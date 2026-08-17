11 World Market Fall Finds That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are

Create an upscale autumn look with these affordable decor pieces from World Market.

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There’s something about fall decor that instantly makes a home feel cozy. Luckily, you don’t need a luxury home store budget to create that warm feel. World Market is full of seasonal pieces that blend various textures, handcrafted detailing, and autumn colors, all while looking upscale, despite their affordable cost.

1 Fall Floral Wood Curl Wreath

A full, seasonal wreath sets the tone before guests even step inside. This Fall Floral Wood Curl Wreath adds plenty of texture, creating a welcoming look that appears high-end, despite the affordable price.

2 Glass Wavy Asymmetrical Vase

This Glass Wavy Asymmetrical Vase is an easy way to bring that trend home. Whether displayed with fresh plants, branches, or left empty as it, the modern shape makes it feel like a piece of art.

3 Lucia Multicolor Floral Tufted Wool Rounded Area Rug

A colorful wool rug can instantly brighten a room while adding warmth for the cooler seasons. The floral pattern and rounded shape give this Lucia Multicolor Floral Tufted Wool Rounded Area Rug a stylish feel that’s ideal for entryways, reading nooks, and more.

4 Brown and White Ceramic Botanicals Hand Painted Jug Vase

Hand-painted details give this Brown and White Ceramic Botanicals Hand Painted Jug Vase the look of a unique artisan market find. Fill it with dried florals, eucalyptus, or branches for a simple fall centerpiece.

5 Warm Autumn Leaves Beaded Table Runner

Dress up your dining table for seasonal gatherings with this Warm Autumn Leaves Beaded Table Runner. The intricate leaf design adds charm without overpowering your tablescape, making it suitable for everything from casual dinners to holiday parties.

6 Acacia Wood Slice Pumpkin Serving Board

Functional serveware can double as decor, and this Acacia Wood Slice Pumpkin Serving Board is a perfect example. It brings a natural vibe to charcuterie spreads, and can even be used simply as everyday countertop styling.

7 Off White Pumpkin Embossed Botanical Figural Deep Pie Dish

Bake your favorite fall desserts in a dish that’s pretty enough to serve straight from the oven. The detailing and pumpkin shape make this Off White Pumpkin Embossed Botanical Figural Deep Pie Dish feel festive while remaining stylish enough for holiday entertaining.

8 Chenille Tweed Throw Pillow

One of the easiest ways to revamp a living room for fall is by swapping out throw pillows. This Chenille Tweed Throw Pillow adds texture, making couches, bedrooms, and accent chairs feel warmer.

9 Acorn Top Reactive Glaze 2-Wick Scented Candle

A decorative candle can elevate both the look and atmosphere of a room. This Acorn Top Reactive Glaze 2-Wick Scented Candle features a glaze jar and an acorn shaped lid that makes it just as stylish on display after the candle has been lit.

10 Faux Silver Dollar Eucalyptus Tree in Cream Pot

Greenery is one of the simplest ways to make a room feel finished, and this Faux Silver Dollar Eucalyptus Tree in Cream Pot offers year-round appeal without the maintenance.

11 Ivory and Green Woodland Embossed Hand Painted Appetizer Plate

Small serving pieces can have a big impact when entertaining for dinner parties or the holidays, and this Ivory and Green Woodland Embossed Hand Painted Appetizer Plate incorporates seasonal charm to the table.