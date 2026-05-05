11 Target Summer Shoes That Are Selling Fast

Shop 11 fast-selling Target summer shoes, from chic Hermes dupes to comfy wedges.

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I spent the weekend in Miami at Loews Miami Beach, where the dress code screamed quiet (but also not-so) luxury. There were so many chic women with expensive designer bags slung across their shoulders, wearing the latest runway fashions. I also spotted a surprising number of Target sandals on the pool deck. In fact, many of the bougiest women I know will spend thousands on a bag, but buy their sandals and summer shoes at Target and Walmart. What should you grab for your summer footwear wardrobe? Here are 11 summer shoes that are selling fast at Target.

1 These Natural Fiber Wedges

I love a natural fiber shoe in the summer, as you can wear it with pretty much every color. These Women’s Amal Wedge Heels with Memory Foam Insole – A New Day™ Natural are on sale for $36 and are so elegant. One shopper calls it the “Perfect casual wedge,” while another declares them the “Most comfortable heels I’ve ever worn!”

2 These Loewe Dupes

The Loewe Petal slides with their trademark “anagram” motif are one of the chicest sandals of the season for a cool $890. I saw a number of these Women’s Fiona Slide Sandals – A New Day, a near-perfect dupe and “very comfortable & cute,” according to shoppers, hanging out poolside at the resort. “I like these flats as they are lightweight, simple, cute, comfortable and have a lightly padded sole. They run true to size. I’m normally a size 7, and the size 7 medium on these fit me perfectly,” writes one. Another adds they are “cute and casual but can be worn with a little more dress casual too. I love the tan color…it’s like a nude color for brown skin girls! Also love the low price.”

RELATED: 7 Best New Target Home Finds Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying.

3 Jade Kitten Heels

This pair of Women’s Jade Heels with Memory Foam Insole – A New Day™ Sand features the popular kitten heel, which is being done by all the designers this season. The stone embellishments make it even more chic. And, the style is on sale for $28.

4 A Comfy Woven Sandal

The Women’s Collin Sandals with Memory Foam Insole – Universal Thread are “extremely comfortable!” and cool-looking, per shoppers. “I’m recovering from foot surgery and they were perfect, even in the heat with my foot still a little swollen. I wish they came in black!” one shopper wrote. “These are wonderful. I wear a size 12 but my feet are not wide. These are perfect !!! I was able to move the strap over one and like I said perfect!” another said.

5 And, a Jelly Buckle Sandal

The Women’s Gemma Sandals – Shade & Shore™ Clear, a super-on-trend style that goes with everything. “These sandals are the cutest! I have already received compliments!!” writes a shopper. “There’s nothing like a clear sandal. These will most likely be my favorites of this summer. They literally go with EVERYTHING,” another adds.

6 A Square Toe Thong Heel

Designer or Target? Nobody will ever know. The Women’s Berkely Square Toe Thong Heels – A New Day, on sale for $24, is “cute and stylish,” per shoppers. “Very comfortable to me. I have narrow feet. The heels did click at first but then they fixed themselves. Can work all day on my feet with no issues,” one writes.

7 And, This Hermes Dupe

The Hermes Oran sandal is iconic but pricey. I saw the Target dupe, the Women’s Nina Slide Sandals – A New Day™ Natural, all over Miami. And, it offers the same look, but for a sale price of $24. “I love these shoes! They are so cute and go with everything!” a shopper writes. Another adds they are “very pretty.”

8 This Gold Puffy Strap Block Heel

Looking for a gold summer shoe for special occasions? For $28, I highly recommend this pair of Women’s Tilda Puffy Strap Block Heels with Memory Foam Insole – A New Day™ Gold. Shoppers maintain it is “great quality” and offers all-day “comfort.”

9 Slides That Look “Expensive”

The Women’s Nash Sandals with Memory Foam Insole – A New Day style are almost sold out. “Looks so expensive!! Love these sandals. Perfect chocolate brown. Comfortable molded footbed. Runs TTS,” one shopper writes. “Really love this comfortable slide-was able to wear out shopping without my feet hurting! Offers great support. I would prefer to wear these instead of house slippers while inside the house!!” another adds.

10 Memory Foam Raffia Block Heels

Another great raffia style to go with everything this summer? The Women’s Fay Heels with Memory Foam Insole – A New Day™ Natural, on sale for $32. “Great shoes for spring and summer! Perfect for church or dressing up your look. These fit true to size,” a shopper writes.

RELATED: 7 Best Target Home Finds.

11 And, These Striped Slides

These Women’s Mila Striped Slide Sandals – Universal Thread straight up look like they are Loeffler Randall. “What cute sandals! I always look for unusual shoes. These are stylish and comfortable,” a shopper writes. “Very cute & comfortable & true to size. Fashionable with wicker handbag,” another adds.