7 Best New Costco Shoes Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop 7 new Costco shoe finds, from $9 IZOD memory foam shoes to New Balance sneakers.

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Costco might not have the most extensive selection of shoes. However, the warehouse’s shoe aisle is generally filled with fantastic finds and sensational deals. Over the years, people have scored everything from name brands like UGG and Nike to Kirkland Signature specials. And, the prices are always super competitive and well under retail. What shoes can you score right now at the members-only club? Here are the 7 best Costco shoes hitting shelves this week.

1 Lots of Name Brand Clearance Items

Glory the Deal Finder shared about the insane deals going on. “Costco shoe clearance is CRAZY right now 🤯 Adidas for $29.97, kids shoes for just $15, and styles from Skechers & Reebok for $49.99 👀 If you’ve been waiting to grab new shoes… this is your sign. RUN before sizes are gone,” they wrote.

2 Nike Air Force One at Costco Canada

Soph Eats shared that Nike Air Force One sneakers are at the Costco Canada warehouses. “SOMEONE WAS GETTING AN ENTIRE CART OF THEM 🤯When the deal is that good, all you can do is cop. Costco has it for $79.99 when it normally retails for $170 at least. 🔥🔥🔥 I would go in quick because these were a hot item. Available in 3 colorways, women’s sizes 5-10.5. HAVE YOU SPOTTED THESE YET?” they wrote.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Deals Hitting Stores This Week.

3 Memory Foam Shoes for $9

Costco has IZOD memory foam shoes for under $10. “The ultimate $9 Costco steal! I was so surprised to see these branded IZOD memory foam shoes for literally $9 at Costco! They are so comfortable and make the perfect everyday shoe. Since it has the star, these are going to disappear fast. Run to your local warehouse and see if they have them in stock!” they wrote.

4 Kensie Women’s Strap Sandals

Only Costco Clothes shared about the Kensie Women’s Strap Sandal for $17.99, which is also available online in black and beige in sizes 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, and 11. Features include a padded footbed and slip-on style. They are super comfy and cute for summer.

5 Men’s Ben Sherman Shoes

Costco Twins shared about men’s Ben Sherman shoes. “Costco has Ben Sherman men’s canvas shoes! 😍 These have cushioned memory foam insoles so they’re actually comfortable! We love the classic canvas look and the rubber outsole makes them perfect for everyday wear,” they wrote. “These are one of those easy grab-and-go shoes you’ll wear all the time. You can find them in-store or on Costco.com.”

6 New Balances

Name-brand sneaker alert! Costco Hot Finds shared about a trendy new style. “New balance! These are a very lightweight sneaker,” she captioned the post. “No way! I LOVE that Costco carries these!” a follower commented.

7 And, These Random Recovery Rubber Recovery Slides

The Costco Chick shared about a pair of recovery slides for under $10. “You better bet I played shoebox jenga to get this color and size too. $9.99 for the best foam shoes. Every. Freaking. Time. Costco is the best,” they captioned the post.