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11 Best Cracker Barrel Store Finds Under $20 Right Now

Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
May 24, 2026
Fact-Checked
Affordable Cracker Barrel home, kitchen, and skincare picks for every budget.
Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
May 24, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

A trip to Cracker Barrel wouldn’t be complete without a side quest to The Old Country Store. There, you can stock up on the restaurant’s homemade buttermilk pancake mix and spiced apple butter, as well as playful home decor, kitschy kitchen accessories, and nourishing skincare products. Shopping on a budget? I’ve rounded up 11 of the best Cracker Barrel store finds for under $20 below.

1
Lodge Silicone Hot Handle Holder

Lodge ® Silicone Hot Handle Holder - Red
Cracker Barrel

Safety first! Slip the Lodge Silicone Hot Handle Holder ($7) onto any traditional-style pot, pan, or skillet handle for a protective, more comfortable grip. It can withstand temperatures up to 450 Fahrenheit degrees, and it’s dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup after spills or grease splatters.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Under-$20 Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

2
Wooden Utensil Set

Wooden Serving Utensils Set Of 2
Cracker Barrel

Swap out your plastic salad tossers for this eco-friendly Wooden Utensil Set (on sale for $7). The serving spoon is great for baked pastas and casseroles, while the serving fork makes it easy to dish out fruit, roasted veggies, and other sides.

3
Stoneware Frog Scrubby Holder with Scrubby

Stoneware Frog Scrubby Holder with Scrubby
Cracker Barrel

Add a playful touch to your sink setup with the Stoneware Frog Scrubby Holder with Scrubby (on sale for $7). It keeps sponges neatly stored, elevated off the counter, and away from wet surfaces.

4
Burt’s Bees Cooling Eucalyptus Rescue Balm

Burt's Bees Cooling Eucalyptus Rescue Balm
Cracker Barrel

According to the brand, the Burt’s Bees Cooling Eucalyptus Rescue Balm ($5) is formulated with “antioxidant-rich turmeric and a touch of cooling eucalyptus for soothing relief.” Say goodbye to chapped lips for good.

5
“In My Office” Garden Cap

In My Office Garden Cap
Cracker Barrel

Gift the green thumb in your life this cute “In My Office” Garden Cap (on sale for $15). It’s a stylish way to stay protected from the sun while looking your best.

6
Flower Garden Card Deck

Flower Garden Card Deck
Cracker Barrel

On the topic of plants, pick up this Flower Garden Card Deck (on sale for $14) for soundful gardening advice in the palm of your hand. It features 50 pages of tips and tricks for annuals, perennials, and biennials.

7
Probably Late 22 Oz. Tumbler with Straw

Probably Late 22 Oz. Tumbler with Straw
Cracker Barrel

Poke fun at your friend who’s always late with the Probably Late 22 Oz. Tumbler with Straw ($18). The insulated cup keeps beverages ice-cold for hours, helping you stay refreshed no matter the temperature outside.

8
Ceramic Love Story Box Sign

Ceramic Love Story Box Sign
Cracker Barrel

The Ceramic Love Story Box Sign (on sale for $9) makes a thoughtful gift for a soon-to-be bride or a meaningful keepsake for an anniversary celebration. Pair it with a wedding ring dish or a framed photo.

RELATED: 11 Best Walmart Home Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

9
Nordicware Better Batter Bowl

Nordic ware Better Batter Bowl
Cracker Barrel

Upgrade your bakeware collection with the Nordicware Better Batter Bowl ($15), which is both dishwasher-safe and features a stackable design. A silicone bottom gasket keeps the bowl securely in place while you’re mixing, stirring, and whisking ingredients.

10
Dionis Pump Lotion

Dionis® 8.5 Oz. Stargazer Lily Pump Lotion
Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel shoppers are longtime fans of Dionis skincare, especially the moisturizing hand lotion. Fragrances rotate seasonally, but current favorites include:

11
Hostess Apron

Hostess Apron
Cracker Barrel

Made from 100 percent cotton, the Hostess Apron ($17) offers stylish protection from kitchen splatters and spills. It features an adjustable tie-back design for a personalized fit and a convenient front pocket.

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
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