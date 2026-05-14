 Skip to content

11 Best New Target Home Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Avatar for Lauren Gray
By
May 14, 2026
Fact-Checked
Shop the best new Target home decor finds, from a carved wood mirror to a chain link sculpture.
Avatar for Lauren Gray
By
May 14, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Smart, fresh, organic, and curated—that’s the kind of praise typically reserved for boutiques. But Target’s home decor section competes on every count with high-end products you’ll be proud to put on display.

The price range this week runs from $6 to $79, with most items landing comfortably in impulse-buy territory. The Threshold, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, and Studio McGee lines are all well represented, covering everything from a carved wood wall mirror to a glass jar candle that smells like a tropical vacation. There’s also a standout chain link sculpture for anyone who’s been looking for a contemporary statement piece that doesn’t cost a fortune.

Whether you’re sprucing for spring or looking to overhaul your whole home, here are 11 home decor finds at Target worth knowing about this week.

Modern Chain Link Sculpture Accent for Home Decor - Stylish Ornaments Ideal for Room, Living Room, Bathroom, and Office Decor - 1", Gold & Metallic
Target

This modern chain link metal sculpture is contemporary and decorative, able to anchor a shelf, console, or coffee table without competing with anything around it. It brings an architectural quality to a tabletop display—the kind that elevates the space and suggests the owner has a keen design eye. But you won’t need to spend big for that Architectural Digest look. Right now at Target, it’s just $42.49.

2
Mini Preserved Bundle and Vase Set—Hearth & Hand with Magnolia

Mini Preserved Bundle and Vase Set - Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia
Target

This Hearth & Hand with Magnolia mini preserved bundle and vase set is a low-maintenance alternative to fresh flowers—no water, no wilting, and a natural texture that works on a kitchen counter, a desk, or a bathroom shelf. Best of all, this complete, ready-to-display find is just $12.99.

3
Short Floral Painted Ceramic Vase—Green, Threshold

Short Floral Painted Ceramic Vase Green - Threshold™
Target

This Threshold short floral painted ceramic vase in green is a spring and summer decor steal at $20. It looks best holding a small, simple arrangement of fresh or dried flowers—its short, wide shape and detail do the visual work on their own.

4
Beaded Ceramic Bowl—Ivory, Threshold

Beaded Ceramic Bowl Ivory - Threshold™
Target

A beaded ceramic bowl is a classic decorative object that works on a coffee table, a console, or a dining table centerpiece—versatile enough to hold fruit, keys, small objects, or nothing at all and still look right. This Threshold beaded ceramic bowl in ivory has a handcrafted quality that reads above its $25 price point.

5
Floral Cotton Canvas Framed Wall Art—Threshold Designed with Studio McGee

12" x 16" Floral Cotton Canvas Framed Wall Art - Threshold™ designed with Studio McGee : Vintage Botanical Decor
Target

This framed floral cotton canvas from Threshold Studio McGee brings softness and organic texture to a wall in a way that a standard print can’t replicate. Measuring 12.75×16.75-inches, it’s a gallery-ready accent that works in a bedroom, living room, or hallway. It’s $32.

6
Decorative Carved Wood Wall Mirror—Hearth & Hand with Magnolia

24"x32" Decorative Carved Wood Wall Mirror - Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia
Target

A carved wood wall mirror adds warmth and depth to a room in a way that a plain framed mirror can’t—and the texture of this particular carved wood frame from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia makes the piece feel substantial and handcrafted. Sizable at 24×32-inches, it’s a statement piece that works anywhere you want to reflect light. It’s $76.49.

7
Woven Water Hyacinth Rectangular Basket—Brightroom

Woven Water Hyacinth Rectangular Basket Small - Brightroom™
Target

A woven water hyacinth basket is a natural, breathable storage solution that looks considerably more elevated than a plastic bin. This Brightroom rectangular water hyacinth basket is the right size for a bathroom counter, a desk, or a small shelf—a practical organizational find that doubles as a decor piece. It’s $10.

8
Glass Coconut Water and Orchid Jar Candle—Threshold

Glass Coconut Water and Orchid Jar Candle 5.5oz - Threshold™
Target

Coconut water and orchid is a fresh, tropical scent combination that works well as a warm-weather home fragrance—light enough to use daily without overwhelming a room. This Threshold glass coconut water and orchid jar candle is the lowest price point on this list at $6—a genuinely easy impulse add to any Target cart.

9
Decorative Coiled Rope Square Base Tapered Basket—Small, White, Brightroom

13" Decorative Coiled Rope Square Base Tapered Basket Small Cream - Brightroom™
Target

A white coiled rope basket with a square base and tapered silhouette has a clean, architectural quality. This Brightroom 13-inch decorative coiled rope square base tapered basket in white works for blankets, towels, or anything that needs to be stored visibly without looking cluttered. It’s $12.

10
Traditional Vine Printed Cotton Comforter and Sham Set—Green, Threshold

2pc Twin/Twin Extra Long Traditional Vine Printed Comforter & Sham Set Green - Threshold™: Dobby Weave, Botanical Design
Target

Looking to upgrade your whole bedroom in a single purchase? Opt for this Threshold traditional vine printed cotton comforter and sham set. It comes in a soothing shade of green and features a lovely botanical print. It’s hard to believe it’s just $79.

11
Modern Textured Ceramic Bud Vase—White, Threshold

Modern Textured Ceramic Bud Vase White - Threshold™
Target

A small, textured ceramic bud vase is the single-stem display piece that makes a windowsill, a nightstand, or a shelf look finished with minimal effort. This Threshold modern textured ceramic bud vase in white is a sweet, versatile find that works across nearly every home aesthetic. At $10, it’s the kind of low-commitment purchase that often ends up being used constantly.

Lauren Gray
Lauren Gray is a New York-based writer, editor, and consultant. Read more
Filed Under
 •

Copyright 2026 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family