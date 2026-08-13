Shop 11 Costco fall decor finds, including Disney lanterns, viral rugs, and Anthropologie BOO dupes.

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If you want to get your home decorated for fall, head on over to Costco. The warehouse is filling up with so many amazing seasonal items, ranging from general fall items to Halloween decor and costumes. And many of the best items are under $30, while a few more elaborate finds are more expensive. What should you shop for to get ready for fall? Here are the 11 best new Costco fall decor and pumpkin finds.

1 Halloween Throws

Costco Buzz shared about the viral throws for $18.99. “COSTCO RESTOCK ALERT! 🚨 The viral Halloween Embroidered Faux Fur Throws are back at OKC Costco! 👻🎃🐈‍⬛ These super-soft 60″ x 70″ throws come in three adorable designs: Ghost, Pumpkin, Black Cat. The last restock reportedly sold out in only three days, so don’t wait if you’ve been looking for one! Run to Costco before they disappear again!” they captioned the post.

2 Halloween and Fall Dish Towels

Decorate your kitchen with a set of Halloween dish towels for $14.99. ‘Costco has Halloween Kitchen Towels in the cutest mix of prints! You get an 8 pack in your choice of pumpkin plaid, ghost print, dancing skeleton, or harvest, all Oeko-Tex certified and machine washable,” Costco Buys shared.

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3 Fall PJ Sets for Adults

Costco is selling fall pajamas for adults for $16.99 per set. “This Halloween 3-Piece PJ Set at Costco is such a fun seasonal find! You get a short sleeve top, pants, and shorts with pockets, available in cute prints like ghosts, pumpkins, and spiders in orange, black, or purple. Cozy and spooky season ready…which are you eyeing?” Costco Buys shared.

4 PJ Sets for Kids

There are also glow-in-the-dark pajama sets for kids, just $15.99. “These Kids’ 4-Piece Halloween PJ Sets at Costco are too cute to pass up! You can choose from Nightmare Before Christmas with Jack and Sally, a skeleton themed Bluey set, or Disney Mickey and Minnie dressed as mummies, all glow in the dark and available in sizes 2T to 7. Halloween bedtime just got a serious upgrade,” Costco Buys shared.

5 Pumpkin Shaped Pillows

Costco Does It Better shared about the most adorable pillows shaped like pumpkins in various colors for $14.99. “Costco just got Fall decor in stores & some Halloween props to get us ready for the upcoming season,” they captioned a post.

6 And, These Fall Throw Pillows

There are some other Halloween pillows for $9.99. “Halloween and fall décor has arrived at Costco! These adorable pillows are just $9.99. Which one would you take home: 🎃 Pumpkin, 💀 Skeletons, 🐈‍⬛ Black Cat, or 🏚️ Haunted House?” Costco new Deals captioned the post.

7 Halloween Costumes

Costco New Deals shared about the best deal on Halloween costumes. “Costco is already putting out Halloween costumes! Which one is your favorite? 👻 Follow @CostcoNewDeals because I’m walking every aisle to bring you the newest Costco finds, seasonal must-haves, and the best deals before they’re gone!” they wrote.

8 The Most Adorable Rugs

Costco Savvy and other influencers shared about the viral fall rugs. “Costco is already ahead of the seasons! 👀🍂 Fall & Halloween accent rugs are here and I’m not mad about it!” they wrote, sharing a preview of the various styles.

9 Disney Glitter Lanterns

Costco Buys shared a glittering decoration for $59.99. “These Disney Halloween Spinning Lanterns at Costco are such a glittery must have! You get your choice of Mickey dressed as a vampire, Stitch in a skeleton costume, or Jack Skellington, all standing on a glowing jack o lantern base with spinning LED lights inside. They light up any porch with a little Disney magic,” they captioned the post.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Summer Finds Hitting Shelves Right Now

10 Giant Mickey Mouse Pumpkins

Costco Buzz shared about a must-buy item for Disney fans. “New Disney Halloween find at Costco! Spotted this 3.6-foot Mickey Pumpkin with infinity mirrors and 347 total LED lights, including 15 twinkling lights! It’s made for indoor or outdoor use and would look so cute on a porch, in the yard, or inside your home,” they wrote.

11 The Anthro Dupe Everyone Is Talking About

All the influencers, including The Mini Crew, shared about the Anthropologie dupe Boo letters. “This may be the best Costco find of the year and the best dupe I’ve seen! I asked my husband to look for these after seeing @aurelie.erikson share them and he did not disappoint! Grab them if you see them because I have a feeling they’ll go quick!” they captioned the post.