11 Best New Harbor Freight Automotive Finds Under $15

Affordable automotive tools and garage essentials worth adding to your toolbox.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Some of the most useful additions to a garage aren’t the expensive power tools that dominate the shelves. They’re the small, affordable pieces that solve everyday problems, save time during routine maintenance, or keep a project moving when something unexpected pops up. Harbor Freight has built a reputation on exactly that kind of value, and its latest automotive lineup is packed with budget-friendly finds.

Whether you’re stocking a toolbox from scratch or replacing well-worn essentials, these picks prove you don’t need to spend much to make your next repair easier. From specialty hand tools to shop supplies and finishing products, every item on this list comes in under $15 while offering genuine utility for DIY mechanics and weekend wrenchers alike.

1 10mm Side Terminal Battery Ratchet Wrench

Nothing slows down a battery replacement like struggling to reach side-terminal fasteners with a standard wrench. This compact ratcheting tool is designed specifically for the job, making battery removal and installation quicker while reducing awkward hand positions in tight engine bays. It’s $3.49.

2 Oil Filter Pliers

Stubborn oil filters can turn a simple oil change into a frustrating chore, but these adjustable oil filter pliers provide a dependable grip on hard-to-remove filters without requiring specialized equipment. They’re a practical addition to any home garage, especially for vehicles with limited clearance around the filter. They’re $8.99.

3 4-Piece Funnel Set

A good funnel helps keep fluids where they belong instead of all over the engine bay or garage floor. This four-piece set includes multiple sizes that work for everything from engine oil to coolant and transmission fluid, making it useful across a wide range of maintenance tasks. The best part is the price: just $1.99.

4 40-Piece Hose Clamp Assortment

Keeping spare hose clamps on hand can prevent a quick repair from becoming a trip to the parts store. With assorted sizes included, this 40-piece kit is handy for coolant hoses, fuel lines, and countless other automotive projects where a fresh clamp makes all the difference. It’s $6.99.

5 Gloss Black Acrylic Enamel Spray Paint

Fresh paint can revive brackets, engine accessories, and other metal components that’ve accumulated years of wear. This gloss black acrylic enamel delivers a clean finish that’s suitable for many restoration and touch-up projects around the garage. It’s $8.99 per can.

6 4-Piece Fluid Line Clamp Set

Pinching off fluid lines before disconnecting them can reduce spills and simplify repairs. This four-piece clamp set is designed to temporarily block hoses without causing unnecessary damage, making them useful during brake, fuel, or cooling system service. This set is priced at $9.99.

7 3-Piece Circuit Tester Set

Electrical troubleshooting becomes much easier with the right testing tools nearby. This three-piece circuit tester set gives DIY mechanics several options for checking voltage and diagnosing wiring issues without adding much cost to the toolbox. It’s $5.99.

8 1/2 oz. Wheel Weights

Whether you’re balancing wheels or replacing missing weights after tire service, having a supply ready can save time. These adhesive wheel weights are suitable for a variety of balancing applications and help keep vibrations under control. They’re just $11.99.

9 15/16-Inch Pneumatic Ball Joint Separator

Separating ball joints can be one of the more stubborn suspension jobs, and this pneumatic tool helps speed up the process by delivering concentrated force where it’s needed. It’s a worthwhile option for anyone tackling front-end repairs with air tools already in the shop. It’s $14.99.

10 4-5/8-Inch Dual Suction Cup Lifter

While it isn’t limited to automotive work, this dual suction cup lifter is useful for handling glass, body panels, and other smooth surfaces with greater control. It’s an inexpensive helper that can reduce strain while positioning larger parts. This lifter costs $8.99.

11 15 oz. Truck Bed Coating Spray

Protective coatings can extend the life of truck beds, toolboxes, and other high-wear surfaces that face constant abuse. This spray-on coating creates a textured finish designed to resist scuffs while refreshing tired-looking metal. It’s reasonably priced at $13.99.