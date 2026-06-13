11 Best New Home Depot Decor Finds Hitting Shelves in June

Spruce up things around the house with new furniture, accent pieces, and lighting.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Even though we’ve been focusing on updating our outdoor spaces in preparation for summer, we haven’t completely lost focus on what’s going on indoors. And after taking a look through some of the latest decor arrivals at Home Depot, we’re already making plans for some interior refreshes. Some of our favorites include eye-catching furniture, sleek lighting, unique accents, and even a few aesthetically pleasing storage solutions. Want to see what we’re loving? Here are the best new Home Depot decor finds hitting shelves in June.

RELATED: 11 Best New IKEA Home Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This June.

1 Hampton Bay Colchester Table Lamp

We’re constantly on the lookout for lighting upgrades, and this Hampton Bay Colchester Table Lamp ($36.16) certainly caught our eye, both for its stark, neutral design and incredibly affordable price tag. If anything, we agree with the reviewers who think it looks like something you might find at West Elm or Pottery Barn, with one saying it “looks much more expensive than it is.”

2 StyleWell Bainport Kitchen Island

Full kitchen renovations can be among the most costly and time-consuming home projects to undertake. But if you’re still looking for more counterspace and storage, this StyleWell Bainport Kitchen Island ($324.35) is the ideal in-between update your cooking space could use.

We love how versatile the piece is, with a drop leaf that could turn this into a dining counter in smaller spaces. But we could also see using this as a coffee station in a larger kitchen, too!

3 Casafield Water Hyacinth Half Moon Laundry Hamper

As you’ve probably figured out by now, the Best Life team is all about “décorage” pieces (or anything that can help hide messes while looking good in the process). This Casafield Water Hyacinth Half Moon Laundry Hamper ($89.99) certainly falls into that category as a fantastic option for bedrooms, bathrooms, or laundry rooms. It’s also not limited to just holding dirty clothes, making a fantastic bin for kids’ toys in the playroom.

4 Hochwertiges Asymmetrical Wall Mirror

If you want to modernize the look of your bathroom, you don’t always have to swap out major fixtures right away. This Hochwertiges Asymmetrical Wall Mirror ($89.87) is an easy and affordable way to give it a new, contemporary look for a lot less than what you would pay at a high-end designer store. And it’s currently on sale!

But of course, this isn’t just for your bathroom: It’s also a great look as a vanity mirror above your bedroom dresser, an eye-catching addition to your entryway, and a unique piece for your dining room.

RELATED: 11 Best New Home Depot Outdoor Living Finds Hitting Shelves This Month.

5 StyleWell Goodwin Mid-Century Modern Sofa

When shopping for furniture, it often pays to go with a timeless design over a trendy one. This StyleWell Goodwin Mid-Century Modern Sofa ($529) is the kind of retro simplicity we love, made with a durable faux leather and bringing an elevated design look to your space.

Reviewers also point out that it’s a fantastic value for what it is. “The sofa is very stylish, comfortable, and supportive. We’ve gotten several compliments already,” writes one. “Overall, for the price we paid, we are very happy with this purchase!”

6 Vitalismo Faux Topiary Bush Plants

Looking for a unique way to decorate your walkway? These Vitalismo Faux Topiary Bush Plants ($39.95) bring that manicured garden look to your front yard without having to so much as lift a set of pruning shears. Most importantly, customers in the review section say they look “very realistic” and are “so lifelike.”

7 Byblight Turrella Solid Wood Console Table

As the first space you see when you enter, how you decorate your entryway can help set the tone for the rest of your home. That’s why we love this Byblight Turrella Solid Wood Console Table ($202.39), which can bring a sturdy vintage-rustic look.

Shoppers are also already gushing over the product, saying it’s an “absolutely beautiful piece, well made, solid wood, and worth every penny!”

8 Harper & Bright Designs Concrete Indoor/Outdoor Side Table

It can be hard to find the perfect statement accessory pieces for your home. But if we’re being honest, this Harper & Bright Designs Concrete Indoor/Outdoor Side Table ($92.97) might be it! Designed to look like antique wood, this solid and striking add-on is a major upgrade to any space.

RELATED: 11 Best Harbor Freight Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

9 Happimess Abaca Basket

Speaking of décorage, this Happimess Abaca Basket ($77.50) is precisely the kind of product we have in mind when we’re on the hunt for practical ways to hide everyday messes. It’s the perfect storage solution for those extra throw blankets and pillows in the living room, a linen hamper for the bathroom, or even a toy bin for the kids’ playroom.

10 Liv & Skye Blue Terracotta Vase

When it comes to accent pieces like this Liv & Skye Blue Terracotta Vase ($71.01), it’s hard not to see a use case. It’s the kind of piece that would look just as incredibly filled with flowers on a table in your entryway as it would sitting on a mantle or shelf on its own.

11 Hampton Bay Warrenton Floor Lamp

When it comes to modern lighting options, it’s hard to get much better than this Hampton Bay Warrenton Floor Lamp ($36.97). At a fraction of the cost of most similar pieces, it’s one of the most budget-friendly ways to get that elevated and (literally) illuminating look.

“This floor lamp complemented our existing living room style and exceeded my expectations with its sleek and functional design,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “One of the standout features of this lamp is the well-designed shade provided that dissipates light throughout the room in a balanced way. The sturdy base ensures stability even when my little critter likes to crawl behind the couch I have peace of mind there won’t be any accidental topples.”