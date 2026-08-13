Score seasonal dish sponges and metallic leaf plates.

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Fall is everywhere at your local Dollar Tree, including the kitchen aisles. The store has fully delved into the next season, with leaves, pumpkins, ghosts and goblins, and scarecrows decorating everything from sponges and dishes to soap dispensers and placemats. And, in true Dollar Tree fashion, there are tons of items that are just $1.50. What should you shop for before the best fall kitchen items are sold out? Here are the 11 best new Dollar Tree fall kitchen finds under $1.50.

1 Seasonal Dish Sponges

Why use boring old regular sponges this season, when you can buy them shaped like pumpkins, turkeys, acorns, and more? For $1.50, the Seasonal Collection Dish Sponge comes with two sponges that will help you wipe down counters and clean dishes while feeling all the fall vibes.

2 Fall Snack Plates for Kids

The harvest-themed kids’ snack plate is another new fall item, just $1.50, that will make snacking fun this fall for little ones. The clever divided plate comes in assorted designs and is sized for little hands.

3 Compartment Trays in Fall Shapes

I also love the harvest-themed compartment tray, perfect for kids who enjoy snacking or adult entertaining. It comes in a few harvest-themed shapes and keeps snacks, condiments, and party bites organized on a table without requiring separate bowls for each item. It is also just $1.50.

4 Fall Placemats

Dollar Tree has a lot of basic placemats, but these seasonal placemats for $1.50 each are some of the coolest I have seen. The metallic placemats are shaped like pumpkins and maple leaves, so you can pick up enough for a full table and change the whole dining room with one grocery run.

5 Halloween Cookie Buckets

These Plastic Halloween Themed Containers with Lids are just $1.50 and are the perfect treat containers to fill with cookies, candy, or snacks. “I purchased a bunch in bulks to put my Halloween sugar cookies in,” one person shared. They are also great for party favor gifts or classroom gifts.

6 Fall Mugs

Mugs are another category that Dollar Tree shoppers swear by. Not only are they stackable and durable, but they drop new designs seasonally. And you can’t beat the $1.50 price. This year, the Fall Theme Stackable Mug, which comes in a variety of designs and colors, is selling fast.

7 Fall Harvest Platters

I can’t believe the harvest-themed plastic oval platter is just $1.50. It is perfect for fall entertaining and can host anything from appetizers to desserts to a cheese spread. It comes in assorted designs, each a different take on leaves and cornucopias, and is the fall hosting essential that makes cleanup as easy as a quick rinse.

8 The Cutest Sipper Cups

This fall-themed cup, decorated with pumpkins, foxes, bears, and more, is one of the most adorable new arrivals. It comes with a domed lid and a straw, conveniently designed for seasonal drinks topped with whipped cream. This fall-themed dome cup with straw is only $1.50.

9 And, Fall Soap Dispensers

Decorate your sink with the harvest-themed hand soap dispenser. I love that it is shaped in assorted designs, including acorns, apples, pumpkins, scarecrows, and pumpkin spice lattes, some of which have a metallic finish. Get them for $1.50.

10 A Drying Mat for Dishes

The Home Collection Fall Leaves Polyester Drying Mats are a great kitchen essential. Not only do they work to help dry dishes, but they also add a touch of fall to your kitchen. Each is just $1.50.

11 Maple Leaf Plates

I predict that the Metallic Plastic Leaf Dishes for $1.50 will sell out fast. They are undeniably adorable, available in green, red, and orange. They are great for fall entertaining or classroom parties. Shop all of these fall items and more at your local Dollar Tree.