Shop 11 new IKEA dorm and small-space finds under $40, from utility carts to storage poufs.

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If you are shopping for a dorm room, apartment, or other small space, IKEA is the place to go. The Swedish superstore has so many amazing items in every part of the store. From bed frames and day beds to bedding, cushions, and mirrors, there are tons of stylish finds for unbelievably low prices. What should you shop for to score the best deals? Here are the 11 best new IKEA dorm and small-space finds under $40.

1 A Preppy Duvet Cover

If you are looking for high-quality, preppy bedding on a budget, IKEA has lots of options, including the SLÅNHÖSTMAL Duvet Cover and pillowcase. The Twin set is just $29.99. “Silky smooth, nice colors, good price,” a shopper writes. “Fun! The material is comfortable, and the color is perfectly matched to the photos,” another said.

2 A Storage Pouf

IKEA has a lot of great storage options. The KJUGE Pouf with storage, Öreryd gray-beige is just $12.99 and allows you to store items in plain sight. “Storage at a value,” a shopper writes. “Great for bedside storage and a step stool for the pupper to get I to our bed with! Can’t beat the price we need more fun colors keep them coming.”

RELATED: 7 Best New IKEA Finds That Make Your Home Look More Expensive

3 A Colorful Cushion

Add a jewel-toned accent to your space with the SYRENBUSKE Cushion, turquoise, 15 ” for $9.99. “It’s just the right size,” a shopper writes. “It is a nice color. It feels soft and smooth with a good texture. I bought two! No regrets,” another adds.

4 Lots of Great Mirrors

IKEA has a lot of great mirrors, including the LÄRBRO Mirror, 7 7/8×47 1/4 “, which is unbelievably just $12.99. “This mirror was just right to fit in a small closet. It gives an accurate reflection. It required a little more assembly and installation than I had anticipated. I was fortunate enough to have a handyman to install two mirrors for me,” a shopper says.

5 A Gorgeous Blue Tray Table

The GLADOM Tray table comes in this gorgeous light blue color, and is a great side table for $24.99. “We like this new color color gray green on these tables. In fact, we are planning to paint our new IKEA round outdoor coffee the same color. (The paint store manager has assured us that he can match this color). It actually changes color throughout the day as the sunlight shifts. The tray is removable and flippable which is a more practical design than the older model tray tables from IKEA,” a shopper says.

6 A Bright Striped Bath Towel

The SLÅNHÖSTMALBath towel, white/yellow stripe, 28×55 ” is a great way to brighten up your bathroom for just $7.99. “Soft, absorbent, and such fun colors,” a shopper says. “Great price and really good quality. Has done well in the wash. Colors very vibrant,” another says.

7 A Blue Shoe Rack

Shoe racks don’t have to be an afterthought. The GREJIG Shoe Rack comes in a bold blue color for $4.99. “I have at least 6 of these racks throughout my place. They’re easy to set up and I love that they’re stackable,” a shopper says.

8 The Popular Utility Cart in a New Hue

The RÅSKOG Utility cart is one of IKEA’s trademark items. It just dropped in this new rust color. Get it for $39.99. “Have this next to my washer. Keep a tub of detergent on the top rack and other items on the other 2 shelves,” a shopper writes. “This cart fits nicely in my closet for cleaning supplies, and it’s handy to roll out to use them. It’s sturdy and a nice size for storage,” another says.

9 A Clever Storage Case

The PÄRKLA Storage case is a clever way to store and organize extra items. And, it’s just $1.99. “Like the squarer cube-sized case, these are very light, opaque (so that contents are more easily seen) & flexible. Given its rectangular shape, it’s useful for storing larger blankets, quilts, throws, fitting nicely under a bed or on a wide closet shelf. Well-constructed with double zipper making access easier. Love this whole line of storage containers,” a shopper writes.

10 A Neutral Comforter Set

Dress your bed for $29.99 with the HEDFRYLE Comforter set in a Twin. “I absolutely love that it is reversible – I like the colours of both sides, Purchased for summer use as it is lightweight, but not flimsy. Great purchase,” a shopper says. “The comforter is very soft, comfortable!” another adds.

11 A Collapsible Laundry Basket

If you are going to college, you need the FYLLEN Laundry basket, white, which holds up to 21 gallons of laundry. The price? Just $12.99. “The quality is above average. I live in a small place this is great because when not in use it collapses flat for out of the way storage! Would purchase again!” says a shopper.