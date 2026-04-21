Shop 11 early summer Costco finds, from a sale patio set to Japanese maple trees.

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Can you believe May is just a few weeks away, which means summer is on the horizon! I have already started getting my home and outdoor spaces ready for my favorite season of the year. Like every year, Costco is here to help. The warehouse is filling up with so many fantastic finds, ranging from gorgeous plants that look straight from a nursery to outdoor furniture, grilles, and even playhouses. What should you shop for before the best items are gone? Here are 11 early summer finds at Costco shoppers are buying now.

1 A Gorgeous Patio Set on Sale

Costco Deals shared about an amazing sale on patio furniture. “STOP SCROLLING 🚨 this beautiful patio set is $600 OFF 👀 The MoDe Ottawa 4-Piece Patio Set is on sale now for $600 off now $3,299.99 only on Costco.com and includes delivery! Promo deal ends 4/30!” they wrote about the set, which comes with a “Sofa + 2 lounge chairs + coffee table,” furniture covers, “faux teak finish (high-end look, low maintenance),” and “Outdura® cushions (fade + stain resistant).”

2 An Outdoor Playhouse

Costco Buys shared the most amazing outdoor structure for kids. “Ok if you have kids, the KidKraft Sunny Bluff Outdoor Playhouse at Costco needs to be on your radar! This gorgeous wooden playhouse is made from 100% FSC certified wood and comes loaded with working double doors, chalkboard shutters, a roleplay kitchen, and an attached picnic table. It looks SO good in a backyard,” they wrote. Get it for $399.99.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Deals Hitting Stores This Week.

3 A Great Kettle Smoker

Costco Buys shared about the Nordic Ware Indoor and Outdoor Kettle Smoker, “such a cool find for anyone who loves bold, smoky flavor! This red beauty works for both wet and dry smoking and comes with handles and a thermometer so you actually know what’s going on in there. Use it on the stovetop or outside and the flavor it produces is UNREAL,” they wrote about the item, $69.99.

4 And, a Game-Changing Ninja Grill

Costco Wonders shared about the Ninja grill. “Costco is leveling up backyard cooking at the warehouse with this FlexFlame system and it’s one of those finds that replaces multiple appliances with one setup. It heats evenly, cooks fast, and lets you switch between grilling and flat-top cooking easily,” they wrote.

5 The Lettuce Grow Farmstand Nook

Costco Buys shared about an indoor farm stand. “If you’ve been wanting to grow your own food indoors, the Lettuce Grow Farmstand Nook at Costco is genuinely one of the coolest finds out there! This self-watering, self-fertilizing hydroponic tower grows up to 20 plants at once, needs no soil or water hookup, and comes with a voucher for 20 live starter seedlings. You can harvest in under 3 weeks,” they wrote. Get it for $549.99.

6 A Family Lounge Pool

Costco Buys shared about a family pool lounge. “H2O GO! just dropped the Family Lounge Pool at Costco and it is such a solid backyard upgrade! This inflatable pool stretches 10 feet wide and comes with a built-in bench seat with headrest, extra wide sidewalls, and two cup holders so you can fully relax 😎 It sets up in no time and drains easily with the built-in valve,” they wrote about the $47.49 item.

7 Rosemary Bushes

Costco Chika shared about so many fresh herbs. “Fresh herbs without the effort? Yes please 🌿 These rosemary bushes in a pot just hit Costco and they’re the easiest way to elevate your space AND your cooking. Set it outside, grab what you need, and instantly feel like that girl in the kitchen. Don’t wait… these always go quick,” they wrote.

8 Maple Trees

Costco Chika shared about “STUNNING” Japanese Red Maple trees at Costco. “Perfect for adding that calm, elevated look to your yard or patio,” they wrote, giving some care tips. “Partial shade is best (too much harsh sun can burn the leaves),” they say. Also, keep the soil “moist but not soggy—don’t let it fully dry out,” she adds. “Use well-draining soil if you’re planting or repotting. Protect from strong winds (their leaves are delicate!) A little mulch helps keep roots cool and happy.”

9 New FIFA Gear

The World Cup is coming to the United States, and Costco is here to get you all your gear. Costco New Deals shared about some great options. “I spotted new FIFA mascot plush!! These are so cute! I’m starting to see more FIFA merch at Costco from apparel to soccer balls to plush!!” they wrote.

RELATED: 7 Best New Costco Home Finds Hitting Warehouses This Week.

10 Flagstone

Costco Wonders shared about flagstone. “Costco just dropped a full pallet of quartzite flagstone at the warehouse and this is one of those backyard upgrades that completely changes your space once it’s installed. You can build patios, walkways, or fire pit areas with natural stone that gives a high-end look without paying contractor prices,” they wrote.

11 Camping String Lights

Costco Chika shared about a fun camping item. “These color-changing rechargeable string lights at Costco come in a 2-pack, 30 feet each and are perfect for backyard hangs, forts, or camping. Don’t miss these!” they wrote. “These are perfect for camping,” added Costco Wonders.