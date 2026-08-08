Find mid-century swivel chairs and sleek sectional sofas.

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If you are shopping for home goods on a budget, always make a trip to IKEA. I have been shopping at the Swedish superstore since I was a college student, and have owned so many items from there over the past few decades. Some are better and look more expensive than others. If you want to get a bougie-looking home without spending designer prices, we have some product recommendations. Here are 11 IKEA fall finds that look way more expensive than they are.

1 The Entire Lack Line, Including the Book Spine

The incredibly popular LACK collection is generally one of the easiest to assemble and looks sleek and expensive. I love this dark, blue-black all-shelf unit, which is just $99.99 but looks similar to book spines from Design Within Reach. “Easy and quick to put together and fits the space I need it to perfectly,” a shopper writes. “Very nice stylish affordable and easy to put together,” a second adds.

2 An Industrial Kitchen Cart

If you want a sleek-looking kitchen and need extra storage, get the KUNGSFORS Kitchen cart made out of stainless steel. It gives an industrial vibe and reminds me of Sub-Zero for $199.99. “I am over 60 years old woman and I was able to put it together by myself. It’s enough space for my snack storage,” writes a shopper, adding that it is “easy to move around.” Another claims it is the “perfect” utility cart. “Sturdy, multilayer storage and easy to clean,” they write.

RELATED: 7 Best New IKEA Finds That Make Your Home Look More Expensive

3 Cozy, Modern Bedding Sets

Looking for high-quality, preppy bedding on a budget? IKEA has lots of options, including the SLÅNHÖSTMAL Duvet Cover and pillowcase. The Twin set is just $29.99 and feels just as soft as name brands. “Silky smooth, nice colors, good price,” a shopper writes. “Fun! The material is comfortable, and the color is perfectly matched to the photos,” another said.

4 A DWR Looking Sofa

Design Within Reach or IKEA? Nobody will ever know, because the LILLESÄTER Sectional, 5-seat, Gunnared bright green-yellow, just $1,499.00, looks like it could cost triple that at an expensive furniture store. It also comes in a neutral off-white that is equally chic but more subdued.

5 The Prettiest Throw Pillows

The SYRENBUSKE Cushion, turquoise, 15 ” for $9.99, is so elegant with its fanned design and jewel-toned color. “It’s just the right size,” a shopper writes. “It is a nice color. It feels soft and smooth with a good texture. I bought two! No regrets,” another adds.

6 An Easy Solution for Kitchen Pulls

Can’t afford kitchen pulls? The DRAGSMARK Clip-on handle, gray-green, 1 9/16 ” is $4 for a two-pack and is a budget-friendly option. It is basically a makeshift cabinet handle that requires no tools. “Literally took a minute to install. Great item. Works perfectly. What a great idea,” a shopper says. “Perfect grips,” another says. “Ideal to avoid making holes onto drawers.”

7 A Mid-Century Modern Looking Chair

The DYVLINGE Swivel chair in Kelinge beige gives mid-century vibes for $199. “It may not look it, but this chair is VERY comfortable. It’s easy to move around too,” writes a shopper. “Me and my gf went to IKEA for fun and they had this in one of their displays; I sat in it and never wanted to get up. A year later I move into a bigger room and now have space for a chair… all that time later this bad boy was still fresh on my mind. Easy assembly, very light, super comfortable, very stylish. 10000/10 I will glaze this chair forever,” another adds.

8 Striped Bath Towels

The SLÅNHÖSTMALBath towel, white/yellow stripe, 28×55, looks like it could be from Anthropologie, but costs just $7.99. “Soft, absorbent, and such fun colors,” a shopper says. “Great price and really good quality. Has done well in the wash. Colors very vibrant,” another says.

9 A Basic But Timeless Comforter Set

The HEDFRYLE Comforter set is just $29.99 for a Twin. “I absolutely love that it is reversible – I like the colours of both sides, Purchased for summer use as it is lightweight, but not flimsy. Great purchase,” a shopper says. “The comforter is very soft, comfortable!” another adds.

10 A Neutral Rug

The high-pile, off-white ÄRENDE Rug is a neutral masterpiece. “IKEA always achieves the quintessential quality of a great product and this product is no different. Great quality especially for the price; flattens very well on its own. I’ve had it for 2 weeks, resistant to dirt buildup and pairs very well with wood flooring,” writes a shopper.

11 Food Storage Containers

The IKEA 365+Food container with lid is a bougie-looking alternative to plastic. The rectangular glass and bamboo set is $12.99 and is one of the chicer food storage containers I have seen. “We’ve been trying to use less plastic in our household but I make big batches of soup and typically have issues finding containers for leftovers, but this is absolutely perfect. We love the glass and the bamboo lid and are going to go and buy several more,” a shopper says.