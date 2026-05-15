11 Best New TJ Maxx Finds Hitting Shelves Mid-May

Shop 11 new T.J. Maxx finds, from chic Michael Stars dresses to preppy oyster pillows.

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Have you been to your local T.J. Maxx store or hit the website lately? There are so many unbelievable new arrivals in every aisle, from men’s, women’s, and kids’ clothing to home decor and seasonal must-buys. And, true to the discount store’s style, all of them are marked well under retail prices. What should you shop for before the best items are sold out? Here are the 11 best new T.J. Maxx finds hitting shelves mid-May.

1 Reebok Athletic Sets

I learned when my kids were young never to spend top dollar on athletic sets. First of all, they destroy them fast. Also, they grow out of them after a season. This 4-piece REEBOK Little Boys Short Sleeve Tees And Shorts Set is just $14, so less than $4 per piece of clothing.

2 A Gorgeous Sheet Set

Give your bedroom a summer refresh. This ENVOGUE Hydrangea Sheet Set starts at just $14.99 and offers Hill House Home vibes without the hefty pricetag. The pattern is gorgeous, and the set comes with flat and fitted sheets and pillow covers.

RELATED: 11 Best New TJ Maxx Finds That Just Arrived Overnight.

3 Expensive Looking Throw Pillows

T.J. Maxx has the best selection of bougie-looking and feeling home pillows. This PEKING HANDICRAFT 14×14 Oyster Club Hook Pillow feels super summery with oysters, lemon, stripes, and patriotic colors. I can’t believe it’s just $17.

4 Outdoor Furniture

Restoration Hardware or T.J. Maxx? The store has designer-looking pieces, like this MADE IN VIETNAM 28×27 Outdoor Eucalyptus Wood Accent Chair, for less. One chair is just $299.99, which includes the cushions. You will pay triple that at other stores.

5 The Perfect Dress

I love easy summer dresses that can be dressed up or down with a pair of shoes. This MICHAEL STARS Wren Ruched Midi Dress is just $30, and would cost triple that at a department store. I love the red color, which will look pretty on patriotic holidays.

6 A Textured Seafoam Blanket

PiuBelle is one of my go-to brands at HomeGoods and T.J. Maxx for discount bedding that looks designer. The quality is top-notch and just as amazing as higher-end brands for a fraction of the price. The seafoam color of this Textured Coverlet is perfect for the season with beachy vibes. It starts at $50.

7 Hanging Fish

You probably aren’t walking into a store thinking, “I hope I find some wooden hanging fish,” but then you see these and remember that we don’t always know what we need in life until we see it. The DECO MARCHE 34in Hanging Fish Decor, $25, is a must-buy.

8 A Matching Set of Washable Rugs

I love washable rugs, especially if you have kids or pets. There are some great options at the store and on the website right now. My favorite? The SANDERSON 2pk Washable Anthos Floral Print Rugs. The set comes with two matching rugs for $40.

9 A Pretty Summer Dress

Gingham gives me all the summer feels, and this dress is amazing. The ELLEN TRACY Poplin Dress With Embroidered Scallop Hem is just $40, and all you need to do is throw on a pair of chic sandals, and you are ready to go!

10 Vintage Dog Wall Art

You need to choose artwork at discount stores carefully. This MARMONT HILL INC 20×30 Vintage Dog Wall Art, is just $40, but looks like something you would find in an art boutique for over $100.

RELATED: 7 T.J. Maxx Shopping Warnings From Employees.

11 Men’s Swimmming Trunks

There are lots of great swimsuits for the whole family at T.J. Maxx right now, including men’s trunks. This pair of QUIKSILVER Quick-Dry Stretch Wind Logo Volley Shorts is a steal at $17. At surf shops, you will pay at least triple for the same ones.