11 Best New Costco Pet Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop 11 new Costco pet finds under $30, from Nylabone dog toys to cat scratchers.

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Pet owners are well aware that Costco is one of the best stores to shop for supplies. Whether you have a cat or dog, there are so many fabulous canine and feline finds, ranging from pet beds and toys to food and treats. There are even a lot of options under $30. What should you shop for this month for your fur-baby? Here are the 11 best new Costco pet finds under $30.

1 Kong Duck and Goose Dog Toys

Shoppers love the KONG Comfort Duck and Goose Dog Toys. You get two super durable toys for $22.99. “I bought this two-pack at Costco for my two Boxers, and they absolutely love these toys! They’re surprisingly durable, even with two large dogs playing with them every day. They squeak, they’re soft enough to carry around, and my dogs are constantly chasing each other through the house trying to steal them from one another. They loved them so much that when I went back to Costco and saw the same toy in a different color, I bought that one too. Now they have three of them, and they’re still played with every single day. If you have dogs that enjoy squeaky toys, I highly recommend these. They’ve been a huge hit in our house and have held up much better than I expected,” one writes.

2 A Cat Scratched Bed Filled with Toys

The popular Buddy Buddy Cat Scratcher Bed and Toys, 13-piece Set is on major clearance for $19.97. It is a cat bed filled with toys, and felines go crazy over it. “I purchased this for my little girl yesterday and she just loves it. Her new favorite spot,” a shopper writes.

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3 Llama Dog Toys

The holidays are rapidly approaching, and Costco has gift ideas for your dog. Get the Delca Land of Llamas Dog Toys, 2-pack, on sale for $6 off, just $19.99. “My dogs absolutely love these Llamas! I bought one for each and you need to be careful because they’re very protective of their llamas and will fight and become territorial. My pitty used hers as a pillow,” a shopper writes.

4 A Set of Nylabones

If you have a heavy chewer that tears fabric dog toys up, get this set of Nylabone Fun and Flexi Dog Toys, 3-count, for $14.99. “I bought these for my intense chewer. He definitely got the ends grinded down pretty good the first day in but it’s been a week now and they’re still his favorite bones,” a shopper writes.

5 Puppy Pads

One of the most popular pet products at Costco is the Kirkland Signature Extra-Large Absorbent Pads, 30 in L X 23 in W, 100-count, a great deal for $19.99. “We use these ALL the time to catch canned cat food spills, line crates for vet visits, line large crates when sick cats need to be in large dog crates until well, line pet beds for the geriatric pet that loses a stool or 2 in his sleep, etc. So many on the market are smaller and I always avoid ones that have some sort of “attractant” (these don’t fortunately). LOVE these for all kinds of uses and would be very upset if they stopped carrying these,” a shopper writes.

6 Fetching Disc and Tug Toy

Dogs love the PawsPik Woodland Safari Trio 2-in-1 Flying Disc & Tug Dog Toy Combo, a $24.99 item. “My pup is a heavy chewer, so I was skeptical, but these toys are actually super durable and well-made. He’s been carrying the little fox around everywhere. Love that they are stuffing-free and can be used for both fetch and tugging. Highly recommend if you have an active dog!” one shopper exclaims.

7 A Chewer’s Gift Set

Shopping for a canine gift? Get the Nylabone Puppy Chew Toys and Small NUBZ Gift Box, 4-count, for $21.99. It comes with an 8-count Small NUBZ Dog Chews, a Teething Bone, a Ring Bone with Ridges and Nubs, and an Interactive Chew Toy.

8 Minions Toys

If you are a Minions fan family, your dog deserves to join in on the fun. Get the Multipet Minions Dog Toys, 3-count, for $26.99. It comes with three Minion-themed toys in various sizes. “Great purchase,” writes a shopper. “Dog loves these toys.”

9 A Holiday Themed Gift Set

Another holiday gift idea for dogs that you can buy now? This Nylabone Chew Toys & NUBZ Chew Treats Gift Box, 4-count. It comes with 3 Puppy Chew Toys, including a teething bone, ring bone, and interactive chew toy, plus 1 Bag of Puppy NUBZ Chews.

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10 A Portable Feeding Set

If you need to feed Fido on the go, order this PawsPik Travel 3-in-1 Dog Water Bottle & Bowl with Travel Carrier. “This has become a staple for every walk and trip we go on! I love that the bowls screw right onto the bottle so it’s all one thing to grab on the way out the door. There’s actually a decent amount of room in the treat compartment so I was able to take it on multiple walks before I had to refill the treats. The insulation works well, I’ve left ice water in it overnight and there’s still ice in it in the morning! It’s pretty easy to clean and doesn’t get that gross plastic smell over time because it’s stainless steel. My dog and I are both equally obsessed! Such a well thought out little set, wish I had found it sooner,” a shopper writes.

11 Lickable Cat Treats

Catit Creamy Lickable Cat Treats Mega Mix, 72-count, are a really purrfect treat for kitties, per shoppers. “MY CATS LOVE THESE! As soon as I grab one, they know what’s happening! And they can never get enough!” one shopper writes. “My cat/kitty requires me to give him one every evening, I will forget sometimes and he will come and tap my shoulder and look up at the counter where they are! Smart little guy,” another says.