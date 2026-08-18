11 Best New Costco Fall Bedding and Blanket Finds Under $50

Shop 11 Costco fall bedding finds under $50, from Berkshire plush throws to Avocado cotton coverlets.

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If you aren’t shopping for bedding at Costco, you are missing out. From sheet sets and duvet covers to blankets, the warehouse and its accompanying website have some of the best deals on high-quality products. This month I found several items for under $25, and a few more that offer major bang for the buck under $50. What should you shop for? Here are 11 of the best new Costco fall bedding and blanket finds under $50.

1 A “Very Elegant” Herringbone Plush Blanket

The Berkshire Herringbone Plush Blanket is a steal for $18.99, according to shoppers. “Incredible blanket for the price! It looks very elegant. I was worried about the herringbone pattern, but it actually adds a special feel,” writes one. “Very good quality and exceptionally soft. Suitable for normal winter conditions and provides excellent comfort. Considering the quality and performance, it offers great value for the price,” another adds.

2 A Cooling Throw

If you get hot, even underneath a throw blanket, the Cooling Throw is a must-buy item for $19.99. “This is my favorite blanket ever. It’s perfect for when you want to be wrapped in a blanket that’s not fleecy, heavy or hot. Great for summer. I plan to buy another one!” a shopper writes. “I went back to look for more but couldn’t find them. I should have gotten more when I had the chance!” another adds.

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3 Peanuts Throw Blankets

Kids love the Peanuts Printed VelvetLoft Throw, 2-pack, just $24.99. “I absolutely love this Peanuts throw blanket set! The blankets are incredibly soft, cozy, and oversized, making them perfect for relaxing on the couch or adding extra warmth to the bed. The green and white colors are beautiful, and the Peanuts design is adorable without being overwhelming. The quality is excellent, and they feel much more luxurious than I expected. Getting two large blankets in one pack is a fantastic value. I highly recommend this set to any Peanuts fan or anyone looking for soft, comfortable throws!” writes one.

4 An Organic Cotton Avocado Throw

Shoppers love Avocado beds and their bedding, too. This Avocado Organic Cotton Throw, $32.99, is a beautiful blanket. “This throw is deliciously soft and textured; it’s a tactile delight. I’m really glad to see Costco selling something made from natural fibers and hope to see more like this! This will be perfect for those transition days when you don’t want something super heavy or warm but you do want to feel bundled up and cozy,” writes a shopper.

5 A Microfiber Sheet Set

If you want inexpensive bedding, Costco has some high-quality options, like the South Point Home Fashions Microfiber 6-piece Sheet Set, starting at $21.99. “Love these sheets. Soft and comfortable if you put the sheets on so that the print is next to your body. You need to make sure that when you fold the top sheet back, you can see the pretty print. They also wash up so nicely,” writes a shopper.

6 Another White Sheet Set From the Same Brand

The least expensive sheet set is South Point Home Fashions Microfiber 4-piece Sheet Set for $15.99.”These bed sheets are soft to the touch and feels great during spring and summer. They hold up very well after cold water wash. Recommended!” a shopper writes. “We now have bought 2 of these sheet sets. We have dogs and dog hair doesn’t stick to the sheets and they are a nice weight and wash up perfect every time. Love them,” another says.

7 An Avocado Coverlet Set

The Avocado Herringbone 3-piece Organic Cotton Coverlet Set is currently on sale for $36.99. “I got this set recently in the color cream, which is neutral enough to go with other bedding items —- overall, I love the cotton fabric and lightweight feel of the coverlet. Perfect for the summer months. The herringbone design adds a nice textural element,” a shopper writes.

8 Comfy Pillows

Shoppers also love the AllerEase Organic Cotton Top Allergy Protection Pillow, 2-pack. “We love these pillows! I felt them at Costco and decided to try them because they felt soft but slightly firm at the same time. I am a side sleeper and have been sleeping on them for at least 5 years. I have both the king and queen size to match my different bedding. My granddaughters tried them and raved about them so of course I bought a set for them. My eldest granddaughter is going away to college this year and wanted to take her pillow but didn’t want to lug it back every time she came home so I purchased another set. When I wash these pillows they feel like new. Yes, I would recommend!” one writes.

9 A 6-Piece Cooling Sheet Set

The Slumber Chill 6-piece Cooling Sheet Set comes with everything you need for your bed for just $44.99. “This is our 3rd set of new sheets we have tried – finally, we have a winner! Why are sheets so hard to buy? These are breathable, light, not-wrinkly, smooth, and deep-pocketed. I am mostly a cotton person but also like the feel of Tencel clothing. These sheets hit the sweet spot. I’m buying another set for us and also a set for my mom,” writes a shopper.

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10 The Prettiest Kid’s Set

This Mason & Mollie Pom Dots 6-piece bedding set includes everything you need for a kid’s bed for $49.99. “They didn’t have the pattern I wanted in store so I bought it online. I’m glad I did because the set in store had three pieces but the one online had five. The sheets are softer than I though they would be for the price. Overall I would buy this again,” a shopper says.

11 And, This Snoopy Set

The Peanuts Old Glory Cloud Throw Blanket and Plush Set, $39.99, is another fun and patriotic option. “The quality of the blanket & pillow is great. And I was shocked how big the pillow was! It’s a very sharp set and now I have the perfect decor for summertime, I get chilly with the a/c on. Everyone who has seen the set has commented how beautiful it is,” a shopper writes.