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11 Target Home Decor Finds That Look Like Pottery Barn for Less

Avatar for Leah Groth
By
May 15, 2026
Fact-Checked
Shop 11 Target home decor finds that look like Pottery Barn for less, from vases to beds.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
May 15, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

I have been a fan of Pottery Barn forever. I remember when I got my first apartment, leafing through the pages of the Pottery Barn catalog, pining over the furniture, bedding sets, window treatments, and decor. Over the years, I have amassed quite a collection of Pottery Barn items, which last forever. However, not everyone can afford the prices of a high-end home brand. Luckily, there are some unbelievable dupes at Target.  Here are 11 Target home decor finds that look like Pottery Barn for less.

1
This Denim and Chambray Quilt Set

King Patchwork Reversible Quilt Set Blue/Dark Blue/Natural - Threshold™
Target

Every summer, Pottery Barn has a denim or chambray bedding set that sparks such nostalgia. Pottery Barn has a version similar to this Patchwork Quilt Set Blue – Threshold, which has a great summer vibe. The Target version is actually affordable. Get it for $89.00 – $109.00, depending on bed size.

2
A Stunning Woven Vase

Large Woven Texture Ceramic Vase Cream - Threshold™ designed with Studio McGee
Target

The Woven Texture Ceramic Vase Cream by Threshold designed with Studio McGee, adds style and texture for just $35. “Stunning,” writes a shopper. “This vase has such beautiful detail and looks very high end. It pairs perfectly with the hydrangea stems and it adds such an elegant touch to our space.”

RELATED: 7 Best New Target Home Finds Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying.

3
Hurricane Candle Holders

Small Wood and Glass Hurricane Candle Holder Tan - Threshold™ designed with Studio McGee
Target

This Large Wood and Glass Hurricane Candle Holder Tan Threshold, designed by Studio McGee, is a customer favorite, and giving Pottery Barn vibes at Target prices. “Beautiful and excellent craftsmanship,” one shopper writes. “Okay, I’m obsessed with these candle holders! Seriously, they’re so pretty! The glass and wood is super beautiful, and they’re built really well. Makes my room feel so cozy and inviting.”

4
Chambray Throw Pillows

Square Chambray Indoor Throw Pillow with Flange Blue - Threshold™
Target

Denim and chambray pillows are a Pottery Barn summer style staple. You can pay $100 a pop or buy the Target version for a fraction of the price. I love this Square Chambray Indoor Throw Pillow with Flange Blue – Threshold Threshold, just $25.

5
A Faux Wood Table Lamp

16"x14" Medium Faux Wood Table Lamp Brown - Threshold™ designed with Studio McGee
Target

This Faux Wood Table Lamp Brown by Threshold, designed with Studio McGee, is just $52. The nearly identical Maddox Petite Terra Cotta Table Lamp from Pottery Barn? $249. “Absolutely love these lamps. Aesthetically pleasing and functional with the easy dimmer option. Highly recommend!” a shopper writes.

      6
      An Upholstered Bed Frame

      Dyonery Boucle Bed Frame Full Size,Modern Cream Bed Frame with Adjustable Headboard, Soft Rounded Corners,No Box Spring Required,Easy Assembly
      Target

      A lot of the interior designers I know always buy upholstered beds from Target and Wayfair rather than name-brand alternatives. This Dyonery Boucle Bed Frame Full Size is on sale for $169. “Love the color! I ordered cream one and it looks just like the picture. It’s sturdy and easy to put together,” a shopper says.

      7
      A Gorgeous Dresser

      Classic 3 Drawer Wooden Vertical Dresser Aged Oak - Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia
      Target

      This Classic 3 Drawer Wooden Vertical Dresser – Hearth & Hand™ with MagnoliaHearth & Hand w/Magnolia Furniture is from Target? Yep. Get it for just $349.99 at Target, or pay thousands for a similar one at Pottery Barn.

      8
      A Dining Table and Chairs

      71" Long Farmhouse Wooden Rectangular Dining Table for 6-8, Kitchen Table with 2 Large Drawers & Thick Table Top, Sturdy Frame for Big Family
      Target

      You can spend over $1,000 on a dining table alone at Pottery Barn. Or, get this farmhouse-style Target version, which is on sale for $213.50. The 71″ Long Farmhouse Wooden Rectangular Dining Table for 6-8 is simple and functional. Chairs are sold separately.

      9
      Waffle Texture Bedding

      Waffle Textured Comforter Set All Season Down-Alternative Ultra Soft Bedding - Becky Cameron, Dune, Full/Queen
      Target

      Target has unbelievably soft and high-quality bedding. Shoppers love this Waffle Textured Comforter Set All Season Down-Alternative Ultra Soft Puffy Bedding by Becky Cameron, on sale for $70. “The comforter is amazingly comfortable, and the material is high-end and beautiful,” writes a shopper.

      10
      An Olive Leaf Arrangement

      Large Olive Leaf Arrangement - Threshold™ designed with Studio McGee
      Target

      Looking for Pottery Barn vibe decor? The Large Olive Leaf Arrangement – Threshold™ designed with Studio McGee, $35, is a best-seller. “After living room remodel, I needed a decor piece for the mantle. I had been looking casually in shops while on day trips in wine country but found nothing even close. Thanks to the reviews on this site, and photos, I too a chance and ordered this. It works so well and at a price that is very good. High quality. Highly recommend,” a shopper writes.

      RELATED: 7 Best Target Home Finds.

      11
      And, the Amy Peterson Art Collection

      Kate and Laurel Sylvie East Beach Framed Canvas by Amy Peterson Art Studio, 18x24, Natural
      Target

      There are lots of beach vibes in the Pottery Barn art department this season. Get the look at Target. This Kate and Laurel Sylvie East Beach Framed Canvas by Amy Peterson Art Studio, $55, offers the same vibes for a lot less. “Absolutely beautiful! Worth the money,” a shopper writes.

      Leah Groth
      Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more
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