11 Best New Aldi Tech and Gadgets Under $15 Hitting Shelves Now

Shop 11 new Aldi tech and gadgets under $15, from wireless earbuds to charging clocks.

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If you aren’t shopping for all your tech and gadget needs at Aldi, you are missing out. The grocery store, famous for its weekly product drops, offers everything from clothing and shoes to furniture and home decor, and sells items at such low prices that they sell out almost as quickly as they hit the floor. This week, there are so many tech and gadget finds for under $15, ranging from earbuds and alarm clocks to kitchen timers. What should you shop for to save big? Here are the 11 best new Aldi tech and gadgets under $15.

1 A Wood Grain Wireless Charging Clock

There are a few new alarm clock styles for $14.99, starting with the Bauhn Dark Wood Grain Wireless Charging Clock. Choose from Dark Wood Grain or Gray Wood Grain. It features temperature displays in Fahrenheit or Celsius, sets up to three daily alarms, and can charge smartphones over USB or wireless

2 A Sleek Black Round Clock

If you prefer a round clock, there is the sleek and modern-looking Bauhn Round Black Wireless Charging Clock, also $14.99. It offers the same functions as the above, but a different vibe.

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3 Wireless Earbuds

If you or your kids regularly lose airbuds, I don’t recommend spending a ton of money on them. Luckily, Aldi has its own version for under $10 that gets the job done. The Bauhn Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, $9.99, come in a bunch of fun color options. They come in a carrying case that charges them when inside.

4 A Pink Bluetooth Speaker

Another fun way to listen to music for under $10? The BAUHN Smile Bluetooth Speaker is just $9.99 and also comes in a few color options. The small but mighty speaker has a little loop on it, so you can easily carry it around or hook it onto a backpack or bag.

5 A Crossbody Strap for Your Phone

If you haven’t noticed, everyone is wearing their phones these days. You can affordably sling yours across your chest with the help of Aldi. The BAUHN Purple Crossbody Strap is just $5.99 and such a clever tech accessory.

6 And a Magnetic Grip

My daughter first turned me onto little grip rings for the back of a phone. It makes carrying your phone and taking photos so much easier. Aldi is selling its version of the gadget accessory for $5.99, and shoppers love the BAUHN Silver Magnetic Grip.

7 A Magnetic Wallet

There are even more phone accessories hitting Aldi this week for just $ 5.99. The BAUHN Blue Magnetic Wallet is basically a convenient little wallet for cash and cards that sticks right on your smartphone.

8 A Silicone Wristlet

You already wear your heart on your sleeve. With the help of Aldi, you can also wear your phone on it. For just $5.99, get the BAUHN Blue Silicone Wristlet. The little black tab slips through the bottom of your phone case where the charging port is.

9 Colofrul Phone Chargers

There are tons of new Aldi phone chargers for just $7.99. One of them is the Bauhn Purple USB A to USB C Charging Cable a more stylish and less expensive alternative to branded chargers.

10 And, Wall Chargers

If you can never find a wall charging port, grab a few at Aldi for just $7.99. The Bauhn Blue Wall Charger comes in a variety of options: USB-C to USB-C, USB-A to USB-C, USB-C to Lightning, USB-A to Lightning, or a power adapter. They are available in silver, blue, and pink

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11 Disney Kitchen Timers

Over in the kitchen gadget aisle, there are some really fun Disney-branded products, including the $5.99 Disney Mickey Kitchen Timer. If you are teaching a kid how to cook, they will be excited to use this fun timer. Grab these items and more this week at Aldi while supplies last.