Shop 7 fall IKEA bedroom finds, from the versatile HEMNES daybed to cozy bedding and elegant rugs.

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Are you looking for bedroom furniture and decor that will elevate the look and comfort of your space without costing a fortune? IKEA is a great place to shop for designer-looking home goods that don’t cost a ton. This fall, there are so many great pieces, ranging from bed frames and dressers to bedding and pillows, that will up your bedroom game without breaking the bank. What should you shop for? Here are 7 IKEA fall bedroom finds that look way more expensive than they are.

1 So Many Fun Bedding Sets

IKEA has lots of options for fun, fresh, and affordable bedding sets. One of my recent favorites is the ultra-preppy SLÅNHÖSTMAL Duvet Cover and pillowcase, with a Twin set costing just $29.99. “Silky smooth, nice colors, good price,” a shopper writes. “Fun! The material is comfortable, and the color is perfectly matched to the photos,” another said.

2 Great Throw Pillows

You also can’t go wrong with any of the IKEA throw pillows, including this SYRENBUSKE Cushion, turquoise, 15 ” for $9.99. The round pillow is so elegant with its fanned design and jewel-toned color. “It’s just the right size,” a shopper writes. “It is a nice color. It feels soft and smooth with a good texture. I bought two! No regrets,” another adds.

RELATED: 7 Best New IKEA Finds That Make Your Home Look More Expensive

3 Cheap But High Quality Quilts and Comforters

There are also lots of great quilts and comforters. You can pay top dollar for down options, or $29.99 for the HEDFRYLE Comforter set in a Twin. “I absolutely love that it is reversible – I like the colours of both sides, Purchased for summer use as it is lightweight, but not flimsy. Great purchase,” a shopper says. “The comforter is very soft, comfortable!” another adds.

4 The Hemnes Daybed

The HEMNES Daybed will forever be one of my favorite IKEA pieces. The frame has three drawers and transitions from a daybed to an actual bed, and also has storage space. It is now available in gray-green. It looks so elevated and costs just $399. “The daybed is a great addition to our office space. It doesn’t take up much space but allows for a king size bed when extended. Easy to extend and convert back to twin size,” writes a shopper.

5 The Brimnes Bed Frame

The BRIMNES Bed frame with storage & headboard is another popular furniture piece for $399.00 that offers ample storage. “I love this bed! The drawers are big and deep and hold a lot. It’s sturdy and does the job well,” a shopper says. “Easy to put together. Drawers are very spacious, great for storing all bedding supplies,” adds another.

6 Great Rugs

There are so many great rugs at IKEA, including the high-pile, off-white ÄRENDE Rug, a neutral masterpiece. “IKEA always achieves the quintessential quality of a great product and this product is no different. Great quality especially for the price; flattens very well on its own. I’ve had it for 2 weeks, resistant to dirt buildup and pairs very well with wood flooring,” writes a shopper.

7 And, This Pottery Barn Looking Dresser

I love the hardware and classic design of the FÅGELFJÄLLET 6-drawer dresser, which comes in this dark gray-blue for $279.99. “Purchased this dresser in blue with matching nightstand for my teen grandson. We were all impressed with how elegant and expensive it looked. As a 75 year old woman I was able to assemble it by myself having done other IKEA dressers prior,” writes a shopper. “Overall this is a well constructed rich looking dresser for the price. My grandson loves it!”