Shop 11 Costco spring finds that offer luxury for less, from designer scents to patio sets.

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You never know what you might find at Costco, sitting 20 feet away from a $5 rotisserie chicken. A $100,000 diamond engagement ring, perhaps, a big screen television, designer fragrance almost half off retail price, or name-brand jeans for $25 are just a few things you might come across. This spring, the warehouse is dropping so many fantastic new items across the store, from clothing and shoes to home decor and beauty gadgets. What bougie items are they selling well below retail price? Here are the 11 best Costco spring finds that are luxury for less.

1 Cheap But Luxe Moisturizer

Costco Buys shared about an insane deal on Roc moisturizer. “This moisturizer replaced half my routine and the deal at Costco is unreal! 😱 @rocskincare‘s Advanced Hydration+ Water Cream is my Holy Grail for deeply hydrated, glowy skin. ✨Stock up on the 2-pack before it’s gone!” they wrote.

2 Pottery Barn Worthy Outdoor Furniture

Costco “really outdid” itself with the Herendon Sunbrella outdoor collection, My Finds Journal writes. “Costco finds hit different when they look like they belong in a luxury resort. Found this stunning outdoor set today at @costco and I’m officially ready for patio season. The quality is 10/10 and the aesthetic is pure luxury.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Deals Hitting Stores This Week.

3 Designer Fragrance for Over $80 Off

Lots of influencers have been sharing about all the designer fragrances at Costco for under $100. “It’s that’s time of year again when Costco rolls out the designer fragrances for $99.99,” writes Arielle Calimquim. Some, including Viktor & Rolf and Burberry, are more than $80 under the retail price.

4 GreenPan Sets Also Well Under Retail

Sophisticated Style by Tiana shared a video about her score at the store, a gorgeous set of GreenPan pots and pans for way less than retail. “POV: You went to Costco for one thing and left with a whole new cookware set 😭 But look at them… the color?? the gold handles?? I couldn’t NOT buy these. 11-piece GreenPan set for $160 (normally $240!!) nonstick, gorgeous, and actually affordable?? yeah… sold. Costco really be testing my self-control every time,” she writes.

5 Stunning Vases

Costco Steals N Deals shared about a Pottery Barn-looking vase for $24. “POV: you went to Costco for groceries and left with home decor that looks designer 😍🏺✨ These Elements Rustic Ceramic Vases are giving high-end vibes without the high-end price,” they wrote about the “luxury home find.”

6 A Hair Removing Gadget

Costco Buzz shared about a new beauty find “you NEED to see,” they wrote. “Spotted BRAUN Silk Expert Pro 5 IPL hair removal system 😳 At-home alternative to laser. Long-term hair reduction + super convenient 💆‍♀️ No more salon visits. This is actually a BIG upgrade for your routine,” they wrote.

7 The Skylight Calendar

Costco Buzz also shared about the Skylight Calendar. “Costco just dropped a smart home find you need to see 👀📅 Spotted SKYLIGHT Calendar 2 (15” touchscreen) 😳 Smart calendar to keep your schedule organized. Bundle includes $20 Instacart gift card, 6 months Plus membership + stylus 🎁 That’s a solid deal @myskylight Perfect for families, work, and daily planning,” they wrote.

8 An LED Face Mask

Costco Buzz also shared about the latest Shark gadget, for your face! “Costco beauty find you need to see 👀✨ Spotted SHARK CryoGlow LED face mask 😳 Great for anti-aging + acne support @sharkbeauty. At-home skincare just got an upgrade 💆‍♀️ This one is trending right now!” they wrote.

9 A Beach Canopy

Transform a day at the beach into a resort-like experience. Costco Shares recommends a beach canopy that is the ultimate simple luxury. “This beach canopy is actually a game changer 🏖️ 7ft coverage, easy setup, and perfect for all-day shade,” they captioned a post.

RELATED: 7 Best New Costco Home Finds Hitting Warehouses This Week.

10 Lucky Brand Jeans for Men

If your man wants designer jeans but wants to pay discount store prices, run to Costco. Costco Shares revealed an insane deal on Lucky Brand jeans for men. “Spotted these Lucky 🍀 Brand 223 Straight Jeans at Costco — ✔️ Two classic washes ✔️ Multiple sizes and lengths 🤩 ✔️ Easy everyday fit. Even the employees were excited about this drop!” they wrote.

11 And, Designer Sunglasses for Under $30

Costco also has designer sunglasses for just $29.99. There are several Ted Baker styles to choose from. “Check out these @tedbaker sunglasses that I spotted at my warehouse! For this price, you can get both if you can’t decide on the style! I did grab a pair,” Costco Shares writes.