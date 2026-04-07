Shop the 11 best World Market new arrivals, from gummy bear mugs to outdoor hammocks.

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I have been shopping at World Market since I was a kid. Back in the day, the store was called Cost Plus, and my mom was obsessed. During the 1980s and 1990s, buying imported goods wasn’t as easy as it is today because you couldn’t just go online and buy whatever from wherever. Cost Plus, aka World Market, specializes in imported goods, ranging from food and candy to furniture and textiles. It’s still around, selling unique and innovative products you can’t find at other stores. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 11 best World Market new arrivals hitting shelves now.

1 A Gummy Bear Ceramic Mug

The whole 3D mug-and-cup trend isn’t going anywhere. Gummy bears are one of the most popular patterns. I love this Multicolor Dimensional Gummy Bear Hand Painted Ceramic Mug, $9.99, will put a smile on your face while drinking coffee or tea. “Love this mug! Obsessed with gummy bears and this mug is not only cute, but it is huge, so it holds a big drink. Love it,” writes a shopper.

2 A Pillow Shaped Like Cake

Sweeten up your sofa or bed with a pillow shaped like a slice of cake! The Pink Multicolor Felt Cake Wedge Shaped Throw Pillow, on sale for $24.98, is so unique and preppy. “Very large throw pillow but so fun and cute. Good quality,” writes a shopper. “Purchased this pillow for a birthday present and it is gorgeous. Much larger in size than I expected and the quality and details are wonderful. It definitely was a hit with the birthday girl!” adds another.

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3 And, These Inlay Old Fashioned Glasses

How fun and springy are these Charm Inlay Double Old Fashioned Glasses? Each is just $12.99, and shoppers love them, especially for the fun patterns they come in. “I LOVE these glasses. They are so sturdy, easy to clean, and super cute! I get so many compliments on them!” writes one.

4 A Papasan Chair

This style of Faux Fur Double Papasan Chair Cushion is so old school Cost Plus. “I use it as another bed, can easily fall asleep on it while relaxing,” a shopper writes. “We purchased this cushion for our granddaughters chair. She absolutely adores it. It’s soft and snuggly. She named it the nest,” adds another.

5 A Deep Seat Sofa

The Orly Deep Seat Sofa looks straight out of the Crate & Barrel catalog for a fraction of the price. Get it for $1,199.99. “I would buy the brand again and tell others about it. It fits beautifully in the small front room. Happy with the choice I made,” writes a shopper. “We purchased the Orly Tweed sofa for our bonus room. It’s the perfect size and the deep seat is perfect to watch movies. It is a high quality classy piece,” adds another.

6 An Elephant Side Table

This Green Ceramic Elephant-Shaped Outdoor Side Table is made for the outdoors but can be used indoors too. Get it for $109.99. “I collect elephant tables so was sooooo happpppy to see this new beauty for my patio. And my house is green so buying it was a real no-brainer. Good price and quality also. Using it as a small drink table between 2 Adirondack chairs,” writes a shopper.

7 And, This Pineapple Side Table

I also love this Round Beige Fiberstone Pineapple Shaped Outdoor Side Table, $169.99. The stunning piece is crafted of textural fiberstone with a soft beige finish that highlights its sculptural character. It is also lightweight and a perfect perch for drinks and decor, saving space on any deck or balcony.

8 A Bohemian Hammock

I really want this Blue and White Cotton Macrame Tassels 7 Foot Hammock so I can lounge outdoors for hours on end. It is just $129.99 and woven out of strong fabric with a breezy striped design in white and blue shades, finished off with matching macrame tassels. This 7-foot hammock is lightweight and portable, making it a sumptuous spot to enjoy the outdoors in style.

9 Adirondack Chair with Cushion

This Slatted Wood Adirondack Chair with Striped Cushion Set is just $199.98 and crafted of slatted acacia wood. The cover is woven of soft, durable fabric made from recycled plastic bottles, and the cushion is resistant to fading, mold, and mildew. The cabana stripes make it perfect.

10 A Gorgeous Robe

Yes, World Market even has clothes. This Aqua Multicolor Mermaid Club Robe, $39.99, features a mermaid-themed pattern and is super cozy. “I use the lounge piece for after showering, as well as laziness around the house. Also, loves the colors and softness of material,” writes a shopper.

11 Cowgirl Candles

There are tons of great candles, including the Cowgirl Milk Glass Scented Candle, $15.99 each. Each is poured into a colorful milk-glass jar in a range of chic tones, featuring rodeo motifs, and comes in ranch-inspired fragrances like Leather & Lace, offering notes of bergamot, saffron, black amber, patchouli, timber, and more.