11 Best Cracker Barrel Store Finds Under $20 Right Now

Affordable Cracker Barrel home, kitchen, and skincare picks for every budget.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

A trip to Cracker Barrel wouldn’t be complete without a side quest to The Old Country Store. There, you can stock up on the restaurant’s homemade buttermilk pancake mix and spiced apple butter, as well as playful home decor, kitschy kitchen accessories, and nourishing skincare products. Shopping on a budget? I’ve rounded up 11 of the best Cracker Barrel store finds for under $20 below.

1 Lodge Silicone Hot Handle Holder

Safety first! Slip the Lodge Silicone Hot Handle Holder ($7) onto any traditional-style pot, pan, or skillet handle for a protective, more comfortable grip. It can withstand temperatures up to 450 Fahrenheit degrees, and it’s dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup after spills or grease splatters.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Under-$20 Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

2 Wooden Utensil Set

Swap out your plastic salad tossers for this eco-friendly Wooden Utensil Set (on sale for $7). The serving spoon is great for baked pastas and casseroles, while the serving fork makes it easy to dish out fruit, roasted veggies, and other sides.

3 Stoneware Frog Scrubby Holder with Scrubby

Add a playful touch to your sink setup with the Stoneware Frog Scrubby Holder with Scrubby (on sale for $7). It keeps sponges neatly stored, elevated off the counter, and away from wet surfaces.

4 Burt’s Bees Cooling Eucalyptus Rescue Balm

According to the brand, the Burt’s Bees Cooling Eucalyptus Rescue Balm ($5) is formulated with “antioxidant-rich turmeric and a touch of cooling eucalyptus for soothing relief.” Say goodbye to chapped lips for good.

5 “In My Office” Garden Cap

Gift the green thumb in your life this cute “In My Office” Garden Cap (on sale for $15). It’s a stylish way to stay protected from the sun while looking your best.

6 Flower Garden Card Deck

On the topic of plants, pick up this Flower Garden Card Deck (on sale for $14) for soundful gardening advice in the palm of your hand. It features 50 pages of tips and tricks for annuals, perennials, and biennials.

7 Probably Late 22 Oz. Tumbler with Straw

Poke fun at your friend who’s always late with the Probably Late 22 Oz. Tumbler with Straw ($18). The insulated cup keeps beverages ice-cold for hours, helping you stay refreshed no matter the temperature outside.

8 Ceramic Love Story Box Sign

The Ceramic Love Story Box Sign (on sale for $9) makes a thoughtful gift for a soon-to-be bride or a meaningful keepsake for an anniversary celebration. Pair it with a wedding ring dish or a framed photo.

RELATED: 11 Best Walmart Home Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

9 Nordicware Better Batter Bowl

Upgrade your bakeware collection with the Nordicware Better Batter Bowl ($15), which is both dishwasher-safe and features a stackable design. A silicone bottom gasket keeps the bowl securely in place while you’re mixing, stirring, and whisking ingredients.

10 Dionis Pump Lotion

Cracker Barrel shoppers are longtime fans of Dionis skincare, especially the moisturizing hand lotion. Fragrances rotate seasonally, but current favorites include:

11 Hostess Apron

Made from 100 percent cotton, the Hostess Apron ($17) offers stylish protection from kitchen splatters and spills. It features an adjustable tie-back design for a personalized fit and a convenient front pocket.