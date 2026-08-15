11 Best New Dollar Tree Fall Living Room Finds Under $1.50

These Dollar Tree finds add affordable fall style to your living room.

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Fall decorating does not have to mean hauling home a cart full of pumpkins or plaid pillows. Sometimes, the smartest seasonal refresh is a more modest one: a woven basket here, a warm metallic accent there, a pretty decorative bottle catching the afternoon light. Dollar Tree is making that approach easy this season—especially on your wallet. These 11 living room-friendly finds all come in at $1.50 or less, with plenty of texture, shine, and cozy-season personality packed into those remarkably small price tags.

1 Shore Living Woven Oval Basket

These three oval woven baskets bring natural texture to a coffee table, bookshelf, or entryway console. Tuck in some dried stems, a handful of seasonal odds and ends, or more practical items in need of corralling, like your remote controls. This woven accent is priced at $1.25.

2 Ceramic Fragrance Warmer

Give the living room a cozy-scent upgrade with this ceramic fragrance warmer. Its simple white finish can blend into a fall vignette while fragrance adds another layer of atmosphere. The price is a pleasantly tiny $1.25.

3 Diamond-Lid Glass Bottle

A little sparkle never hurts. The Diamond-Lid Glass Bottle has a decorative lid and glass construction that can bring a touch of vintage-inspired glam to a mantel or side table. Evoking potions and tinctures just in time for spooky season, you can pick one up for just $1.25.

4 Round Mirror

For $1.50, this round mirror is an easy way to add reflective detail to a gallery wall or small decorative arrangement. Hang several together or lean one among other accents for a layered effect. This mirror costs $1.50.

5 Gold-Framed Chalk Board

These gold-framed chalk boards pair a useful little writing surface with a warm metallic frame. Try a fall greeting, menu, handwritten quote, or seasonal doodle in the living room. It’s available in two shapes—an oval and a rectangle—and priced at just $1.25.

6 Beaded Tray

Coffee tables have a new contender. This beaded tray adds decorative edging while giving candles, small vases, and knickknacks a designated landing spot. The assorted shapes and finished make it fun to mix and match. Each one is $1.25.

7 Wooden Sphere With Leaf Design

Bring in a bit of autumn’s botanical mood without going full pumpkin patch with these fall-themed wooden spheres. The carved-leaf detail gives the piece visual interest on shelves or trays that whispers fall without screaming it. These pretty wood accents come in at $1.25.

8 Wooden Flower-Shaped Décor

A flower-shaped wooden accent can soften a bookshelf, mantel, or tabletop arrangement, especially when surrounded by other earthy finishes. These wooden flower medallions have that simple, crafty character that works beyond one season. It sells for $1.25.

9 Ceramic Designer Fragrance Warmer

For another take on home fragrance, check out the ceramic designer fragrance warmer, available in four neutral colorways. Its decorative shape makes it a natural fit for a cozy corner, while fragrance can help set the mood for movie nights and chilly evenings. The warmer costs $1.25.

10 Lustre Glass Bottles With Carved Designs

These Lustre Glass Bottles bring a dose of shine and pattern to the room, plus an added fall themed accessory adorning the bottle neck. Display one alone or group a few with books and faux foliage for a richer fall arrangement. Each one is $1.25.

11 Ceramic Buddha Incense Burner

End the decorating spree on a serene note with this ceramic Buddha incense burner in cream, gray, or black. Its compact ceramic design can slip onto a shelf, tray, or meditation nook, adding a calm decorative touch to the room.Another $1.25 find, you can’t beat the value for the price.