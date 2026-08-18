11 Best New TJ Maxx Fall Finds Hitting Shelves in Mid-August

Shop 11 T.J. Maxx mid-August fall finds, from Augustinus Bader skincare to Brooks Brothers throws.

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It’s fall, and a great season to shop at T.J. Maxx. From home aisles and clothing for the whole family to beauty buys, the discount department store has plenty of new arrivals and great deals. If you see something you like, I recommend buying it ASAP, as the hottest items tend to sell out fast. What should you shop for this month? Here are the 11 best new T.J. Maxx fall finds hitting shelves in mid-August.

1 Augustinus Bader Skincare Products

A few new Augustinus Bader skincare products are on the T.J. Maxx website, including the 1oz The Serum for just $219.99, compared to $400 at other stores. The celebrity-beloved product helps reduce signs of aging, supports collagen production, supports skin barrier function, hydration, and firmness, and protects against environmental stresses.

2 Deer Print Throws

This RACHEL RACHEL ROY Deer Print Sherpa Faux Fur Throw is an eye-catching blanket that will add some pattern to your space. I love animal prints, and the ultra-cozy sherpa-style blanket makes it even more inviting. Get it for $24.99.

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3 Ceramic Pumpkins

Get decorated for fall with elevated looks. T.J. Maxx has gorgeous fall and Halloween decorations, like this TAHUA Ceramic Pumpkin for $16.99. I kind of love that it is colorless, so you can pair it with anything else in your home.

4 Gorgeous Throw Pillows

There are so many beautiful throw pillows to choose from at T.J. Maxx, including this MORRIS & CO.14×24 Lodden Floral Print Embroidered Ruffle Lumbar Pillow. It looks super expensive, but it is just $29.99.

5 Winter Coats

Winter coats are already coming in. This ARMANI EXCHANGE Hooded Jacket is in the men’s department, and selling for under $120, a fraction of what you would pay at the mall store.

6 Halloween Sheets

Refresh your bedding in Halloween style. This ENVOGUE Halloween Forest Critters Sheet Set is perfect for kids who want to celebrate the spookiest season and add a touch of it to their bedroom. It features little Halloween characters and fall critters all over it. Get it for $24.99.

7 And, This Pink Halloween Set

If your kid is devoted to pink, this LONDON KAYE Retro Mummy Halloween Sheet Set is perfect. It is $24.99 and perfect for the kid who won’t settle for anything less than pink.

8 Thanksgiving Dishes

If you are hunting for turkey dishes for Thanksgiving, get an upscale-looking set at T.J. Maxx. This ROYAL STAFFORD 6pk Harvest Hold Turkey Plates set is just $49.99 and will transform your entertaining game.

9 A Plaid Throw Blanket

Plaid is the ultimate fall and winter pattern, and you can grab gorgeous plaids at T.J. This BROOKS BROTHERS Faux Mohair Plaid Throw is a steal at $19.99 and has that iconic cold-weather feel.

10 North Face T-Shirts

I am still surprised to find some big brands at T.J. Maxx. The North Face is one of them. This The North Face Evolution Box Logo Long Sleeve Tee is $19.99, over half off what you will pay at bigger stores.

RELATED: 7 T.J. Maxx Shopping Warnings From Employees.

11 Christmas Bedding Sets

Christmas decor is already in stores, including T.J. Maxx. This set of ENVOGUE Nutcracker Branch Sheet Set is just $24.99 and features a timeless Christmas pattern. It comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and pillowcase.