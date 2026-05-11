Shop 11 new Target home decor finds, from Studio McGee chairs to chic outdoor lanterns.

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If you haven’t shopped the home decor section at Target, run, don’t walk, to your local store! There are so many fantastic items to help your home look gorgeous this spring and summer, ranging from outdoor and patio decorations to indoor pieces. And, the majority of them look designer for a lot less. What should you shop for before the best items are sold out? Here are the 11 best new Target home decor finds flying off shelves right now.

1 These Pretty Outdoor Lanterns

The Rattan Battery LED Outdoor Lanterns from Threshold look like the viral Crate & Barrel ones, but are just $40. “These are comparable to similar style lanterns at C&B, but for half the price. Plus they come with a built in ‘candle’ that has a timer,” writes a shopper. “I bought both sizes. Very large lanterns and should hold up well in the elements,” another adds.

2 A Framed American Flag Piece

Pottery Barn or Target? This $20.00 12″x9″ Framed Burlap American Flag Wall Decor – Threshold looks like it could be straight from the latest collection of the name-brand store but for a fraction of the price. It’s timeless and patriotic.

RELATED: 7 Best New Target Home Finds Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying.

3 A Pretty Indoor Chair

This Upholstered Accent Chair with Braided Arms and Legs Natural – Threshold™, designed by Studio McGee, looks like it is from Frontgate or Ballard Designs. It has a wood frame and linen-looking upholstery. It is currently on sale for $340 online and is not available in stores. “This is beautiful chair and has an expensive look. It’s actually pretty comfortable as well,” a shopper writes.

4 An Arched Cabinet

This Grooved Wood with Glass 4 Door Arch Cabinet, Sage Green – Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia, Hearth & Hand, looks like it is from Crate & Barrel. The massive piece, which will upgrade your space, is $599.99. “This is a very sturdy and beautiful item,” a shopper writes.

5 Glass Hurricane Candle Holder

This Large Wood and Glass Hurricane Candle Holder Tan Threshold, designed by Studio McGee, looks like it is from Pottery Barn. Beautiful and excellent craftsmanship,” one shopper writes. “Okay, I’m obsessed with these candle holders! Seriously, they’re so pretty! The glass and wood is super beautiful, and they’re built really well. Makes my room feel so cozy and inviting.”

6 An Outdoor Planter

The Plastic Outdoor Planter Pot Cream from Threshold, designed with Studio McGee, is perfect for upgrading your outdoor spaces. “I love this planter, the color, texture and shape looks so nice on my front porch. Its quality is A+. The size is perfect to pair with the other planter I purchased from this same line,” writes a shopper. “I love these planters. They look so good on my porch!” adds another.

7 A Moss Bowl

This Moss Bowl from Threshold will add some green to your table or display. “I purchased this moss bowl online to use as an accent piece. The moss looks very realistic and full, and I love the contrast with the textured neutral bowl—it feels modern yet earthy at the same time. I like that it’s not too big, perfect since for our buffet table or on a shelf. No maintenance required, which is a huge plus, but it still gives that fresh greenery look,” writes a shopper.

8 A Chambray Throw Pillow

Denim and chambray pillows are one of my favorite fabrics for spring or summer. You can pay $100 a pop at Pottery Barn or buy the Target version for just $25.00. I love this Square Chambray Indoor Throw Pillow with Flange Blue – Threshold™Threshold.

9 An Outdoor Rug

There are so many pretty outdoor area rugs for all your living spaces. This one is so bougie looking that people are even using it indoors. I love the 5’x7′ Cane Rectangular Woven Outdoor Area Rug Heathered Green, a classy and neutral option that comes in this green color and also tan.

10 And, a Pretty Outdoor Pillow

If you are looking for gorgeous throw pillows and blankets for your outdoor living spaces, run to Target. This 18″ x18″ Ikat Print Trimmed Pillow from Threshold is currently my favorite, with a boho-chic print. “Well made – really cute design!” writes a shopper. “Perfect Pop of Color,” another adds. “Great size and great material for outdoor.”

RELATED: 7 Best Target Home Finds.

11 A Denim Bath Rug

The 20″ x30″ Americana Denim Bath Rug, Blue – Threshold is just $20, and will summer up your bathroom. “I really liked this bath rug. It washes very well and cuts it into shape. Would definitely recommend for someone who has kids as it is super durable. Great or any small bathroom. The colors are very vibrant and the texture is very soft. Would definitely recommend for anyone remodeling their bathroom,” writes a shopper.