Shop 11 Dollar Tree fall porch finds under $5, from seasonal doormats to LED lights.

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Are you looking for a few key items to set up your porch for fall but don’t want to spend a fortune? Head on over to Dollar Tree, where you can get everything you need for under $5. From decorations to doormats, you will be amazed at the extensive selection of outdoor items you can find with a ten-dollar bill. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 11 best new Dollar Tree fall doormat and porch finds under $5.

1 Fall-Themed Doormats

Dollar Tree has lots of new doormats at low prices this season. The Harvest Theme Doormat also comes in several patterns, each just $5.00. Choose from Welcome Fall, Harvest Blessings, and Hello Fall, each with harvest-themed designs.

2 Halloween Doormats

Refresh your doormat for every holiday! Dollar Tree just got the Seasonal Collection Halloween-themed Coir Doormat, and it’s just $5.00 each. Choose from various Halloween designs, including ghosts and pumpkins, and sayings like Boo or Happy Haunting.

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3 Welcome Mats for Any Season

The Sentimental Welcome Mats are just $1.50 each and work great year-round. Six design styles are available: Welcome, Home Sweet Home, This House is Blessed By Paws, Blessed, Welcome Home, and Grateful. “Bought for my front door! Great value, great price, works well so far!” a shopper writes.

4 Christmas Doormats

It’s not too early to start planning for holiday decorating. Christmas House Themed Doormats are at stores for $5. “I was surprised thought wouldn’t last but it looks as good as the day I bought it. Not cheap looking, very nice & good quality. I would purchase more if I could find them. I highly recommend these mats,” a shopper writes.

5 Porch Signs

The Harvest-themed Porch Sign is an easy way to get your porch ready for the season. Choose from assorted designs, just $5.00 each. “I love these wish they would have them all out together with every holiday,” a shopper writes.

6 Pumpkin Garden Stakes

Pumpkin Garden Stakes are another super cheap item, just $1.50, and perfect for placing in outdoor plants. “Love these signs. Large and nicely painted. If you want them to last for years, spray paint them with clear coat. They will not rust and will keep their color. Excellent value,” a shopper writes. “Great value,” adds another. “Good size. Look great. Lined my sidewalk with the orange ones. Even painted some.”

7 Harvest Themed Lights

These Harvest Leaves LED Lights, 3-ft. Strands eliminate the need to wait until Christmas to hang festive holiday lights. It comes in a few different fall-themed shapes, and costs just $1.50 per pack. “Great lights,” says a shopper. “Used to add a touch to granddaughter’s Quince centerpieces.”

8 Door Decor

These Seasonal Collection Fall-themed Door Swag Decorations are just $5.00 each and come in a variety of flower and color options. Each hangs on a doorknob and will spruce up your front door for fall.

9 Black Lanterns

I love the Home Decor Black Metal Lantern, a $5.00 item just waiting for your real or LED candle. “Excellent well made lantern that can be used for corporate and private events as table decor. The open elements allows for multi use to change out decor themes. The big and small lantern together adds depth and dimension to displays. The value is amazing since other high end retailers care the same product for higher prices. Doing an event on a budget this is a great find,” a shopper writes.

RELATED: 11 Dollar Tree New Arrivals Hitting Stores This Week

10 Citronella Candles

Keep bugs away this fall with Garden Collection Citronella Bucket Candles, just $3.00, in several colors. You can also refill the buckets when the candle burns out.

11 Outdoor Bulb Lights

The Garden Collection 15 Bulb Light Set for $5.00 is another year-round solution to light up your porch. “Bought in the spring in 2024 I’ve had them up almost all year in different venues of season I just had two bulbs finally burn out….came with four replacement bulbs. UL CERTIFIED are easy to install have lasted a long time… inexpensive…..really like them….do not. break like glass ones would,” a shopper writes.