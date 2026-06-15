11 Best New Home Depot Finds Hitting Shelves in Mid-June

Slide into summer with some brand new outdoor furniture, tools, garden supplies, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

There’s something about summer that makes it feel like home improvement projects are even more of a priority, even if it’s just freshening up decor. But thanks to Home Depot, we’ve found plenty of inspiration to go even deeper with a major drop of great products. From key tools and accessories to seasonal essentials, we’re already filling our carts and getting ready to get back to work. Here are the best new Home Depot finds hitting shelves in mid-June.

RELATED: 11 Best New Lowe’s Outdoor Living Finds Hitting Shelves This Month.

1 Hampton Bay Crystal Ridge Wicker Outdoor 8-Piece Modular Sectional Sofa Set

Spending time outdoors requires more than ample places to sit down: It also has to be comfy. Fortunately, you get both with a Hampton Bay Crystal Ridge Wicker Outdoor 8-Piece Modular Sectional Sofa Set ($1,598), which is currently on sale for $300 off. It’s the kind of bright, sleek patio furniture we love!

2 Husky Flip Light

There comes a point during everyone’s home improvement project journey when you realize your phone’s flashlight isn’t always sufficient. On the other hand, this Husky Flip Light ($24.98) is not only bright enough to help you get the job done, but its flexible design makes it ideal for hands-free usage.

“This is a phenomenal flashlight,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “It can be used as an area light, a focused light, or both. Rechargeable with an articulating head, it is very useful. It features both a magnetic end and a hook so you can use it almost anywhere you need light, including tight spaces.”

3 Hampton Bay Edison String Light

Sure, it might not seem like the type of product you need a reminder about. But this Hampton Bay Edison String Light ($24.97) is arguably the top patio, deck, and backyard essential for summer, with customers calling them “sturdy and cute” as well as “easy to modify” to fit your exact needs.

4 Husky Ratcheting Pivot Head Screwdriver

When it comes to stocking up on basic tools, you should always opt for a version that gives you a little more. Take this Husky Ratcheting Pivot Head Screwdriver ($14.88), for example: Not only does it include all the bits you might possibly need, but its bendable body makes it useful even in hard-to-reach areas. And it all costs less than $15!

Customers in the review section say they appreciate how the bits are “conveniently stored in the handle” and that it’s “a really nice model.”

RELATED: 11 Home Depot Storage Finds Under $25.

5 Anvil 2-Piece Hammer Set

Speaking of basic tools, when was the last time you upgraded your hammer? This Anvil 2-Piece Hammer Set ($9.88) includes both a full-sized tool as well as a smaller version for tighter spaces.

6 Hampton Bay Black Tropical Outdoor Patio Lumbar Pillow

We’ll belabor the point all summer long that outdoor furniture needs a little bit of accessorizing to reach its full aesthetic potential. This Hampton Bay Black Tropical Outdoor Patio Lumbar Pillow ($24.98) provides both a pop of color and a bit of extra comfort, too. Happy customers say it’s a “great little patio pillow” that “adds a nice pop of color to my outdoor space” and is “very comfortable.”

7 Weber Spirit EP-425 4-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill

At this point in the summer, you may have realized your current barbecue setup is not going to cut it. But don’t fret! You can still save your season with this Weber Spirit EP-425 4-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill ($799) on your patio.

Customers say that it is “built extremely well,” is “relatively easy to assemble,” and “heats up quickly. One happy reviewer with an engineering background says they are convince “this grill will last for many years.”

8 Ryobi ONE+ Cordless Clamp Fan

Just because you’re on the go doesn’t mean you have to suffer through a sweaty summer! This Ryobi ONE+ Cordless Clamp Fan ($19.97) is the kind of accessory that can make the hot weather that much more bearable. And with over 4,200 5-star reviews on the Home Depot website, customers clearly agree!

“This fan puts out a lot of air considering the size of it!” gushes one. “Very pleased with this product.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Home Depot Summer Finds Under $25.

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While we’ll always appreciate the rustic nature of finding a stick to use for your marshmallows, we’re not sure that’s the most sanitary option. We love these Camp Chef Extendable Safety Roasting Sticks ($15.99) not only because they’re durable and easily portable, but also much less likely to cause a campsite injury.

Looking for something even more portable? We also love these mini (yet sneaky long) extendable marshmallow roasters, too!

10 HDX Lawn and Garden Pump Sprayer

Just because your yard might be off to a good start doesn’t mean it won’t need some help to thrive all the way through autumn. This HDX Lawn and Garden Pump Sprayer ($17.47) holds up to two gallons of liquid for easier application of fertilizer, pesticides, and more, complete with a kink-resistant hose.

11 Vigoro Vivienne Self-Watering Planter

On the same note, if you’re looking for a little help staying on top of your most regular gardening duty, this Vigoro Vivienne Self-Watering Planter ($2.97) can be a game-changer. Besides looking great, the built-in reservoir helps ensure your flowers will never go without the hydration they need.