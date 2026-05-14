11 Best New Target Home Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week
Smart, fresh, organic, and curated—that’s the kind of praise typically reserved for boutiques. But Target’s home decor section competes on every count with high-end products you’ll be proud to put on display.
The price range this week runs from $6 to $79, with most items landing comfortably in impulse-buy territory. The Threshold, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, and Studio McGee lines are all well represented, covering everything from a carved wood wall mirror to a glass jar candle that smells like a tropical vacation. There’s also a standout chain link sculpture for anyone who’s been looking for a contemporary statement piece that doesn’t cost a fortune.
Whether you’re sprucing for spring or looking to overhaul your whole home, here are 11 home decor finds at Target worth knowing about this week.
1
Modern Chain Link Sculpture
This modern chain link metal sculpture is contemporary and decorative, able to anchor a shelf, console, or coffee table without competing with anything around it. It brings an architectural quality to a tabletop display—the kind that elevates the space and suggests the owner has a keen design eye. But you won’t need to spend big for that Architectural Digest look. Right now at Target, it’s just $42.49.
2
Mini Preserved Bundle and Vase Set—Hearth & Hand with Magnolia
This Hearth & Hand with Magnolia mini preserved bundle and vase set is a low-maintenance alternative to fresh flowers—no water, no wilting, and a natural texture that works on a kitchen counter, a desk, or a bathroom shelf. Best of all, this complete, ready-to-display find is just $12.99.
3
Short Floral Painted Ceramic Vase—Green, Threshold
This Threshold short floral painted ceramic vase in green is a spring and summer decor steal at $20. It looks best holding a small, simple arrangement of fresh or dried flowers—its short, wide shape and detail do the visual work on their own.
4
Beaded Ceramic Bowl—Ivory, Threshold
A beaded ceramic bowl is a classic decorative object that works on a coffee table, a console, or a dining table centerpiece—versatile enough to hold fruit, keys, small objects, or nothing at all and still look right. This Threshold beaded ceramic bowl in ivory has a handcrafted quality that reads above its $25 price point.
5
Floral Cotton Canvas Framed Wall Art—Threshold Designed with Studio McGee
This framed floral cotton canvas from Threshold Studio McGee brings softness and organic texture to a wall in a way that a standard print can’t replicate. Measuring 12.75×16.75-inches, it’s a gallery-ready accent that works in a bedroom, living room, or hallway. It’s $32.
6
Decorative Carved Wood Wall Mirror—Hearth & Hand with Magnolia
A carved wood wall mirror adds warmth and depth to a room in a way that a plain framed mirror can’t—and the texture of this particular carved wood frame from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia makes the piece feel substantial and handcrafted. Sizable at 24×32-inches, it’s a statement piece that works anywhere you want to reflect light. It’s $76.49.
7
Woven Water Hyacinth Rectangular Basket—Brightroom
A woven water hyacinth basket is a natural, breathable storage solution that looks considerably more elevated than a plastic bin. This Brightroom rectangular water hyacinth basket is the right size for a bathroom counter, a desk, or a small shelf—a practical organizational find that doubles as a decor piece. It’s $10.
8
Glass Coconut Water and Orchid Jar Candle—Threshold
Coconut water and orchid is a fresh, tropical scent combination that works well as a warm-weather home fragrance—light enough to use daily without overwhelming a room. This Threshold glass coconut water and orchid jar candle is the lowest price point on this list at $6—a genuinely easy impulse add to any Target cart.
9
Decorative Coiled Rope Square Base Tapered Basket—Small, White, Brightroom
A white coiled rope basket with a square base and tapered silhouette has a clean, architectural quality. This Brightroom 13-inch decorative coiled rope square base tapered basket in white works for blankets, towels, or anything that needs to be stored visibly without looking cluttered. It’s $12.
10
Traditional Vine Printed Cotton Comforter and Sham Set—Green, Threshold
Looking to upgrade your whole bedroom in a single purchase? Opt for this Threshold traditional vine printed cotton comforter and sham set. It comes in a soothing shade of green and features a lovely botanical print. It’s hard to believe it’s just $79.
11
Modern Textured Ceramic Bud Vase—White, Threshold
A small, textured ceramic bud vase is the single-stem display piece that makes a windowsill, a nightstand, or a shelf look finished with minimal effort. This Threshold modern textured ceramic bud vase in white is a sweet, versatile find that works across nearly every home aesthetic. At $10, it’s the kind of low-commitment purchase that often ends up being used constantly.