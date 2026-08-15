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11 Best New Dollar Tree Fall Living Room Finds Under $1.50

Avatar for Lauren Gray
By
August 15, 2026
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These Dollar Tree finds add affordable fall style to your living room.
Avatar for Lauren Gray
By
August 15, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Fall decorating does not have to mean hauling home a cart full of pumpkins or plaid pillows. Sometimes, the smartest seasonal refresh is a more modest one: a woven basket here, a warm metallic accent there, a pretty decorative bottle catching the afternoon light. Dollar Tree is making that approach easy this season—especially on your wallet. These 11 living room-friendly finds all come in at $1.50 or less, with plenty of texture, shine, and cozy-season personality packed into those remarkably small price tags.

1
Shore Living Woven Oval Basket

Shore Living Woven Basket
Dollar Tree

These three oval woven baskets bring natural texture to a coffee table, bookshelf, or entryway console. Tuck in some dried stems, a handful of seasonal odds and ends, or more practical items in need of corralling, like your remote controls. This woven accent is priced at $1.25.

2
Ceramic Fragrance Warmer

Dual Color Fragrance Warmer
Dollar Tree

Give the living room a cozy-scent upgrade with this ceramic fragrance warmer. Its simple white finish can blend into a fall vignette while fragrance adds another layer of atmosphere. The price is a pleasantly tiny $1.25.

3
Diamond-Lid Glass Bottle

Diamond Lid Glass Bottle
Dollar Tree

A little sparkle never hurts. The Diamond-Lid Glass Bottle has a decorative lid and glass construction that can bring a touch of vintage-inspired glam to a mantel or side table. Evoking potions and tinctures just in time for spooky season, you can pick one up for just $1.25.

4
Round Mirror

ROUND MIRROR 10IN 2 ASTD
Dollar Tree

For $1.50, this round mirror is an easy way to add reflective detail to a gallery wall or small decorative arrangement. Hang several together or lean one among other accents for a layered effect. This mirror costs $1.50.

5
Gold-Framed Chalk Board

Gold Framed Chalk Board
Dollar Tree

These gold-framed chalk boards pair a useful little writing surface with a warm metallic frame. Try a fall greeting, menu, handwritten quote, or seasonal doodle in the living room. It’s available in two shapes—an oval and a rectangle—and priced at just $1.25.

6
Beaded Tray

Beaded Tray, Assorted Shapes
Dollar Tree

Coffee tables have a new contender. This beaded tray adds decorative edging while giving candles, small vases, and knickknacks a designated landing spot. The assorted shapes and finished make it fun to mix and match. Each one is $1.25.

7
Wooden Sphere With Leaf Design

Wooden Sphere with Leaf Design
Dollar Tree

Bring in a bit of autumn’s botanical mood without going full pumpkin patch with these fall-themed wooden spheres. The carved-leaf detail gives the piece visual interest on shelves or trays that whispers fall without screaming it. These pretty wood accents come in at $1.25.

8
Wooden Flower-Shaped Décor

Wooden Flower Shaped Décor
Dollar Tree

A flower-shaped wooden accent can soften a bookshelf, mantel, or tabletop arrangement, especially when surrounded by other earthy finishes. These wooden flower medallions have that simple, crafty character that works beyond one season. It sells for $1.25.

9
Ceramic Designer Fragrance Warmer

Ceramic Designer Fragrance Warmer
Dollar Tree

For another take on home fragrance, check out the ceramic designer fragrance warmer, available in four neutral colorways. Its decorative shape makes it a natural fit for a cozy corner, while fragrance can help set the mood for movie nights and chilly evenings. The warmer costs $1.25.

10
Lustre Glass Bottles With Carved Designs

Lustre Glass Bottles with Carved Designs
Dollar Tree

These Lustre Glass Bottles bring a dose of shine and pattern to the room, plus an added fall themed accessory adorning the bottle neck. Display one alone or group a few with books and faux foliage for a richer fall arrangement. Each one is $1.25.

11
Ceramic Buddha Incense Burner

Ceramic Buddha Incense Burners
Dollar Tree

End the decorating spree on a serene note with this ceramic Buddha incense burner in cream, gray, or black. Its compact ceramic design can slip onto a shelf, tray, or meditation nook, adding a calm decorative touch to the room.Another $1.25 find, you can’t beat the value for the price.

Lauren Gray
Lauren Gray is a New York-based writer, editor, and consultant. Read more
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