just $6.99.

4 Fall Candles

The DW 11.4 Oz. Gardyn Pumpkin and Clove Candle is perfect for fall, and costs just $14.99. The pumpkin-and-clove scented candle promises up to 55 hours of burn time. Think “harvest pumpkin swirls with velvety vanilla and sweet buttercream highlights infused with shimmering cinnamon, golden nutmeg, and aromatic allspice with hints of clove,” reads the item description.

5 Inspirational Throw Pillows

Cracker Barrel is famous for inspirational and motivational decorative items, like this Blessings Decorative Pillow for $17.99. The neutral pillow has farmhouse feels and will help make your sofa or chair ultra cozy.

6 A Soft Throw Blanket

Throw blankets are another inexpensive item that will get your living room feeling cozy and elevated. This Horse Pattern Knit Throw is $27.99 and part of the new equestrian collection.

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7 Pumpkin Coasters

Protect your table surfaces while giving your living room an autumn touch with the Marble Pumpkin Coasters Set Of 4. The coasters, which look super expensive, are shaped like pumpkins and cost just $14.99.

8 A Halloween Decoration

Don’t forget to add some Halloween decorations to your living room. This Ghost with Lantern and Walking Cat is an elevated option that is minimalist but makes the maximum Halloween statement.

9 A Pumpkin Throw Blanket

Another fall item worth investing in for looks and comfort is the Pumpkin Knit Throw for $27.99. Like all Cracker Barrel blankets, it is super cozy and soft. And, it will give your living room a fall makeover.

10 A Turkey Candle

I spotted the best Thanksgiving decoration for your living room at the store. This turkey candle has a nostalgia-inducing Thanksgiving scent and is shaped like a turkey. Not only does it smell great, but the beautiful jarred candle doubles as decor. And, long after the wick burns down, you can use it as a decoration.

11 And, This Textured Throw Blanket

The Cotton Woven Jacquard Throw is a sophisticated, lightweight throw blanket that immediately upgrades your sofa or chair. It is only $19.99. “Nice blanket,” a shopper confirms. “The blanket is well made. Worth the price.”