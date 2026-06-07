11 Best New IKEA Home Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This June

We're picking up everything from planters and accessories to clocks and mirrors.

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It’s hard to overstate how easy IKEA makes it to decorate practically every corner of your property, including outdoor spaces. But if you’re taking some time to focus on the interior after your big summer prep, the iconic Swedish retailer will have you more than covered with some of their latest offerings. From lighting to mirrors and even a collaboration with PS1, you might be surprised how much there is to pick from at the moment. Here are the best new IKEA home decor finds hitting shelves this June.

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1 VARMBLIXT Table/Wall Lamp

We’re not going to lie: We’ve been eying this VARMBLIXT Table/Wall Lamp ($99.99) ever since we first noticed it months ago. Designers and customers alike appreciate its look that somehow manages to be both vaguely retro and uniquely modern. We also appreciate the versatility of being able to mount it on a wall or set it on a tabletop.

Customers gush about it in the reviews, too. One goes so far as to say “everyone should own one,” while another says they like “both the appearance and quality.”

2 BLODFLÄDER Wall Art

We’re so indecisive that by the time we pick what kind of pictures we want to hang, it’s time to move again. That’s not the case with this BLODFLÄDER Wall Art ($49.99), which captures the energy of the big waves that pound Nazare, Portugal.

3 PÄRLHÄGG Vase

We all know that the vessel you put those pretty flowers in matters just as much as the blooms themselves. This PÄRLHÄGG Vase ($14.99) is a gorgeously sculptural piece of decor that we think can actually live on a tabletop even when it’s empty!

4 IKEA PS 2026 Utility Cart

In yet another installment of “décorage we need to have” (which is storage options that work as functional decor), this IKEA PS 2026 Utility Cart ($79.99) is a true must-have for design fans. We’re already picturing setting up an eye-catching bar cart, overhauling our kitchen cabinets, and more. Customers who’ve purchased it call it “large and whimsical” and love how “the color really pops” in the available powder blue version.

RELATED: 11 Best New IKEA Home Finds Hitting Shelves Now.

5 SJÄLSLIGT Sculptures

Need a way to dress up that entryway table or empty bookshelf? These SJÄLSLIGT Sculptures ($24.99) add color and texture to wherever you add them—and you don’t even have to worry about watering them or giving them sun!

6 STOCKHOLM Mirror

Adding any mirror can be a strong design move when you want to make a room feel bigger or brighter. But when it looks as good as a STOCKHOLM Mirror ($179.99), it becomes a statement in and of itself. We love the soft, streamlined look, and even being able to use the bottom lip as a shallow shelf for yet abother design look.

7 IKEA PS 2026 Table Clock

Checking the time on your phone is so 2021. This striking and whimsical IKEA PS 2026 Table Clock ($39.99) is one of our favorite pieces from this collection, and is sure to turn heads in all the right ways with its periscope-like look.

8 SKÅDIS Pegboard

The best way to get organized is to look great while doing it. Adding a SKÅDIS Pegboard ($68.99) to your workspace, kitchen, kids’ bedroom, or garage is the kind of functional decor that keeps us coming back to IKEA.

Not surprisingly, the DIY crowd especially loves this piece. Customers who’ve purchased it rave that it’s “easy to install,” “very sturdy,” and “helps to declutter your work station.”

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9 SATSUMAS Plant Stand

We’ve long been fans of the hygge movement, which is why we’re so drawn to this SATSUMAS Plant Stand ($59.99). By creating a tiered effect, it puts your greenery on display in a unique way, turning any corner into a lush, green space.

10 BUSKKAPRIFOL Planter

Speaking of a great way to display your plants, the simplicity of this BUSKKAPRIFOL Planter ($8.99) is only made better by the fact that it’s so affordable. It’s just as great for an indoor houseplant as it is for a patio add-on!

11 IKEA PS 2026 Throw

If you want to change up the color in a room, you don’t have to swap out a big piece of furniture. Instead, simply add an accessory like this IKEA PS 2026 Throw ($19.99). In this case, the abstract colorscape makes it an easy eye-catching add-on to your existing bedding or living room sofa.