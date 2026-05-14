11 Best New Target Home Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop the best new Target home decor finds, from a carved wood mirror to a chain link sculpture.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Smart, fresh, organic, and curated—that’s the kind of praise typically reserved for boutiques. But Target’s home decor section competes on every count with high-end products you’ll be proud to put on display.

The price range this week runs from $6 to $79, with most items landing comfortably in impulse-buy territory. The Threshold, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, and Studio McGee lines are all well represented, covering everything from a carved wood wall mirror to a glass jar candle that smells like a tropical vacation. There’s also a standout chain link sculpture for anyone who’s been looking for a contemporary statement piece that doesn’t cost a fortune.

Whether you’re sprucing for spring or looking to overhaul your whole home, here are 11 home decor finds at Target worth knowing about this week.

1 Modern Chain Link Sculpture

This modern chain link metal sculpture is contemporary and decorative, able to anchor a shelf, console, or coffee table without competing with anything around it. It brings an architectural quality to a tabletop display—the kind that elevates the space and suggests the owner has a keen design eye. But you won’t need to spend big for that Architectural Digest look. Right now at Target, it’s just $42.49.

2 Mini Preserved Bundle and Vase Set—Hearth & Hand with Magnolia

This Hearth & Hand with Magnolia mini preserved bundle and vase set is a low-maintenance alternative to fresh flowers—no water, no wilting, and a natural texture that works on a kitchen counter, a desk, or a bathroom shelf. Best of all, this complete, ready-to-display find is just $12.99.

3 Short Floral Painted Ceramic Vase—Green, Threshold

This Threshold short floral painted ceramic vase in green is a spring and summer decor steal at $20. It looks best holding a small, simple arrangement of fresh or dried flowers—its short, wide shape and detail do the visual work on their own.

4 Beaded Ceramic Bowl—Ivory, Threshold

A beaded ceramic bowl is a classic decorative object that works on a coffee table, a console, or a dining table centerpiece—versatile enough to hold fruit, keys, small objects, or nothing at all and still look right. This Threshold beaded ceramic bowl in ivory has a handcrafted quality that reads above its $25 price point.

5 Floral Cotton Canvas Framed Wall Art—Threshold Designed with Studio McGee

This framed floral cotton canvas from Threshold Studio McGee brings softness and organic texture to a wall in a way that a standard print can’t replicate. Measuring 12.75×16.75-inches, it’s a gallery-ready accent that works in a bedroom, living room, or hallway. It’s $32.

6 Decorative Carved Wood Wall Mirror—Hearth & Hand with Magnolia

A carved wood wall mirror adds warmth and depth to a room in a way that a plain framed mirror can’t—and the texture of this particular carved wood frame from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia makes the piece feel substantial and handcrafted. Sizable at 24×32-inches, it’s a statement piece that works anywhere you want to reflect light. It’s $76.49.

7 Woven Water Hyacinth Rectangular Basket—Brightroom

A woven water hyacinth basket is a natural, breathable storage solution that looks considerably more elevated than a plastic bin. This Brightroom rectangular water hyacinth basket is the right size for a bathroom counter, a desk, or a small shelf—a practical organizational find that doubles as a decor piece. It’s $10.

8 Glass Coconut Water and Orchid Jar Candle—Threshold

Coconut water and orchid is a fresh, tropical scent combination that works well as a warm-weather home fragrance—light enough to use daily without overwhelming a room. This Threshold glass coconut water and orchid jar candle is the lowest price point on this list at $6—a genuinely easy impulse add to any Target cart.

9 Decorative Coiled Rope Square Base Tapered Basket—Small, White, Brightroom

A white coiled rope basket with a square base and tapered silhouette has a clean, architectural quality. This Brightroom 13-inch decorative coiled rope square base tapered basket in white works for blankets, towels, or anything that needs to be stored visibly without looking cluttered. It’s $12.

10 Traditional Vine Printed Cotton Comforter and Sham Set—Green, Threshold

Looking to upgrade your whole bedroom in a single purchase? Opt for this Threshold traditional vine printed cotton comforter and sham set. It comes in a soothing shade of green and features a lovely botanical print. It’s hard to believe it’s just $79.

11 Modern Textured Ceramic Bud Vase—White, Threshold

A small, textured ceramic bud vase is the single-stem display piece that makes a windowsill, a nightstand, or a shelf look finished with minimal effort. This Threshold modern textured ceramic bud vase in white is a sweet, versatile find that works across nearly every home aesthetic. At $10, it’s the kind of low-commitment purchase that often ends up being used constantly.