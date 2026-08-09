11 IKEA End of Summer Finds That Look Like Pottery Barn for Less

Upgrade your home for less with these stylish, budget-friendly pieces from Ikea.

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As summer begins to wind down, it’s the perfect time to change things up in your home with pieces that feel warm, cozy, and really give off those fall vibes. IKEA continues to prove that you don’t need a luxury budget to achieve an organized, structured look, offering classic decor and functional items that wouldn’t look out of place at Pottery Barn. These IKEA finds combine style with everyday practicality, minus the designer price tag.

1 FULLTALIG Candlestick, Set of 3

A coordinated set of candlesticks instantly gives bookshelves, dining tables, or mantels a more refined look. The FULLTALIG Candlestick has a clean black finish and timeless shape often associated with much pricier collections.

2 SMYCKA Artificial Bouquet

Fake eucalyptus has become a decorating go-to because it brings softness and texture without requiring the upkeep of normal plants. This SMYCKA Artificial Bouquet offers a fresh, natural look that blends into the decor.

3 FLÅDIS Basket

Woven baskets never go out of style, and this FLÅDIS Basket adds warmth while helping keep clutter under control. Use it to hold throw blankets, books, craft supplies, toys, or even as a planter cover.

4 DRACAENA MASSANGEANA Potted Plant

Bring the feeling of summer inside by adding a living plant to the home decor among the fake ones. This DRACAENA MASSANGEANA Potted Plant brings vibrant greenery and layered height to a space, making rooms feel brighter and inviting.

5 DAGGKAPRIFOL Mirror

A unique mirror can serve as a functional piece of decor while adding personality to a space. The rich green frame of the DAGGKAPRIFOL Mirror offers a fresh alternative to neutral colors.

6 KLIPPOXEL Throw

As evenings become cooler, a lightweight throw becomes one of the most-used accessories in the house. The neutral tones with soft yellow coloring make this KLIPPOXEL Throw an easy way to introduce texture without overwhelming your existing style.

7 SVANSELE Mirror

Gold-framed mirrors have long been a designer favorite because they instantly brighten and elevate a space. This SVANSELE Mirror delivers the same look while remaining versatile enough to blend into any room.

8 TOFSTÄRNA Scented Candle in Glass, 2 Wicks

Warm fragrances are perfect as we shift gears into fall. In a sleek glass container with two wicks, this TOFSTÄRNA Scented Candle in Glass doubles as a decorative accent piece, helping to create a cozy atmosphere.

9 KAPKASTANJ Vase

A sculptural ceramic vase is a quick way to update a space. The understated off-white finish of the KAPKASTANJ Vase looks great on its own or as the perfect backdrop for flowers or seasonal branches.

10 SKÄRIG Wall Clock

Wall clocks don’t have to be purely functional. This SKÄRIG Wall Clock adds a simple pop of color while helping fill empty wall space, making it both practical and stylish.

11 RUNNEN Decking, Outdoor Acacia

If you’re hoping to enjoy every remaining warm day outside, these RUNNEN Outdoor Acacia can give a patio, balcony, or small outdoor space a little refresh. The natural wood finish creates a more finished, upscale look.