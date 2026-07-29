11 Best New Hobby Lobby Fall Craft and Decor Finds Under $15

Shop the best Hobby Lobby fall craft and decor finds under $15, from a tufted pumpkin pillow to potpourri.

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Hobby Lobby’s fall section has arrived early this year, and with an extra dose of cozy. This week’s under-$15 selection of craft and decor finds covers the full range: a tufted rust pumpkin pillow, a buttery pumpkin reed diffuser, and an olive green woven plaid pillow on the decor side, and glitter shakers, ribbons, and paper mache projects for the crafts. Taken together, you get a whole-room overhaul—and one with a personal DIY touch. If you’re looking to have a Hobby Lobby fall, here are eleven finds worth picking up.

1 Rust Tufted Pumpkin Pillow

Sometimes swapping out a single accent can announce an entire season. Case in point: this charming rust pumpkin pillow. Overstuffing and a tufted texture give the pillow a dimensional quality that makes it look more substantial than its $8.39 price. Throw it on a bed or sofa to make the whole room feel like October has officially arrived.

2 Glitter Shaker

Every fall craft project eventually needs glitter, and this $2.39 glitter shaker is the supply find that rounds out a cart without adding meaningfully to the bill. Buy one for the paper mache pumpkin below and keep the rest for whatever project comes next.

3 Buttery Pumpkin Reed Diffuser

Buttery pumpkin is the fall scent that lives in the warm, bakery-adjacent end of the spectrum. It’s closer to fresh-baked than spiced, which gives it more everyday versatility than a heavier pumpkin spice profile. This buttery pumpkin reed diffuser runs continuously rather than requiring a flame, making it the low-maintenance fall fragrance option for spaces where candles aren’t practical. It’s $11.39.

4 Olive Green Woven Plaid Pillow

Olive green in a woven plaid is the fall pillow for anyone whose seasonal color palette runs more earthy and muted than orange and rust. This olive green woven plaid pillow has the textural quality of natural fiber without the roughness, and the woven construction gives it warmth that a printed pillowcase can’t replicate. It’s $13.19.

5 Blue Brown Bird Round Stained Glass Wall Decor

This round stained glass wall piece with bird balances a fall foliage motif with a blue and brown color palette, keeping it from being tied exclusively to October. This blue brown bird round stained glass wall decor is $7.19 and earns a permanent wall spot rather than getting boxed up in January.

6 Paper Mache Pumpkin

A paper mache pumpkin is the craft supply that becomes whatever the person holding it decides—painted, glittered, decoupaged, or left natural for a textured, organic tabletop accent. This paper mache pumpkin is $7.79 and one of the more open-ended finds in this week’s drop.

7 Orange Plaid Wired Edge Ribbon

Wired edge ribbon holds its shape in bows, wreaths, and garlands without collapsing after a few days. That’s why they’re the version worth using on anything meant to look good for more than a week. This 1.5-inch orange plaid wired edge ribbon is $4.79 and the craft supply that elevates whatever it gets wrapped around.

8 Buttery Pumpkin Jar Candle

This buttery pumpkin jar candle is for anyone who prefers a flame to a diffuser—same scent, different format. At $11.39, it’s got the same warm, bakery-adjacent fragrance, but with the added benefit of making a mantel look finished when it’s sitting on it. Layer the two in various rooms for a cohesive fall effect.

9 Eucalyptus Pinecone Berry Candle Ring

This eucalyptus, pinecone, and berry candle ring is the pillar candle accessory that turns a basic candle into a styled arrangement without requiring any additional assembly. It brings botanical fall texture to a tabletop or a mantel at $10.19—the finishing detail that makes a candle look extra special.

10 Purely Pumpkin Potpourri

Potpourri in a bowl or a basket is the passive fall fragrance solution: no flame, no diffuser, no ongoing maintenance. This purely pumpkin potpourri fills a room with a pumpkin scent that builds gradually (instead of smacking you in the nose). At $11.99 it’s the fall home fragrance find for anyone who prefers a subtler seasonal scent presence.

11 Stacked White Pumpkins Framed Wall Decor

The stacked white pumpkins in this framed print are the fall lean toward the quieter, more neutral end of the seasonal spectrum—ideal for rooms where orange and rust would compete with existing decor rather than complement it. This stacked white pumpkins framed wall decor is $8.99.