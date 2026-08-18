Shop 11 IKEA fall living room finds that look expensive, from UPPLAND sofas to DYVLINGE swivel chairs.

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Are you looking for new living room items but don’t want to spend a fortune? IKEA is a great place to shop. The Swedish superstore offers plenty of fantastic furniture finds and home decor items that are reasonably priced and (somewhat) easy to assemble. One of the rooms where the store really shines? The living room. Lots of items look bougie but don’t cost a fortune. What should you shop for this season? Here are 11 IKEA fall living room finds that look way more expensive than they are.

1 A Super Soft Plaid Throw Blanket

The FLIKHAGTORN multicolor throw blanket is a great way to add an autumn vibe to your living space for just $12.99. “I bought this throw as an accent to a room I was decorating . Looks amazing plus is soft and great quality,” a shopper writes. “Soft and cozy. Light weight but provides comfortable warmth. Love the color scheme,” another adds.

2 The Classic White Uppland Sofa

The UPPLAND Sofa is one of the most famous pieces at IKEA, so perfect that even interior designers approve. It is just $899, but looks similar to Pottery Barn styles. “This couch is the perfect size, color, and price. It was easy to put together. Having just moved and living in a high humidity climate, I let the fabric wrinkles work themselves out over time rather than ironing,” writes a shopper. “I would definitely buy this again.”

RELATED: 7 Best New IKEA Finds That Make Your Home Look More Expensive

3 The Billy Bookcase

The BILLY Bookcase is another iconic IKEA piece, and recently came out in this bright blue color for $59. It is one of the easier pieces to assemble. “Was looking for additional storage for my closet. The versatile of this storage unit was just the right solution. It fit nicely into the corner of my closet turning dead space into additional storage. I would highly recommend it,” a shopper writes.

4 Beautiful Throw Pillows

Instantly elevate your sofa or chair with the new SYRENBUSKE Cushion for $9.99. “It’s just the right size,” a shopper writes. “It is a nice color. It feels soft and smooth with a good texture. I bought two! No regrets,” another adds.

5 The Lack Book Spine

The LACK collection is another one of the easiest to assemble and looks sleek and expensive. I love this dark, blue-black all-shelf book spine, which is just $99.99 but looks similar to book spines from Design Within Reach. “Easy and quick to put together and fits the space I need it to perfectly,” a shopper writes. “Very nice stylish affordable and easy to put together,” a second adds.

6 The Besta TV Stand

The BESTÅ collection offers many pieces you can combine to suit your needs. This particular storage combination, with doors in white-stained oak, makes a great TV stand for $240. “This piece of furniture completed my apartment in a way I could have never imagined. I have been trying to convince my gf for a while to go to ikea for a sideboard, and once I finished building it she could not believe how perfect it is for our space. It was extremely easy to shop for this at the market hall since all of the pieces were in the same aisle. Before the purchase I saw some reviews challenged the ease to build it, but it was no different than any other Ikea piece with doors. Run, don’t walk to pick this up,” a shopper writes.

7 A Bright Modern Sofa

The LILLESÄTER Sectional, 5-seat, Gunnared bright green-yellow, is a newer, more modern style for just $1,499.00. While it’s pricey for IKEA, it could cost triple that at an expensive furniture store. It also comes in a neutral off-white that is equally chic but more subdued.

8 The Lack Side Table

The LACK Side table is another IKEA staple, and one of the best deals at just $16.99. “Just what I was looking for. Simple to assemble, the right color and texture I was looking for as a side table for my media room,” writes a shopper. “I have many of these tables. They are modern, easy to assemble, and look great. Highly recommended!” adds another.

9 A Chair That Is Also a Bed

IKEA is famous for furnishing solutions for small spaces. Need a compact pull-out bed? The IKEA PS 2026 Chair bed, Skiftebo bright orange, is the solution. Note: One reviewer warns that the $399 chair-bed is “a more subdued and earthier darker rust color in person.”

10 Gorgeous Area Rugs

Rugs are a steal at IKEA, including the high-pile, off-white ÄRENDE Rug. “IKEA always achieves the quintessential quality of a great product and this product is no different. Great quality especially for the price; flattens very well on its own. I’ve had it for 2 weeks, resistant to dirt buildup and pairs very well with wood flooring,” a happy shopper writes.

11 And, A Mid-Century Modern Looking Swivel Chair

The DYVLINGE Swivel chair in Kelinge beige is giving mid-century vibes for $199. I honestly can’t believe it’s IKEA. “It may not look it, but this chair is VERY comfortable. It’s easy to move around too,” writes a shopper. “Me and my gf went to IKEA for fun and they had this in one of their displays; I sat in it and never wanted to get up. A year later I move into a bigger room and now have space for a chair… all that time later this bad boy was still fresh on my mind. Easy assembly, very light, super comfortable, very stylish. 10000/10 I will glaze this chair forever,” another adds.