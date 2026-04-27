11 Best New Costco Shoes Hitting Shelves This Week

From sneakers to sandals, Costco has new name-brand shoes starting under $10.

Costco’s shoe aisle doesn’t get enough credit. Somewhere between the bulk olive oil and the 72-pack of paper towels, the warehouse is stocking name-brand footwear at prices that make a department store markup feel like a personal insult. This week’s new arrivals cover the full spectrum—dress shoes, sandals, sneakers, boots, and a few under-$10 finds that are cheap and cheerful. Here are 11 new Costco shoes worth adding to your cart before they sell out.

1 Perry Ellis Men’s Sneaker

These Perry Ellis men’s sneakers bring a clean, classic, low-profile silhouette to the lineup just in time for summer. The brand has a long track record in men’s fashion, and at this price point, the sneaker offers a polished casual option without requiring a serious financial commitment, priced at $38.

2 Kensie Women’s Slingback Flat

The Kensie women’s slingback flats are a warm-weather staple that transitions from desk to dinner without overthinking it. The slingback strap keeps it secure, the flat sole makes it comfortable for extended wear, and the streamlined design pairs with dresses, trousers, and everything in between. You’d never guess they’re only $9.97.

3 Puma Men’s Skate Sneaker

These Puma men’s skate sneaker bring Puma’s street-ready aesthetic to a vulcanized-style sole that skate culture has relied on for decades. The reinforced construction handles daily wear well, and the low-cut profile keeps the look clean and versatile across casual outfits—all for $31.99 at Costco.

4 Khombu Men’s Mule

The Khombu men’s mule is a slip-on option built for the in-between moments—running to the car, weekend errands, afternoons on the deck. Khombu is known for comfort-forward construction, and the mule format removes the friction of lacing up when you just need to get out the door. At $23.99, your only question will be why you didn’t buy them sooner.

5 Anne Klein Women’s Sandal

These leather-look Anne Klein women’s sandals deliver the brand’s signature polish at a fraction of what you’d pay at a traditional retailer. The strappy construction gives it a dressed-up feel suitable for work events or weekend outings, and Anne Klein’s reputation for quality materials holds at this price point. Get yours at $29.99.

6 Cole Haan Men’s Modern Essentials Cap Oxford

The Cole Haan Modern Essentials cap toe oxfords are a dressed-up option that work across office settings, formal occasions, and smart-casual situations alike. Cole Haan is consistently reliable for comfort in dress shoes, and the cap toe detailing gives these a classic edge that doesn’t date itself. Members can sign in to Costco for pricing.

7 DV Dolce Vita Women’s Sandal

The DV Dolce Vita women’s sandals bring the brand’s fashion-forward sensibility to a sandal format that’s practical enough for real wear. Dolce Vita consistently delivers trend-aware designs, and this sandal balances style and wearability without sacrificing either at $29.99.

8 Xtratuf Men’s 15″ Legacy Boot

The Xtratuf 15-inch Legacy Boot is the serious footwear option in this week’s drop. Originally designed for commercial fishermen in Alaska, Xtratuf boots are waterproof, slip-resistant, and built to handle conditions that would destroy a lesser boot. Another “Members Only” option, prices are available when you sign in.

9 DV Dolce Vita Women’s Buckle Sandal

The DV Dolce Vita buckle sandal adds a hardware detail that elevates it past basic warm-weather footwear. The adjustable buckle closure allows for a more customized fit, and the structured strap design gives it a slightly more polished look than a standard slip-on sandal. Be beach- or brunch-ready for just $27.99.

10 Chaps Women’s Sandal

The Chaps women’s sandals are a relaxed, warm-weather option from a brand that has built its identity around accessible American style. The design is straightforward and easy to wear across casual settings, from the farmers market to a backyard gathering. Sign in to Costco for pricing.

11 DV Dolce Vita Women’s Buckle Flat

The DV Dolce Vita buckle flat is the sleeper pick of the week—a fashion-brand flat at a price that makes stocking up in multiple colorways entirely reasonable. The buckle detail adds enough visual interest to keep it from reading as basic, and the flat sole makes it a go-to for long days on your feet. Priced so low you’ll be proud to tell savings-savvy friends, these are just $9.79.